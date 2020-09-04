Dublin, Sept. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China Hand Sanitizer Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The China hand sanitizer market grew robustly during 2014-2019. Looking forward, the China hand sanitizer market is expected to continue its strong growth during 2020-2025.



Hand sanitizers are increasingly being adopted as an instant alternative to soap and water for reducing the chances of hand contamination. An increasing consciousness towards hygiene coupled with the COVID-19 pandemic has augmented the demand for hand sanitizers in China.



The upsurge in the incidence of coronavirus resulted in 'panic-buying' of hand sanitizers among the Chinese population in early 2020. This resulted in a widening demand-supply gap of the product. Although, China has managed to control the first wave of the pandemic, the high prevalence of coronavirus infection in the country has led to an increasing consumption of hand sanitizers for preventing disease transmission.



The pandemic has also resulted in a change in people's habits and has led to a greater awareness of hygiene that is expected to remain high even after the COVID-19 pandemic ends. This is expected to create long-term growth prospects for sanitizers in China.



Competitive Landscape



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, Procter & Gamble, Unilever plc, Lion Corporation, AoGrand Group Inc., JMnano, Kao Corporation, Shanghai Jahwa United Co., Ltd, Ningbo Jiangbei Ocean Star Factory & Trading Co., Ltd, etc.



Key Questions Answered

How has the China hand sanitizer market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the China hand sanitizer market?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the China hand sanitizer market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product form?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?

What is the breakup of the market based on the pack size?

What is the breakup of the market based on the ingredient?

What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the market?

What is the structure of the China hand sanitizer market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the market?

Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Market Drivers and Challenges

4.2 Key Industry Trends

4.3 Policies and Regulations



5 China Hand Sanitizer Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.1 Alcoholic

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Non-Alcoholic

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Product Form

7.1 Gel

7.2 Liquid

7.3 Foam

7.4 Spray

7.5 Others



8 Market Breakup by Ingredient

8.1 Natural

8.2 Organic

8.3 Synthetic



9 Market Breakup by End User

9.1 Hospitals

9.2 Households

9.3 Restaurants and Hotels

9.4 Others



10 Market Breakup by Pack Size

10.1 Small

10.2 Medium

10.3 Large



11 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

11.1 Pharmacies

11.2 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

11.3 Departmental Stores

11.4 Online

11.5 Others



12 Market Breakup by Region

12.1 North

12.2 Northeast

12.3 East

12.4 South Central

12.5 Southwest

12.6 Northwest



13 SWOT Analysis

13.1 Overview

13.2 Strengths

13.3 Weaknesses

13.4 Opportunities

13.5 Threats



14 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

14.1 Overview

14.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

14.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

14.4 Degree of Competition

14.5 Threat of New Entrants

14.6 Threat of Substitutes



15 Value Chain Analysis



16 Competitive Landscape

16.1 Market Share of Key Players

16.2 Profile of Key Players

16.2.1 Reckitt Benckiser Group plc

16.2.2 Procter & Gamble

16.2.3 Unilever plc

16.2.4 Lion Corporation

16.2.5 AoGrand Group Inc.

16.2.6 JMnano

16.2.7 Kao Corporation

16.2.8 Shanghai Jahwa United Co. Ltd.

16.2.9 Ningbo Jiangbei Ocean Star Factory & Trading Co. Ltd.



