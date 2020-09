Octopus Apollo VCT plc

04 September 2020

Net asset value

The Board of Octopus Apollo VCT plc announces that as at 31 July 2020 the unaudited NAV of the Company was 46.1 pence per share. Following the final dividend of 1.1 pence, the ex-dividend NAV as at 13 August 2020 was 45.0 pence per share.

