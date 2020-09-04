New York, Sept. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Advanced Wound Care Products Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961345/?utm_source=GNW
7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. NPWT, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6% CAGR and reach US$3.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Foam Dressings segment is readjusted to a revised 7.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10% CAGR
The Advanced Wound Care Products market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.6% and 5.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.2% CAGR.
Antimicrobial Dressings Segment to Record 7.8% CAGR
In the global Antimicrobial Dressings segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.6 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 9.2% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 15th edition of our report. The 230-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Advanced Wound Care - An Expanding Treatment Paradigm for Acute
And Chronic Wounds
Current and Future Analysis
Healthcare Burden of Chronic Wounds
Prevalence and Incidence of Wounds - Select Statistics
Chronic Wounds: Select Statistics
Recent Market Activity
Rising Awareness Buoys Market Growth
Growing Incidence of Hard to Heal Wounds - A Key Growth Driver
Stalled Wounds: A Growing Area of Concern
Rise in Prevalence of Pressure Ulcers and the Growing Focus on
Treatment Solutions
Smaller Companies and Startups Gain Investors
The New Paradigm of ?Collaboration?
Growing Focus on Reducing Hospital Stays Lends Traction
Reduced Economic Cost of Wound Care Triggers Transition to
Advanced Products
Global Competitor Market Shares
Advanced Wound Care Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2020 & 2029
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3M Healthcare (USA)
ACELITY L.P, Inc. (USA)
Cardinal Health, Inc. (USA)
Coloplast A/S (Denmark)
ConvaTec, Inc. (USA)
Hollister Wound Care (USA)
Medline Industries, Inc. (USA)
Mölnlycke Health Care AB (Sweden)
Organogenesis, Inc. (USA)
Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (USA)
Paul Hartmann AG (Germany)
Smith & Nephew Plc (UK)
Urgo Medical (UK)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Understanding the Wound - A Widening Area of Interest
Smart? Dressings Set the Road to Futuristic Wound Care
New Wound Dressings Gain Traction
Combination Dressings - An Attractive Segment
Technological Advancements Remain Buoyant
Diabetic Foot Ulcers - An Expanding Area of Focus
Hospital Acquired Infections Boost Demand
Growing Acceptance of Moist Wound Environment Spurs Demand for
Moist Wound Dressings
Hydrocolloid Dressings Face Deceleration
Alginate Dressings Post Strong Growth
Superficial Wounds - Key Application Area of Film Dressings
Foams - A Leading Advanced Wound Care Dressing
Hydrogel Dressings - A Niche Segment of the Market
Antimicrobial Dressings - A Growing Market
Silver Antimicrobial Dressings
Active Therapies - Strong Potential for Growth
Tissue Engineering in Wound Care
Collagen Wound Dressings
Wound Management Market and Cellular Growth Factors
Growth Factors for Wound Management - A Snapshot
Negative Pressure Wound Therapy - A High Potential Solution
Use of Single-use NPWT Devices Drives Adoption in Homecare
Settings
Research Grows on Development of New Material for Wound Fillers
NPWT Systems for Remote Monitoring - A Futuristic Development
Improvement in General economy and Healthcare Spending Bodes
Well for Market Growth
Expanding Aging Population Spurs Demand
Rising Prevalence of Diabetes Fuels Growth
Increasing Obesity Levels Underpins Market Growth
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Advanced Wound Care Products Global Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Advanced Wound Care Products Global Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Advanced Wound Care Products Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: NPWT (Product Segment) World Market by Region/Country
in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: NPWT (Product Segment) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: NPWT (Product Segment) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Foam Dressings (Product Segment) Potential Growth
Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Foam Dressings (Product Segment) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Foam Dressings (Product Segment) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Antimicrobial Dressings (Product Segment) Geographic
Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Antimicrobial Dressings (Product Segment) Region Wise
Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012 to
2019
Table 12: Antimicrobial Dressings (Product Segment) Market
Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Alginate Dressings (Product Segment) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020
to 2027
Table 14: Alginate Dressings (Product Segment) Market Historic
Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Alginate Dressings (Product Segment) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Hydrocolloid Dressings (Product Segment) World Market
by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Hydrocolloid Dressings (Product Segment) Historic
Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 18: Hydrocolloid Dressings (Product Segment) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 19: Film Dressings (Product Segment) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020
to 2027
Table 20: Film Dressings (Product Segment) Market Worldwide
Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Film Dressings (Product Segment) Market Percentage
Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 22: Hydrogel Dressings (Product Segment) Market
Opportunity Analysis Worldwide in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country: 2020 to 2027
Table 23: Hydrogel Dressings (Product Segment) Global Historic
Demand in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019
Table 24: Hydrogel Dressings (Product Segment) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 25: Skin Replacement Active Therapies (Product Segment)
World Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Skin Replacement Active Therapies (Product Segment)
Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand:
2012 to 2019
Table 27: Skin Replacement Active Therapies (Product Segment)
Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: Growth Factor Active Therapies (Product Segment)
Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to
2027
Table 29: Growth Factor Active Therapies (Product Segment)
Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand:
2012 to 2019
Table 30: Growth Factor Active Therapies (Product Segment)
Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
Table 31: Collagen Dressing Active Therapies (Product Segment)
Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to
2027
Table 32: Collagen Dressing Active Therapies (Product Segment)
Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$
Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 33: Collagen Dressing Active Therapies (Product Segment)
Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012
VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 34: Other Product Segments (Product Segment) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020
to 2027
Table 35: Other Product Segments (Product Segment) Market
Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 36: Other Product Segments (Product Segment) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Advanced Wound Care Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 37: United States Advanced Wound Care Products Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Segment:
2020 to 2027
Table 38: Advanced Wound Care Products Market in the United
States by Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand
for 2012-2019
Table 39: United States Advanced Wound Care Products Market
Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 40: Canadian Advanced Wound Care Products Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment:
2020 to 2027
Table 41: Canadian Advanced Wound Care Products Historic Market
Review by Product Segment in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 42: Advanced Wound Care Products Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for
2012, 2020, and 2027
JAPAN
Table 43: Japanese Market for Advanced Wound Care Products:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by
Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 44: Advanced Wound Care Products Market in Japan:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 45: Japanese Advanced Wound Care Products Market Share
Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 46: Chinese Advanced Wound Care Products Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period
2020-2027
Table 47: Advanced Wound Care Products Historic Market Analysis
in China in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2012-2019
Table 48: Chinese Advanced Wound Care Products Market by
Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Advanced Wound Care Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 49: European Advanced Wound Care Products Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 50: Advanced Wound Care Products Market in Europe:
A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 51: European Advanced Wound Care Products Market Share
Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 52: European Advanced Wound Care Products Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment:
2020-2027
Table 53: Advanced Wound Care Products Market in Europe in US$
Thousand by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 54: European Advanced Wound Care Products Market Share
Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 55: Advanced Wound Care Products Market in France by
Product Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 56: French Advanced Wound Care Products Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2012-2019
Table 57: French Advanced Wound Care Products Market Share
Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 58: Advanced Wound Care Products Market in Germany:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 59: German Advanced Wound Care Products Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2012-2019
Table 60: German Advanced Wound Care Products Market Share
Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 61: Italian Advanced Wound Care Products Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period
2020-2027
Table 62: Advanced Wound Care Products Historic Market Analysis
in Italy in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2012-2019
Table 63: Italian Advanced Wound Care Products Market by
Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 64: United Kingdom Market for Advanced Wound Care
Products: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 65: Advanced Wound Care Products Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product
Segment for the Period 2012-2019
Table 66: United Kingdom Advanced Wound Care Products Market
Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 67: Spanish Advanced Wound Care Products Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 68: Spanish Advanced Wound Care Products Historic Market
Review by Product Segment in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 69: Advanced Wound Care Products Market in Spain:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for
2012, 2020, and 2027
RUSSIA
Table 70: Russian Advanced Wound Care Products Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2020 to
2027
Table 71: Advanced Wound Care Products Market in Russia by
Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for
2012-2019
Table 72: Russian Advanced Wound Care Products Market Share
Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 73: Rest of Europe Advanced Wound Care Products Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment:
2020-2027
Table 74: Advanced Wound Care Products Market in Rest of Europe
in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 75: Rest of Europe Advanced Wound Care Products Market
Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 76: Asia-Pacific Advanced Wound Care Products Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 77: Advanced Wound Care Products Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 78: Asia-Pacific Advanced Wound Care Products Market
Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 79: Advanced Wound Care Products Market in Asia-Pacific
by Product Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 80: Asia-Pacific Advanced Wound Care Products Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2012-2019
Table 81: Asia-Pacific Advanced Wound Care Products Market
Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 82: Advanced Wound Care Products Market in Australia:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 83: Australian Advanced Wound Care Products Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2012-2019
Table 84: Australian Advanced Wound Care Products Market Share
Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 85: Indian Advanced Wound Care Products Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 86: Indian Advanced Wound Care Products Historic Market
Review by Product Segment in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 87: Advanced Wound Care Products Market in India:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for
2012, 2020, and 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 88: Advanced Wound Care Products Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 89: South Korean Advanced Wound Care Products Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2012-2019
Table 90: Advanced Wound Care Products Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 91: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Advanced Wound Care
Products: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 92: Advanced Wound Care Products Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Product Segment for the Period 2012-2019
Table 93: Rest of Asia-Pacific Advanced Wound Care Products
Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 94: Latin American Advanced Wound Care Products Market
Trends by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027
Table 95: Advanced Wound Care Products Market in Latin America
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 96: Latin American Advanced Wound Care Products Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 97: Latin American Advanced Wound Care Products Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 98: Advanced Wound Care Products Historic Market Analysis
in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2012-2019
Table 99: Latin American Advanced Wound Care Products Market by
Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 100: Argentinean Advanced Wound Care Products Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment:
2020-2027
Table 101: Advanced Wound Care Products Market in Argentina in
US$ Thousand by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 102: Argentinean Advanced Wound Care Products Market
Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 103: Advanced Wound Care Products Market in Brazil by
Product Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 104: Brazilian Advanced Wound Care Products Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2012-2019
Table 105: Brazilian Advanced Wound Care Products Market Share
Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MEXICO
Table 106: Advanced Wound Care Products Market in Mexico:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 107: Mexican Advanced Wound Care Products Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2012-2019
Table 108: Mexican Advanced Wound Care Products Market Share
Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 109: Rest of Latin America Advanced Wound Care Products
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product
Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 110: Advanced Wound Care Products Market in Rest of Latin
America by Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand
for 2012-2019
Table 111: Rest of Latin America Advanced Wound Care Products
Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 112: The Middle East Advanced Wound Care Products Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 113: Advanced Wound Care Products Market in the Middle
East by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 114: The Middle East Advanced Wound Care Products Market
Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 115: The Middle East Advanced Wound Care Products Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment:
2020 to 2027
Table 116: The Middle East Advanced Wound Care Products
Historic Market by Product Segment in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 117: Advanced Wound Care Products Market in the Middle
East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment
for 2012,2020, and 2027
IRAN
Table 118: Iranian Market for Advanced Wound Care Products:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by
Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 119: Advanced Wound Care Products Market in Iran:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 120: Iranian Advanced Wound Care Products Market Share
Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 121: Israeli Advanced Wound Care Products Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment:
2020-2027
Table 122: Advanced Wound Care Products Market in Israel in US$
Thousand by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 123: Israeli Advanced Wound Care Products Market Share
Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 124: Saudi Arabian Advanced Wound Care Products Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 125: Advanced Wound Care Products Historic Market
Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Product Segment:
2012-2019
Table 126: Saudi Arabian Advanced Wound Care Products Market by
Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 127: Advanced Wound Care Products Market in the United
Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 128: United Arab Emirates Advanced Wound Care Products
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment:
2012-2019
Table 129: Advanced Wound Care Products Market Share
Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Product Segment: 2012
VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 130: Advanced Wound Care Products Market in Rest of
Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 131: Rest of Middle East Advanced Wound Care Products
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment:
2012-2019
Table 132: Rest of Middle East Advanced Wound Care Products
Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 133: African Advanced Wound Care Products Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Segment:
2020 to 2027
Table 134: Advanced Wound Care Products Market in Africa by
Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for
2012-2019
Table 135: African Advanced Wound Care Products Market Share
Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 65
