Efecte Plc will publish in 2021 the complete financial statements for 2020, half-year report 1-6/2021 and more compact business reviews on periods 1-3/2021 and 1-9/2021.

11.3.2021: Complete financial statements on 2020

29.4.2021: Business review on 1-3/2021

17.8.2021: Half-year report on 1-6/2021

20.10.2021: Business review on 1-9/2021

The annual general meeting is planned to be held on 23.3.2021. The Board of Directors will convene the annual general meeting separately at a later date.





Further inquiries:

Taru Mäkinen

CFO

Efecte Plc

taru.makinen@efecte.com

+358 40 507 1085

Certified Adviser:

Evli Bank Plc, tel +358 40 579 6210

Efecte Plc

Efecte helps service organizations digitalize and automate their work. Customers across Europe leverage our cloud service to operate with greater agility, to improve the experience of end-users, and to save costs. The use cases for our solutions range from IT service management and ticketing to improving employee experiences, business workflows, and customer service. We are the European Alternative to global players in our space. Our headquarters is located in Finland and we have regional hubs in Germany and Sweden. Efecte is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland marketplace.