CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Editas Medicine, Inc. (Nasdaq: EDIT), a leading genome editing company, today announced that management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:
Citi’s 15th Annual BioPharma Virtual Conference
Panel: Innovation in Cell Therapy
Date: Wednesday, September 9, 2020
Time: 3:20 p.m. ET
Wells Fargo 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference
Fireside Chat
Date: Thursday, September 10, 2020
Time: 10:40 a.m. ET
Morgan Stanley 18th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
Fireside Chat
Date: Tuesday, September 15, 2020
Time: 10:15 a.m. ET
The events will be webcast live and may be accessed on the Editas Medicine website in the Investors and Media section. Archived recordings will be available for approximately 30 days following the events.
About Editas Medicine
As a leading genome editing company, Editas Medicine is focused on translating the power and potential of the CRISPR/Cas9 and CRISPR/Cas12a (also known as Cpf1) genome editing systems into a robust pipeline of treatments for people living with serious diseases around the world. Editas Medicine aims to discover, develop, manufacture, and commercialize transformative, durable, precision genomic medicines for a broad class of diseases. For the latest information and scientific presentations, please visit www.editasmedicine.com.
Investor Contact
Mark Mullikin
(617) 401-9083
mark.mullikin@editasmed.com
Media Contact
Cristi Barnett
(617) 401-0113
cristi.barnett@editasmed.com
Editas Medicine, Inc.
Cambridge, Massachusetts, UNITED STATES
Editas-Logo-Small (1).jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: