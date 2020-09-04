Dublin, Sept. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Market and Competitive Landscape - 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides comprehensive insights into Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy pipeline products, Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy epidemiology, Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy market valuations and forecast, Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy drugs sales and competitive landscape in the US.



The research is classified into seven sections - Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy treatment options, pipeline products, market analysis comprising of epidemiology, key products marketed, market valuations and forecast, drugs sales and market shares.



Research Scope

Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy pipeline: Find out the products in clinical trials for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy by development phase 3, phase 2, and phase 1, by pharmacological class and companies developing the products

Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy epidemiology: Find out the number of patients diagnosed (prevalence) with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy in the US

Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy drugs: Identify key products marketed and prescribed for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy in the US, including trade name, molecule name, and company

Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy drugs sales: Find out the sales revenues of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy drugs in the US

Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy market valuations: Find out the market size for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy drugs in 2019 in the US. Find out how the market advanced from 2016 and forecast to 2025

Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy drugs market share: Find out the market shares for key Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy drugs in the US

Benefits of this Research

Support monitoring and reporting national Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy market analysis and sales trends

Track competitor drugs sales and market share in the US Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy market

Track competitive developments in Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy market and present key issues and learnings

Synthesize insights for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy market and products to drive business performance

Answer key business questions about the Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy market

Evaluate commercial market opportunity assessment, positioning, and segmentation for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy products

Supports decision making in R&D to long term marketing strategies

Key Topics Covered

1) Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Treatments

2) Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Pipeline

3) US Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Epidemiology

4) Marketed Drugs for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy in US

5) US Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Market Size and Forecast

6) US Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Products Sales and Forecast

7) US Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Market Competitive Landscape

8) Methodology



List of Tables

1. Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Phase 3 Clinical Trials, 2020

2. Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Phase 2 Clinical Trials, 2020

3. Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Phase 1 Clinical Trials, 2020

4. Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Epidemiology, US, 2016 - 2025

5. Marketed Drugs for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, US, 2019

6. Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Market Size and Forecast ($), US, 2016 - 2025

7. Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Product Sales ($), US, 2016 - 2025



List of Figures

1. Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Epidemiology, US, 2016 - 2025

2. Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Market Size and Forecast ($), US, 2016 - 2025

3. Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Products Market Share (%), US, 2019



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mfen1j

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900