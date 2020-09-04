New York, Sept. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Narcolepsy Therapeutics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818063/?utm_source=GNW
8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Narcolepsy with Cataplexy, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 11% CAGR and reach US$2.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Narcolepsy without Cataplexy segment is readjusted to a revised 12% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $489.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.9% CAGR
The Narcolepsy Therapeutics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$489.6 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$828.9 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 14.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8% and 9.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.9% CAGR.
Secondary Narcolepsy Segment to Record 9.6% CAGR
In the global Secondary Narcolepsy segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$53.5 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$97.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$563.1 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 10.9% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 16th edition of our report. The 257-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818063/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Narcolepsy Therapeutics Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Narcolepsy Therapeutics Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Narcolepsy Therapeutics Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Narcolepsy with Cataplexy (Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Narcolepsy with Cataplexy (Type) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Narcolepsy with Cataplexy (Type) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 7: Narcolepsy without Cataplexy (Type) Potential Growth
Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Narcolepsy without Cataplexy (Type) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Narcolepsy without Cataplexy (Type) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Secondary Narcolepsy (Type) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Secondary Narcolepsy (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of
Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Secondary Narcolepsy (Type) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Central Nervous System Stimulants (Product) World
Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$
Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Central Nervous System Stimulants (Product) Market
Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Central Nervous System Stimulants (Product) Market
Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Sodium Oxybate (Product) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Sodium Oxybate (Product) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 18: Sodium Oxybate (Product) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitor (Product)
World Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitor (Product)
Market Worldwide Historic Review by Region/Country in US$
Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitor (Product)
Market Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
Table 22: Tricyclic Antidepressants (Product) Market
Opportunity Analysis Worldwide in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country: 2020 to 2027
Table 23: Tricyclic Antidepressants (Product) Global Historic
Demand in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019
Table 24: Tricyclic Antidepressants (Product) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 25: Other Products (Product) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Other Products (Product) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 27: Other Products (Product) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &
2025
Market Analytics
Table 28: United States Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market in the United States
by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 30: United States Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: United States Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to
2027
Table 32: Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market in the United States
by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 33: United States Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 34: Canadian Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 35: Canadian Narcolepsy Therapeutics Historic Market
Review by Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 36: Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 37: Canadian Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 38: Canadian Narcolepsy Therapeutics Historic Market
Review by Product in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 39: Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027
JAPAN
Table 40: Japanese Market for Narcolepsy Therapeutics: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 41: Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 42: Japanese Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 43: Japanese Market for Narcolepsy Therapeutics: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 44: Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period
2012-2019
Table 45: Japanese Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 46: Chinese Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 47: Narcolepsy Therapeutics Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 48: Chinese Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 49: Chinese Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 50: Narcolepsy Therapeutics Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019
Table 51: Chinese Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market by Product:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 52: European Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 53: Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 54: European Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market Share Shift
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: European Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027
Table 56: Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market in Europe in US$
Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 57: European Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 58: European Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020-2027
Table 59: Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market in Europe in US$
Thousand by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 60: European Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 61: Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market in France by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 62: French Narcolepsy Therapeutics Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 63: French Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 64: Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market in France by Product:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 65: French Narcolepsy Therapeutics Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019
Table 66: French Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market Share Analysis
by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 67: Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 68: German Narcolepsy Therapeutics Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 69: German Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 70: Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 71: German Narcolepsy Therapeutics Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019
Table 72: German Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market Share Breakdown
by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 73: Italian Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 74: Narcolepsy Therapeutics Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 75: Italian Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 76: Italian Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 77: Narcolepsy Therapeutics Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019
Table 78: Italian Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market by Product:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 79: United Kingdom Market for Narcolepsy Therapeutics:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 80: Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 81: United Kingdom Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 82: United Kingdom Market for Narcolepsy Therapeutics:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by
Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 83: Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 84: United Kingdom Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 85: Spanish Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 86: Spanish Narcolepsy Therapeutics Historic Market
Review by Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 87: Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 88: Spanish Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 89: Spanish Narcolepsy Therapeutics Historic Market
Review by Product in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 90: Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027
RUSSIA
Table 91: Russian Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 92: Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market in Russia by Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 93: Russian Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 94: Russian Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 95: Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market in Russia by Product:
A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 96: Russian Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 97: Rest of Europe Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027
Table 98: Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market in Rest of Europe in
US$ Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 99: Rest of Europe Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 100: Rest of Europe Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020-2027
Table 101: Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market in Rest of Europe in
US$ Thousand by Product: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 102: Rest of Europe Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 103: Asia-Pacific Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 104: Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 106: Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market in Asia-Pacific by
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Narcolepsy Therapeutics Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 108: Asia-Pacific Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 109: Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market in Asia-Pacific by
Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 110: Asia-Pacific Narcolepsy Therapeutics Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019
Table 111: Asia-Pacific Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 112: Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 113: Australian Narcolepsy Therapeutics Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 114: Australian Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 115: Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 116: Australian Narcolepsy Therapeutics Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019
Table 117: Australian Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 118: Indian Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 119: Indian Narcolepsy Therapeutics Historic Market
Review by Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 120: Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 121: Indian Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 122: Indian Narcolepsy Therapeutics Historic Market
Review by Product in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 123: Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 124: Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 125: South Korean Narcolepsy Therapeutics Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 126: Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 127: Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 128: South Korean Narcolepsy Therapeutics Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019
Table 129: Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Narcolepsy
Therapeutics: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 131: Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 132: Rest of Asia-Pacific Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market
Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Narcolepsy
Therapeutics: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 134: Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Product for the Period 2012-2019
Table 135: Rest of Asia-Pacific Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market
Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 136: Latin American Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market Trends
by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027
Table 137: Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market in Latin America in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 138: Latin American Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 139: Latin American Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 140: Narcolepsy Therapeutics Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 141: Latin American Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market by
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 142: Latin American Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 143: Narcolepsy Therapeutics Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019
Table 144: Latin American Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market by
Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 145: Argentinean Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027
Table 146: Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market in Argentina in US$
Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 147: Argentinean Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 148: Argentinean Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020-2027
Table 149: Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market in Argentina in US$
Thousand by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 150: Argentinean Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 151: Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market in Brazil by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 152: Brazilian Narcolepsy Therapeutics Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 153: Brazilian Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 154: Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market in Brazil by Product:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 155: Brazilian Narcolepsy Therapeutics Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019
Table 156: Brazilian Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MEXICO
Table 157: Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market in Mexico: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 158: Mexican Narcolepsy Therapeutics Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 159: Mexican Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 160: Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market in Mexico: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 161: Mexican Narcolepsy Therapeutics Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019
Table 162: Mexican Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 163: Rest of Latin America Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 164: Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market in Rest of Latin
America by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for
2012-2019
Table 165: Rest of Latin America Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 166: Rest of Latin America Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to
2027
Table 167: Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market in Rest of Latin
America by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for
2012-2019
Table 168: Rest of Latin America Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market
Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 169: The Middle East Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 170: Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 171: The Middle East Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 172: The Middle East Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 173: The Middle East Narcolepsy Therapeutics Historic
Market by Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 174: Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012,2020, and
2027
Table 175: The Middle East Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to
2027
Table 176: The Middle East Narcolepsy Therapeutics Historic
Market by Product in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 177: Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012,2020,
and 2027
IRAN
Table 178: Iranian Market for Narcolepsy Therapeutics: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 179: Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market in Iran: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 180: Iranian Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 181: Iranian Market for Narcolepsy Therapeutics: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 182: Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market in Iran: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period
2012-2019
Table 183: Iranian Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 184: Israeli Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027
Table 185: Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market in Israel in US$
Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 186: Israeli Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 187: Israeli Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020-2027
Table 188: Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market in Israel in US$
Thousand by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 189: Israeli Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 190: Saudi Arabian Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 191: Narcolepsy Therapeutics Historic Market Analysis in
Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 192: Saudi Arabian Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market by
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 193: Saudi Arabian Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 194: Narcolepsy Therapeutics Historic Market Analysis in
Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019
Table 195: Saudi Arabian Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market by
Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 196: Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 197: United Arab Emirates Narcolepsy Therapeutics
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 198: Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 199: Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 200: United Arab Emirates Narcolepsy Therapeutics
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019
Table 201: Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 202: Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market in Rest of Middle
East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand
by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 203: Rest of Middle East Narcolepsy Therapeutics Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 204: Rest of Middle East Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 205: Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market in Rest of Middle
East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand
by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 206: Rest of Middle East Narcolepsy Therapeutics Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019
Table 207: Rest of Middle East Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market
Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 208: African Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 209: Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market in Africa by Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 210: African Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 211: African Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 212: Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market in Africa by Product:
A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 213: African Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 14
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818063/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: