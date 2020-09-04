BLOCK LISTING INTERIM REVIEW

Date: 4th September 2020

Name of applicant:

Admiral Group Plc

Name of scheme:

Admiral Group Plc Approved Share Incentive Plan (“SIP”)

Period of return:

6th March 2020 to 4th September 2020

Balance under scheme from previous return:

2,371,019

The amount by which the block scheme has

been increased, if the scheme has been

increased since the date of the last return:

Nil

Number of securities issued/allotted

under scheme during period:

755,734

Balance under scheme not yet issued/allotted

at end of period:

1,615,285

Number and class of securities originally

listed and the date of admission:

09/09/05 3,000,000 04/09/09 2,000,000 14/03/12 3,000,000 01/09/15 3,000,000 18/09/18 3,000,000 Total 14,000,000

Total number of securities in issue at the end of the period

294,442,063

Name of scheme:

Admiral Group Plc Employee Benefit Trust (“EBT”).

Period of return:

6th March 2020 to 4th September 2020

Balance under scheme from previous return:

4,038,052

The amount by which the block scheme has

been increased, if the scheme has been

increased since the date of the last return:

Nil

Number of securities issued/allotted:

Nil

Balance under scheme not yet issued/allotted

at end of period:

4,038,052

Number and class of securities originally

listed and the date of admission:

09/09/05 1,000,000 12/04/06 1,500,000 07/05/08 3,000,000 13/05/10 4,000,000 15/10/13 6,000,000 16/09/16 6,000,000 17/09/19 6,000,000 Total 27,500,000

Total number of securities in issue at the end of the period:

294,442,063 (Rights to dividends have currently been waived for 5,617,611 shares held by Apex Financial Services (Trust Company) Limited as trustee of the Admiral Group Plc Employee Benefit Trust).

Name of contact:

Mark Waters,

Company Secretary

Admiral Group Plc

LEI Number: 213800FGVM7Z9EJB2685

Telephone number of contact:



0871 882 8282



