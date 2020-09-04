New York, Sept. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Content Delivery Network (CDN) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961349/?utm_source=GNW

5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 23.6% over the period 2020-2027.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 26.9% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 29.4% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Content Delivery Network (CDN) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.7 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 26.9% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$10.6 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 29.4% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 18.6% and 21.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 20.2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$10.6 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 19th edition of our report. The 147-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Akamai Technologies, Inc.

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Arkena

Aryaka Networks

AT&T, Inc.

CDNetworks

CDNvideo

CenturyLink

ChinaCache

CloudFlare

Comcast Technology Solutions

Deutsche Telekom A.G.

Fastly, Inc.

Google Inc.

Imperva Incapsula

Instart Logic Inc.

Limelight Networks, Inc.

Microsoft Corp.

Nokia

NTT Communications Corporation

Qwilt

StackPath

Verizon Digital Media Services

Wangsu Science & Technology







IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 51

