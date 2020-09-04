SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UNITY Biotechnology (“UNITY”) [NASDAQ:UBX], a biotechnology company developing therapeutics to extend healthspan by slowing, halting or reversing diseases of aging, today announced that members of its senior management team will participate in the following upcoming September investor conferences:



Citi 15th Annual BioPharma Virtual Conference

Date: September 9, 2020

Location: Virtual – 1x1 only

Morgan Stanley 18th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Date: September 15, 2020

Fireside Chat Time: 4:15 PM E.T.

Location: Virtual

Cantor Fitzgerald Virtual Healthcare Conference Conference

Date: September 16, 2020

Presentation Time: 10:00 AM E.T.

Location: Virtual

A live audio webcast of the fireside chat and presentation from the Morgan Stanley and Cantor Fitzgerald conferences will be available through the Investors & Media section of UNITY’s website. An archived replay will be available for 90 days following each event.

About UNITY

UNITY is developing a new class of therapeutics to slow, halt or reverse diseases of aging. UNITY's initial focus is on creating medicines to selectively eliminate or modulate senescent cells and thereby provide transformative benefit in age-related diseases, such as osteoarthritis, eye diseases, neurological diseases and pulmonary diseases. More information is available at www.unitybiotechnology.com or follow us on Twitter .

Investors Endurance Advisors Mike Zanoni Media Canale Communications Jason Spark