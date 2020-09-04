New York, Sept. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Advanced Wound Care Products Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961345/?utm_source=GNW

7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. NPWT, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6% CAGR and reach US$3.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Foam Dressings segment is readjusted to a revised 7.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10% CAGR



The Advanced Wound Care Products market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.6% and 5.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.2% CAGR.



Antimicrobial Dressings Segment to Record 7.8% CAGR



In the global Antimicrobial Dressings segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.6 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 9.2% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 15th edition of our report. The 230-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

3M Healthcare

Acelity LP

Cardinal Health

Coloplast A/S

Conmed Corporation

ConvaTec Inc.

Hollister Wound Care

Medline Industries Inc.

Mölnlycke Health Care AB

Organogenesis Inc.

Paul Hartmann AG

Smith & Nephew Plc







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961345/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Advanced Wound Care - An Expanding Treatment Paradigm for Acute

And Chronic Wounds

Current and Future Analysis

Healthcare Burden of Chronic Wounds

Prevalence and Incidence of Wounds - Select Statistics

Chronic Wounds: Select Statistics

Recent Market Activity

Rising Awareness Buoys Market Growth

Growing Incidence of Hard to Heal Wounds - A Key Growth Driver

Stalled Wounds: A Growing Area of Concern

Rise in Prevalence of Pressure Ulcers and the Growing Focus on

Treatment Solutions

Smaller Companies and Startups Gain Investors

The New Paradigm of ?Collaboration?

Growing Focus on Reducing Hospital Stays Lends Traction

Reduced Economic Cost of Wound Care Triggers Transition to

Advanced Products

Global Competitor Market Shares

Advanced Wound Care Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2020 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3M Healthcare (USA)

ACELITY L.P, Inc. (USA)

Cardinal Health, Inc. (USA)

Coloplast A/S (Denmark)

ConvaTec, Inc. (USA)

Hollister Wound Care (USA)

Medline Industries, Inc. (USA)

Mölnlycke Health Care AB (Sweden)

Organogenesis, Inc. (USA)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (USA)

Paul Hartmann AG (Germany)

Smith & Nephew Plc (UK)

Urgo Medical (UK)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Understanding the Wound - A Widening Area of Interest

Smart? Dressings Set the Road to Futuristic Wound Care

New Wound Dressings Gain Traction

Combination Dressings - An Attractive Segment

Technological Advancements Remain Buoyant

Diabetic Foot Ulcers - An Expanding Area of Focus

Hospital Acquired Infections Boost Demand

Growing Acceptance of Moist Wound Environment Spurs Demand for

Moist Wound Dressings

Hydrocolloid Dressings Face Deceleration

Alginate Dressings Post Strong Growth

Superficial Wounds - Key Application Area of Film Dressings

Foams - A Leading Advanced Wound Care Dressing

Hydrogel Dressings - A Niche Segment of the Market

Antimicrobial Dressings - A Growing Market

Silver Antimicrobial Dressings

Active Therapies - Strong Potential for Growth

Tissue Engineering in Wound Care

Collagen Wound Dressings

Wound Management Market and Cellular Growth Factors

Growth Factors for Wound Management - A Snapshot

Negative Pressure Wound Therapy - A High Potential Solution

Use of Single-use NPWT Devices Drives Adoption in Homecare

Settings

Research Grows on Development of New Material for Wound Fillers

NPWT Systems for Remote Monitoring - A Futuristic Development

Improvement in General economy and Healthcare Spending Bodes

Well for Market Growth

Expanding Aging Population Spurs Demand

Rising Prevalence of Diabetes Fuels Growth

Increasing Obesity Levels Underpins Market Growth



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Advanced Wound Care Products Global Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Advanced Wound Care Products Global Retrospective

Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Advanced Wound Care Products Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: NPWT (Product Segment) World Market by Region/Country

in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: NPWT (Product Segment) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: NPWT (Product Segment) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Foam Dressings (Product Segment) Potential Growth

Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Foam Dressings (Product Segment) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Foam Dressings (Product Segment) Market Sales

Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Antimicrobial Dressings (Product Segment) Geographic

Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Antimicrobial Dressings (Product Segment) Region Wise

Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012 to

2019



Table 12: Antimicrobial Dressings (Product Segment) Market

Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Alginate Dressings (Product Segment) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020

to 2027



Table 14: Alginate Dressings (Product Segment) Market Historic

Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Alginate Dressings (Product Segment) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Hydrocolloid Dressings (Product Segment) World Market

by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Hydrocolloid Dressings (Product Segment) Historic

Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 18: Hydrocolloid Dressings (Product Segment) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 19: Film Dressings (Product Segment) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020

to 2027



Table 20: Film Dressings (Product Segment) Market Worldwide

Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Film Dressings (Product Segment) Market Percentage

Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 22: Hydrogel Dressings (Product Segment) Market

Opportunity Analysis Worldwide in US$ Thousand by

Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 23: Hydrogel Dressings (Product Segment) Global Historic

Demand in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019



Table 24: Hydrogel Dressings (Product Segment) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 25: Skin Replacement Active Therapies (Product Segment)

World Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Skin Replacement Active Therapies (Product Segment)

Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand:

2012 to 2019



Table 27: Skin Replacement Active Therapies (Product Segment)

Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: Growth Factor Active Therapies (Product Segment)

Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to

2027



Table 29: Growth Factor Active Therapies (Product Segment)

Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand:

2012 to 2019



Table 30: Growth Factor Active Therapies (Product Segment)

Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



Table 31: Collagen Dressing Active Therapies (Product Segment)

Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to

2027



Table 32: Collagen Dressing Active Therapies (Product Segment)

Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$

Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 33: Collagen Dressing Active Therapies (Product Segment)

Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012

VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 34: Other Product Segments (Product Segment) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020

to 2027



Table 35: Other Product Segments (Product Segment) Market

Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 36: Other Product Segments (Product Segment) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Advanced Wound Care Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 37: United States Advanced Wound Care Products Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Segment:

2020 to 2027



Table 38: Advanced Wound Care Products Market in the United

States by Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand

for 2012-2019



Table 39: United States Advanced Wound Care Products Market

Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 40: Canadian Advanced Wound Care Products Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment:

2020 to 2027



Table 41: Canadian Advanced Wound Care Products Historic Market

Review by Product Segment in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 42: Advanced Wound Care Products Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for

2012, 2020, and 2027



JAPAN

Table 43: Japanese Market for Advanced Wound Care Products:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by

Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 44: Advanced Wound Care Products Market in Japan:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 45: Japanese Advanced Wound Care Products Market Share

Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 46: Chinese Advanced Wound Care Products Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period

2020-2027



Table 47: Advanced Wound Care Products Historic Market Analysis

in China in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2012-2019



Table 48: Chinese Advanced Wound Care Products Market by

Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Advanced Wound Care Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 49: European Advanced Wound Care Products Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 50: Advanced Wound Care Products Market in Europe:

A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 51: European Advanced Wound Care Products Market Share

Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 52: European Advanced Wound Care Products Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment:

2020-2027



Table 53: Advanced Wound Care Products Market in Europe in US$

Thousand by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 54: European Advanced Wound Care Products Market Share

Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 55: Advanced Wound Care Products Market in France by

Product Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 56: French Advanced Wound Care Products Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2012-2019



Table 57: French Advanced Wound Care Products Market Share

Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 58: Advanced Wound Care Products Market in Germany:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 59: German Advanced Wound Care Products Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2012-2019



Table 60: German Advanced Wound Care Products Market Share

Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 61: Italian Advanced Wound Care Products Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period

2020-2027



Table 62: Advanced Wound Care Products Historic Market Analysis

in Italy in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2012-2019



Table 63: Italian Advanced Wound Care Products Market by

Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 64: United Kingdom Market for Advanced Wound Care

Products: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 65: Advanced Wound Care Products Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product

Segment for the Period 2012-2019



Table 66: United Kingdom Advanced Wound Care Products Market

Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 67: Spanish Advanced Wound Care Products Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 68: Spanish Advanced Wound Care Products Historic Market

Review by Product Segment in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 69: Advanced Wound Care Products Market in Spain:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for

2012, 2020, and 2027



RUSSIA

Table 70: Russian Advanced Wound Care Products Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2020 to

2027



Table 71: Advanced Wound Care Products Market in Russia by

Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for

2012-2019



Table 72: Russian Advanced Wound Care Products Market Share

Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 73: Rest of Europe Advanced Wound Care Products Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment:

2020-2027



Table 74: Advanced Wound Care Products Market in Rest of Europe

in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 75: Rest of Europe Advanced Wound Care Products Market

Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 76: Asia-Pacific Advanced Wound Care Products Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 77: Advanced Wound Care Products Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 78: Asia-Pacific Advanced Wound Care Products Market

Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 79: Advanced Wound Care Products Market in Asia-Pacific

by Product Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 80: Asia-Pacific Advanced Wound Care Products Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2012-2019



Table 81: Asia-Pacific Advanced Wound Care Products Market

Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 82: Advanced Wound Care Products Market in Australia:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 83: Australian Advanced Wound Care Products Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2012-2019



Table 84: Australian Advanced Wound Care Products Market Share

Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 85: Indian Advanced Wound Care Products Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 86: Indian Advanced Wound Care Products Historic Market

Review by Product Segment in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 87: Advanced Wound Care Products Market in India:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for

2012, 2020, and 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 88: Advanced Wound Care Products Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 89: South Korean Advanced Wound Care Products Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2012-2019



Table 90: Advanced Wound Care Products Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 91: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Advanced Wound Care

Products: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 92: Advanced Wound Care Products Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Product Segment for the Period 2012-2019



Table 93: Rest of Asia-Pacific Advanced Wound Care Products

Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 94: Latin American Advanced Wound Care Products Market

Trends by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027



Table 95: Advanced Wound Care Products Market in Latin America

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 96: Latin American Advanced Wound Care Products Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 97: Latin American Advanced Wound Care Products Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 98: Advanced Wound Care Products Historic Market Analysis

in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2012-2019



Table 99: Latin American Advanced Wound Care Products Market by

Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 100: Argentinean Advanced Wound Care Products Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment:

2020-2027



Table 101: Advanced Wound Care Products Market in Argentina in

US$ Thousand by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 102: Argentinean Advanced Wound Care Products Market

Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 103: Advanced Wound Care Products Market in Brazil by

Product Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 104: Brazilian Advanced Wound Care Products Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2012-2019



Table 105: Brazilian Advanced Wound Care Products Market Share

Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MEXICO

Table 106: Advanced Wound Care Products Market in Mexico:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 107: Mexican Advanced Wound Care Products Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2012-2019



Table 108: Mexican Advanced Wound Care Products Market Share

Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 109: Rest of Latin America Advanced Wound Care Products

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product

Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 110: Advanced Wound Care Products Market in Rest of Latin

America by Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand

for 2012-2019



Table 111: Rest of Latin America Advanced Wound Care Products

Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 112: The Middle East Advanced Wound Care Products Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 113: Advanced Wound Care Products Market in the Middle

East by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 114: The Middle East Advanced Wound Care Products Market

Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 115: The Middle East Advanced Wound Care Products Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment:

2020 to 2027



Table 116: The Middle East Advanced Wound Care Products

Historic Market by Product Segment in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 117: Advanced Wound Care Products Market in the Middle

East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment

for 2012,2020, and 2027



IRAN

Table 118: Iranian Market for Advanced Wound Care Products:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by

Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 119: Advanced Wound Care Products Market in Iran:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 120: Iranian Advanced Wound Care Products Market Share

Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 121: Israeli Advanced Wound Care Products Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment:

2020-2027



Table 122: Advanced Wound Care Products Market in Israel in US$

Thousand by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 123: Israeli Advanced Wound Care Products Market Share

Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 124: Saudi Arabian Advanced Wound Care Products Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 125: Advanced Wound Care Products Historic Market

Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Product Segment:

2012-2019



Table 126: Saudi Arabian Advanced Wound Care Products Market by

Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 127: Advanced Wound Care Products Market in the United

Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 128: United Arab Emirates Advanced Wound Care Products

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment:

2012-2019



Table 129: Advanced Wound Care Products Market Share

Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Product Segment: 2012

VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 130: Advanced Wound Care Products Market in Rest of

Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 131: Rest of Middle East Advanced Wound Care Products

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment:

2012-2019



Table 132: Rest of Middle East Advanced Wound Care Products

Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 133: African Advanced Wound Care Products Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Segment:

2020 to 2027



Table 134: Advanced Wound Care Products Market in Africa by

Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for

2012-2019



Table 135: African Advanced Wound Care Products Market Share

Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 65

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961345/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001