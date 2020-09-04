We attach the Registration Document itself to the notification. There are no other changes.

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN, INTO OR WITHIN THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN OR SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO DISTRIBUTE THIS ANNOUNCEMENT.

This announcement does not constitute a prospectus and nothing herein contains an offering of securities. Neither this announcement nor anything contained in the Registration Document (as defined below) shall form the basis of, or be relied upon in connection with, any offer or commitment whatsoever in any jurisdiction. No one should purchase or subscribe for any securities in AB "Ignitis grupė" (“Ignitis grupė” or the “Company” and, together with its subsidiaries, the “Group”) except on the basis of information in a prospectus in its final form (the "Prospectus") that may be published by the Company in due course in connection with the possible offering and admission of the Company's ordinary shares to trading on the Main Trading List of AB Nasdaq Vilnius (“Nasdaq Vilnius”) and of global depositary receipts representing the Company's shares to standard listing segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority of the United Kingdom (the "FCA") and to trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange plc (the "London Stock Exchange" or "LSE"). Copies of any such Prospectus, if published, will be available at the Company’s registered office and, subject to certain access restrictions, through the website of the Company.

AB Ignitis Grupė (hereinafter – ”Ignitis Grupė” or the ”Company”) identification code 301844044, registered office placed at Žvejų str. 14, Vilnius, Republic of Lithuania. The total nominal value of issued bonds 900 000 000 EUR; ISIN codes XS1646530565; XS1853999313; XS2177349912.

Further to the announcement by the Company earlier today relating to its expected intention to float (the “EITF”), the Company confirms that its Registration Document has been approved by the Bank of Lithuania.

The Registration Document has been submitted to the public information system “GlobeNewswire” and will be available at https://nasdaqbaltic.com/ and https://csf.omxgroup.com/cns-web/oam/Search.action?request_locale=lt . A copy is also available online at www.ignitisgrupe.lt/en/investors , subject to certain access restrictions.

Enquiries:

Ignitis Group:

Media

Arturas Ketlerius

+37 0620-76076

Investor Relations

Aine Riffel

+37 0643-14925

Brunswick Group:

Azadeh Varzi, Will Medvei

+44 207 404 5959

Important Notice

The contents of this announcement have been prepared by and are the sole responsibility of the Company.

The information contained in this announcement is for background purposes only and does not purport to be full or complete. No reliance may be placed by any person for any purpose on the information contained in this announcement or its accuracy, fairness or completeness. The contents of this announcement are not to be construed as legal, financial or tax advice.

This announcement (and the information contained herein) is not for release, publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, in, into or within the United States of America, its territories and possessions, any State of the United States or the District of Columbia (collectively, the "United States"). The distribution of this announcement may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions and persons into whose possession any document or other information referred to herein comes should inform themselves about and observe any such restriction. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

This announcement is for informational purposes only and is not an offer of securities for sale in the United States, Australia, Canada, Japan or South Africa or in any jurisdiction to whom or in which such offer or solicitation is unlawful. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "US Securities Act"), or an exemption therefrom. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the US Securities Act or under the securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States, and may not be offered or sold, resold, transferred or delivered in the United States except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the US Securities Act and in accordance with any applicable securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States. There will be no public offer of the securities referred to herein in the United States, Australia, Canada, Japan or South Africa.

This announcement is not an invitation nor is it intended to be an inducement to engage in investment activity for the purpose of section 21 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000, as amended (the "FSMA"). This announcement is directed at and is only being distributed (A) in member states of the European Economic Area, to persons who are qualified investors within the meaning of Article 2(e) of the Prospectus Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (the "Prospectus Regulation")("Qualified Investor"); (B) in the United Kingdom, to Qualified Investors who (i) have professional experience in matters related to investments and who are "investment professionals" within the meaning of Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (as amended) (the "Financial Promotion Order") or (ii) are persons who fall within Articles 49(2)(a) to (d) ("high net worth companies, unincorporated associations etc.") of the Financial Promotion Order, or (iii) are persons to whom this information may otherwise lawfully be directed (all such persons together being referred to as "relevant persons"). No other person should act or rely on this announcement and persons distributing this announcement must satisfy themselves that it is lawful to do so. By accepting this announcement you represent and agree that you are a relevant person if in the United Kingdom and a Qualified Investor if in any member state of the European Economic Area.

This announcement is not an offer to sell nor a solicitation to buy any securities in any jurisdiction nor a prospectus for the purposes of the Prospectus Regulation. Any subscription or purchase of securities referred to in this announcement should be made solely on the basis of the information contained in the prospectus which may be published by the Company in due course relating to the securities (the "Prospectus"). The information in this announcement is subject to change. Before subscribing for or purchasing any securities, persons viewing this announcement should ensure they fully understand and accept the risks which will be set out in the Prospectus, if published. No reliance may be placed for any purpose on the information contained in this announcement or its accuracy or completeness. Copies of the Prospectus, if published, will be available from the Company's registered office.

Neither this announcement, nor anything contained in the Registration Document, shall constitute, or form part of, any offer or any solicitation of an offer to subscribe for any shares or other securities, nor shall it (or any part of it) or the fact of its dissemination form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, any contract with respect thereto. The Company may decide not to go ahead with the possible IPO and there is therefore no guarantee that the Prospectus will be published, the Offer will be made or admission will occur. Neither this announcement nor the Registration Document constitutes a recommendation concerning a possible offer. Persons considering making investments should consult an authorized person specialising in advising on such investments. Acquiring investments to which this announcement relates may expose an investor to a significant risk of losing all of the amount invested. The value of shares can go down as well as up. Potential investors should consult a potential investor as to the suitability of a possible offer for the person concerned.

The contents of the Company's and the Group's website, including the websites of the Group's business units, are not incorporated by reference into, and do not form part of, this announcement.

Attachment