CHICAGO, Sept. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ: IPDN), (“PDN” or the “Company”), a global developer and operator of online and in-person networks that provide access to networking, training, educational and employment opportunities for diverse individuals, today announced it has entered into a collaboration agreement with Chicago-based brand marketer Ms. Brittany Applegate, an experienced branding consultant and diversity, equity, and inclusion advocate.



“At PDN, we strive to help companies build a strong foundation of diverse people, perspective and culture, which ultimately makes a business successful and gives this business a competitive advantage. We are excited about the opportunity to collaborate with Ms. Applegate and utilize her expertise and knowledge to further strengthen our position in the marketplace,” said Adam He, CEO of PDN.

PDN and Ms. Applegate’s collaboration will focus on enhancements to important messaging methodologies and brand materials to better communicate the Company’s offerings to its current and potential customers as well as job seekers. PDN realizes the importance of incorporating third-party inputs to provide a fresh take on ongoing strategies and to expand our understanding of diverse, professional communities.

By creating an elevated, cohesive and user-engaging brand experience across all platforms, PDN can better assist its customers and job seekers with their needs to connect employer and candidate seamlessly and effectively. PDN has been a pioneer in diversity recruitment because we believe advocating diversity is not a trend, but a necessity. It is our goal to position ourselves as a leader in diversity recruitment, and we plan to introduce more relevant initiatives at PDN in the near future.

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (PDN) is a global developer and operator of online and in-person networks that provides access to networking, training, educational and employment opportunities for diverse professionals. Through an online platform and our relationship recruitment affinity groups, we provide our employer clients a means to identify and acquire diverse talent and assist them with their efforts to recruit diverse employees. Our mission is to utilize the collective strength of our affiliate companies, members, partners and unique proprietary platform to be the standard in business diversity recruiting, networking and professional development for women, minorities, veterans, LGBT and disabled persons globally.

About Brittany Applegate

Brittany is a marketing consultant and the founder and CEO of The Resume Agency, a resume writing company dedicated to advancing career opportunities for black and brown professionals.

For more information about Brittany Applegate, please visit www.brittanyapplegate.com

