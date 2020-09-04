Dublin, Sept. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US Sjogren's Syndrome Market and Competitive Landscape - 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides comprehensive insights into Sjogren's Syndrome pipeline products, Sjogren's Syndrome epidemiology, Sjogren's Syndrome market valuations and forecast, Sjogren's Syndrome drugs sales and competitive landscape in the US.



The research is classified into seven sections - Sjogren's Syndrome treatment options, pipeline products, market analysis comprising of epidemiology, key products marketed, market valuations and forecast, drugs sales and market shares.



Research Scope

Sjogren's Syndrome pipeline: Find out the products in clinical trials for the treatment of Sjogren's Syndrome by development phase 3, phase 2, and phase 1, by pharmacological class and companies developing the products

Sjogren's Syndrome epidemiology: Find out the number of patients diagnosed (prevalence) with Sjogren's Syndrome in the US

Sjogren's Syndrome drugs: Identify key products marketed and prescribed for Sjogren's Syndrome in the US, including trade name, molecule name, and company

Sjogren's Syndrome drugs sales: Find out the sales revenues of Sjogren's Syndrome drugs in the US

Sjogren's Syndrome market valuations: Find out the market size for Sjogren's Syndrome drugs in 2019 in the US. Find out how the market advanced from 2016 and forecast to 2025

Sjogren's Syndrome drugs market share: Find out the market shares for key Sjogren's Syndrome drugs in the US

Benefits of this Research

Support monitoring and reporting national Sjogren's Syndrome market analysis and sales trends

Track competitor drugs sales and market share in the US Sjogren's Syndrome market

Track competitive developments in Sjogren's Syndrome market and present key issues and learnings

Synthesize insights for Sjogren's Syndrome market and products to drive business performance

Answer key business questions about the Sjogren's Syndrome market

Evaluate commercial market opportunity assessment, positioning, and segmentation for Sjogren's Syndrome products

Supports decision making in R&D to long term marketing strategies

Key Topics Covered

1) Sjogren's Syndrome Treatments

2) Sjogren's Syndrome Pipeline

3) US Sjogren's Syndrome Epidemiology

4) Marketed Drugs for Sjogren's Syndrome in US

5) US Sjogren's Syndrome Market Size and Forecast

6) US Sjogren's Syndrome Products Sales and Forecast

7) US Sjogren's Syndrome Market Competitive Landscape

8) Methodology



List of Tables

1. Sjogren's Syndrome Phase 3 Clinical Trials, 2020

2. Sjogren's Syndrome Phase 2 Clinical Trials, 2020

3. Sjogren's Syndrome Phase 1 Clinical Trials, 2020

4. Sjogren's Syndrome Epidemiology, US, 2016-2025

5. Marketed Drugs for Sjogren's Syndrome, US, 2019

6. Sjogren's Syndrome Market Size and Forecast ($), US, 2016-2025

7. Sjogren's Syndrome Product Sales ($), US, 2016-2025



List of Figures

1. Sjogren's Syndrome Epidemiology, US, 2016-2025

2. Sjogren's Syndrome Market Size and Forecast ($), US, 2016-2025

3. Sjogren's Syndrome Products Market Share (%), US, 2019



