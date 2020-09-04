New York, Sept. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Coenzyme Q10 Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818061/?utm_source=GNW

1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Dietary Supplements, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.9% CAGR and reach US$547.9 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Pharmaceuticals segment is readjusted to a revised 9.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $178.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8% CAGR



The Coenzyme Q10 market in the U.S. is estimated at US$178.5 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$186.6 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.9% and 7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7% CAGR.



Cosmetics Segment to Record 9.1% CAGR



In the global Cosmetics segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 9.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$95.3 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$176.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$124.3 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 20th edition of our report. The 165-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

DSM Nutritional Products AG

Kaneka Corporation

Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd

Nisshin Seifun Group, Inc.

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Coenzyme Q10 Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2019 & 2028

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Coenzyme Q10 Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Coenzyme Q10 Global Retrospective Market Scenario in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Coenzyme Q10 Market Share Shift across Key Geographies

Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Dietary Supplements (Application) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 5: Dietary Supplements (Application) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 6: Dietary Supplements (Application) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 7: Pharmaceuticals (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 8: Pharmaceuticals (Application) Historic Demand Patterns

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 9: Pharmaceuticals (Application) Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Cosmetics (Application) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 11: Cosmetics (Application) Retrospective Demand Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 12: Cosmetics (Application) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Coenzyme Q10 Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 13: United States Coenzyme Q10 Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Coenzyme Q10 Historic Demand Patterns in the United

States by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 15: Coenzyme Q10 Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 16: Canadian Coenzyme Q10 Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Coenzyme Q10 Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for

2012-2019



Table 18: Canadian Coenzyme Q10 Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 19: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Coenzyme

Q10 in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Japanese Coenzyme Q10 Market in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 21: Coenzyme Q10 Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 22: Chinese Demand for Coenzyme Q10 in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 23: Coenzyme Q10 Market Review in China in US$ Thousand

by Application: 2012-2019



Table 24: Chinese Coenzyme Q10 Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Coenzyme Q10 Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario

(in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 25: European Coenzyme Q10 Market Demand Scenario in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 26: Coenzyme Q10 Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 27: European Coenzyme Q10 Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: European Coenzyme Q10 Addressable Market Opportunity

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 29: Coenzyme Q10 Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 30: European Coenzyme Q10 Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 31: Coenzyme Q10 Quantitative Demand Analysis in France

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 32: French Coenzyme Q10 Historic Market Review in US$

Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 33: French Coenzyme Q10 Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year

Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 34: Coenzyme Q10 Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 35: German Coenzyme Q10 Market in Retrospect in US$

Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 36: Coenzyme Q10 Market Share Distribution in Germany by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 37: Italian Demand for Coenzyme Q10 in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Coenzyme Q10 Market Review in Italy in US$ Thousand

by Application: 2012-2019



Table 39: Italian Coenzyme Q10 Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 40: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Coenzyme Q10 in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: United Kingdom Coenzyme Q10 Market in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 42: Coenzyme Q10 Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 43: Rest of Europe Coenzyme Q10 Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 44: Coenzyme Q10 Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 45: Rest of Europe Coenzyme Q10 Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 46: Coenzyme Q10 Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 47: Asia-Pacific Coenzyme Q10 Historic Market Review in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 48: Asia-Pacific Coenzyme Q10 Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 49: Rest of World Coenzyme Q10 Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 50: Coenzyme Q10 Market in Rest of World: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for

2012-2019



Table 51: Rest of World Coenzyme Q10 Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 78

