Panostaja Oyj Stock Exchange Bulletin, Changes in Companie´s own shares 4th September 2020, 15.00 p.m.



Paying Panostaja Oyj Board Members’ Fees in the Form of Shares Held by the Company



With reference to Board meeting fees, Panostaja Oyj’s AGM decided on 6th February 2020 that about 40% of the fee paid to a board member should be paid in accordance with the share issue authorisation given to the Board by transferring company shares to each Board member unless a Board member should already own more than one per cent of the total share capital on the date of the AGM. If a Board member’s holding in the company on the date of the AGM should exceed one per cent of the total share capital, the fee shall be paid fully in cash. Panostaja Oyj’s Board also decided at its organisational meeting held upon completion of the AGM to implement the AGM decision concerning Board member fees paid as shares in such a way that shares are transferred on a quarterly basis on the date following publication of the quarterly/annual report.

According to decisions taken at the AGM and by the Board, Panostaja Oyj transferred to Board members a total of 14,368 shares as part of their Board meeting fees as follows:

A total of 5,746 shares were transferred to the chairman of the Board Jukka Ala-Mello. As a result of the transfer, his holdings in Panostaja Oyj and other instruments issued by Panostaja Oyj amount to 194,634 shares.

A total of 2,874 shares were transferred to Board member Eero Eriksson. As a result of the transfer, his holdings in Panostaja Oyj and other instruments issued by Panostaja Oyj amount to 70,945 shares.

A total of 2,874 shares were transferred to Board member Tarja Pääkkönen. As a result of the transfer, his holdings in Panostaja Oyj and other instruments issued by Panostaja Oyj amount to 58,867 shares.

A total of 2,874 shares were transferred to Board member Kalle Reponen. As a result of the transfer, his holdings in Panostaja Oyj and other instruments issued by Panostaja Oyj amount to 25,881 shares.

Fees for Board member Mikko Koskenkorva have been paid fully in cash, as Mikko Koskenkorva’s holding on the date of the AGM exceeded the one per cent limit set by the AGM. Mikko Koskenkorva’s holdings in Panostaja Oyj and other instruments issued by Panostaja Oyj amount to 1,986,055 shares.

As a result of the transfer, the company holds a total of 110,824 shares.



PANOSTAJA OYJ, BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Tapio Tommila

CEO



For further information, please contact Tapio Tommila, +358 40 527 6311





Panostaja is an investment company developing Finnish SMEs in the role of an active shareholder. The company aims to be the most sought-after partner for business owners selling their companies as well as for the best managers and investors. Together with its partners, Panostaja increases the Group's shareholder value and creates Finnish success stories. Panostaja has a majority holding in seven investment targets. Panostaja’s shares (PNA1V) are quoted on the Nasdaq Helsinki Stock Exchange. In the 2019 financial year, the Group’s net sales totaled MEUR 190.2