Toronto, ON, Sept. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Amfil Technologies Inc. (OTC: FUNN), is pleased to announce that the Company will be entering the cannabis dispensary business beginning with an initial pre-vetted retail location, then 4-5 additional locations in Southern Ontario, and ultimately plans to expand its reach throughout Canada, USA, and potentially Central and South America.



Initiatives in the cannabis space have been a topic of discussion with management since its original entrance into the industry back in 2014 with the GRO3 joint venture. Focus however, eventually shifted primarily to growing the Company’s main revenue source, Snakes & Lattes Inc. Following the pandemic, the Company has identified key areas of recession-proof operations and decided that the time was right to bolster itself by entering the retail cannabis market. It is anticipated that there will be additional synergies and cross business opportunities between each subsidiary under the FUNN umbrella.

The Company has partnered with experienced and licensed cannabis dispensary operator, David Berkovits, to create and manage operations for the Company’s new cannabis dispensary division. David is a licensed dispensary operator and will be managing the license application process for the Company after recently successfully obtaining the license for himself in Canada.

David has a long list of entrepreneurial achievements and experience in the cannabis industry. When cannabis became legal in Colorado, David opened one of the first dispensaries and one of the first cultivation facilities in Denver. When cannabis became legal in Arizona, he helped launch one of the largest certification clinics with 5 locations throughout the state. Once legal, he opened one of the first dispensaries in Arizona. He also formed the Arizona Dispensary Association, which still exists today (although under a different name). David then proceeded to acquire a license to cultivate, started a licensed greenhouse, and developed a cannabis edibles brand which achieved a 70%+ saturation in stores that sold cannabis across the state. Following these achievements, David moved on to Oregon where he completed the Master Gardeners course at University of Oregon, then proceeded to expand his expertise into the cannabis genetics market, and set up a greenhouse, nursery, and tissue culture propagation laboratory to replicate genetics.

In addition to David’s industry experience, he brings with him a strategic partnership for the division with a large retailer that has 100+ locations in high-traffic areas in Southern Ontario to open dispensary locations. The dispensaries will operate in spaces within existing retail stores. The first retail location has been secured and will act as the main operations hub and distribution centre for all additional locations. The landlord has agreed to waiving any rent charges for a 9-month period allowing the business to be fully established prior to incurring rent costs. The next 4-5 additional locations have been selected and dozens more have been made available. The first location is expected to open as soon as the license is obtained (approximately 3 months) and the next 4-5 locations are expected to open over the next 12 months.

“I am very excited about this new dispensary venture with FUNN,” stated David Berkovits, the new leader of the FUNN Dispensary Division. “The Cannabis Dispensary business is a highly lucrative opportunity which we intend to capitalize on. The retail partnership provides us with an incredible launch point for the business at a very minimal start up cost. Through the initial partnership alone we have the opportunity to grow the business exponentially – and FAST. This is what we are aiming for.”

Additional information and updates relating to the new cannabis dispensary division, ‘FUNN Cannabis Dispensaries’, including licensing progress, locations, and products will be announced as the venture continues to progress.

Further updates from FUNN can be expected in the coming week.

About Snakes & Lattes

For further updates from the Snakes & Lattes and its parent company, Amfil Technologies Inc please follow us on Twitter @AmfilTech

For more information regarding the company, and its related subsidiaries please visit the following websites:

Amfil Technologies Inc. www.amfiltech.com/

Snakes & Lattes Inc. www.snakesandlattes.com /

Morning (Snakes & Lattes Publishing SAS) https://www.morning.us/

GRO3 Joint Venture http://gro3systems.com/

Interloc-Kings Inc. http://www.interloc-kings.com/

About Us:

Amfil Technologies Inc. is the parent company to three wholly owned subsidiaries.

1). Snakes & Lagers Inc. holds the trade name and is the owner of Snakes & Lattes Inc. which currently operates 3 tabletop gaming bars and cafes located in Toronto, Ontario and 1 in Tempe, Arizona. The company is in the process of expanding throughout North America. Snakes & Lattes Inc. was the first board game bar and cafe in North America, is believed to be the largest in the world and has the largest circulating public library of board games in North America for customers to choose from. Snakes & Lattes Inc. currently has a 100+ member staff and recently acquired the exclusive distribution rights throughout Canada for some of the most popular board games in the world. The company also operates a lucrative fulfillment and distribution division and has recently entered into the board game publishing business through the acquisition of Morning which is expected to add significant revenues to the bottom line. For more information on Snakes & Lattes Inc. feel free to visit the website at www.snakesandlattes.com.

2). The EcoPr03 GRO3 Antimicrobial System was jointly developed between Amfil Tech and A.C.T.S. Inc. which recently rebranded its technology under Advanced Ozone Integration as an extension of the existing ozone technology being utilized in the food and beverage industry and integrated by A.C.T.S. into companies such as Pepsi, Nestle, Sysco, Sun Pacific and many others. The system is a triple-function sanitization unit capable of naturally eliminating 99.9% of water and airborne pathogens and the typically problematic pests that wreak havoc for cultivators (like aphids, whiteflies and spider mites), as well as bacteria, fungus, microbes and mold on surfaces, all without chemicals. The unit can also constantly regulate a given facility's water supply, oxygenating the water and maintaining a consistent PPM infusion of ozone that prevents the formation of algae, bacteria or mold (allowing for comprehensive water recycling), simultaneously removing the need to use pesticides and/or dangerous, often carcinogenic products to treat production problems, as is common throughout the industry today. This environmentally-friendly solution also eliminates odors, while slightly reducing the air temperature, lowering energy consumption by the HEPA filtration and HVAC systems and could potentially allow for a facilities process to be labeled certified organic in the U.S.A. when the crop is no longer considered illegal on the federal level, otherwise "Clean Green" or "Certified Kind" in the meantime. The EcoPr03 GRO3 Antimicrobial System recently passed product review by a registered USDA certifying agent for use in California as well as Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The subsidiary has developed a strategic partnership with Roto Gro, the creator of proprietary rotary hydroponic technology. More information on this product line can be found on the www.gro3systems.com website or on twitter @GRO3Systems.

3). Interloc-Kings Inc. is a hardscape construction company servicing the Greater Toronto Area. This subsidiary is an authorized Unilock installer. Unilock is North America's premier manufacturer of concrete interlocking paving stones and segmental wall products. Interloc-Kings Inc. has an A+ Rating with the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and a 10/10 rating on homestars.com. Specializing in stone and wood installations between $5,000 and $150,000 per project, Interloc-Kings Inc. has quickly become a top, high quality installation company of outdoor living areas in the GTA. More information on this subsidiary can be found at the website www.interloc-kings.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains statements that involve expectations, plans or intentions (such as those relating to future business or financial results, new features or services, or management strategies) and other factors discussed from time to time in the Company's OTC Market or Securities and Exchange Commission filings. These statements are forward-looking and are subject to risks and uncertainties, so actual results may vary materially. You can identify these forward-looking statements by words such as "may," "should,", "will", "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "confident," "intend," "plan" and other similar expressions. Our actual results, such as the Company's ability to finance, complete and consolidate acquisition of IP, assets and operating companies, could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors not within the control of the company such as a result of various factors, including future economic, competitive, regulatory, and market conditions. The company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The company disclaims any obligation subsequently to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

Contact:

Roger Mortimer

Amfil Technologies Inc.

Telephone: (647) 880-5887

Email: rmortimer@amfiltech.com

Or

Ben Castanie

Snakes & Lattes Inc.

Telephone: (416) 500 2911

Email: ben@snakesandlattes.com