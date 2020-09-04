Dublin, Sept. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India IoT in Manufacturing Market by Component (Solution, Platform, Service), by Application Area (Predictive Maintenance, Business Process Optimization, Asset Tracking & Management, Logistics & Others), by Vertical, by Company, by Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Indian IoT in Manufacturing Market is expected to grow at an impressive rate during the forecast period.



The Indian IoT in Manufacturing Market is driven by the growing need to automate and improve operational efficiencies within a manufacturing unit. Additionally, increasing adoption of cloud based solutions and connected devices is further expected to foster the market growth through 2025.



Furthermore, technological advancements such as adoption of big data analytics solutions, data processing, among others coupled with new service & software launches by the major vendors operating in the market is expected to fuel the market growth over the next few years. However, high cost of implementation and deployment of IoT solutions within a manufacturing unit can hamper the market growth during the forecast period. Also, lack of awareness pertaining to the use of IoT solutions across the various end-user industries can further restrict the market growth.



The Indian IoT in Manufacturing Market is segmented based on component, application area, vertical, company, and region. Based on vertical, the market can be categorized into energy & utilities, automotive, food & beverages, aerospace & defense, chemicals & materials, high-tech products, healthcare and others. The energy & utilities segment is expected to dominate the market through 2025. This can be ascribed to the increasing use of IoT solutions for overall plant automation, process optimization, supply chain optimization, among others.



The major players operating in the IoT in manufacturing market are IBM India Private Limited, Cisco Systems (India) Private Limited, Huawei Telecommunications (India) Co. Pvt. Ltd., Microsoft India Private Limited, Schneider Electric India Private Limited, Siemens India, Bosch Ltd., SAP India, General Electric, Zebra Technologies India Private Limited and others. Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new service developments.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021-2025

Objective of the Study

To analyze and estimate the market size of the Indian IoT in Manufacturing Market from 2015 to 2018.

To estimate and forecast the market size of the Indian IoT in Manufacturing Market from 2019 to 2025 and growth rate until 2025.

To classify and forecast the Indian IoT in Manufacturing Market based on component, application area, vertical, company, and regional distribution.

To identify dominant region or segment in the Indian IoT in Manufacturing Market.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Indian IoT in Manufacturing Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Indian IoT in Manufacturing Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Indian IoT in Manufacturing Market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in the Indian IoT in Manufacturing Market.

Key Topics Covered



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Impact of COVID-19 on India IoT in Manufacturing Market



4. Executive Summary



5. Voice of Customer



6. India IoT in Manufacturing Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Component (Solution, Platform, Service)

6.2.1.1. By Solution (Network Management, Data Management, Device Management, Application Management, Smart Surveillance)

6.2.1.2. By Platform (Device Management Platform, Application Management Platform, Connectivity Management Platform)

6.2.1.3. By Service (Managed Services, Professional Services, IoT Infrastructure Services, System Designing & Integration Services, Support & Maintenance Services and Education & Training Services)

6.2.2. By Application Area (Predictive Maintenance, Business Process Optimization, Asset Tracking & Management, Logistics & Supply Chain Management, Real-Time Workforce Tracking & Management, Automation Control & Management, Emergency & Incident Management, Business Communication)

6.2.3. By Vertical (Energy & Utilities, Automotive, Food & Beverages, Aerospace & Defense, Chemicals & Materials, High-Tech Products, Healthcare, Others)

6.2.4. By Company (2019)

6.2.5. By Region

6.3. Product Market Map



7. India IoT in Manufacturing Solution Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Application Area

7.2.2. By Vertical



8. India IoT in Manufacturing Platform Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Application Area

8.2.2. By Vertical



9. India IoT in Manufacturing Service Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By Application Area

9.2.2. By Vertical



10. Market Dynamics

10.1. Drivers

10.2. Challenges



11. Market Trends & Developments



12. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



13. India Economic Profile



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. IBM India Private Limited

14.2. Cisco Systems (India) Private Limited

14.3. Huawei Telecommunications (India) Co. Pvt. Ltd.

14.4. Microsoft India Private Limited

14.5. Schneider Electric India Private Limited

14.6. Siemens India

14.7. Bosch Ltd.

14.8. SAP India

14.9. General Electric

14.10. Zebra Technologies India Private Limited



15. Strategic Recommendations



