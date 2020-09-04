New York, Sept. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Web and Video Conferencing SaaS Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961234/?utm_source=GNW

The global Web & Video Conferencing SaaS market is expected to witness growth spike by 110.3% in the year 2020. As the world becomes physically disconnected under social distancing norms, it is also rapidly becoming a virtual neighborhood supported by digital connectivity, communication and collaboration. With normal life disrupted and employees separated from their offices, video conferencing has emerged into a social and enterprise lifeline. The accelerated pace of digital transformation and the massive forced migration to work from home (WFH) models represent the two major factors driving growth in the market. Home offices, remote networking, cloud computing, remote communication and collaboration, have all stormed into the spotlight as the world scrambles to find digital alternatives to being physically present. With no meaningful exit strategy available until a vaccine arrives, social distancing and remote working and operations will be the new normal going forwards. 88% of IT companies worldwide have migrated their employees to WFH during the pandemic.92% of teams in Asia-Pacific have implemented WFH since the outbreak highlighting the need to flatten the curve in countries with less than adequate healthcare resources. 45% of employees cite COVID-19 as the trigger for rapid adoption of remote working strategies. 72% of companies plan to shift a portion of their staff permanently to a WFH model. Virtual interactions will be the new normal and will be used extensively used to enhance real-world operational abilities of remote teams. Remote and virtual collaboration and communications has become the priority for businesses of all sizes as an essential tool to manage remote & virtual teams. Virtual meetings are taking off in the corporate world, highlighting this growing importance of professional communications. The global market for Web and Video Conferencing SaaS



American Company Zooms Ahead. The U.S. Accounts for Over 33.4% of Global Revenues in 2020



The market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.3 billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 33.4% share in the global market. Even as tech giants like Google, Microsoft and Cisco chase after Zoom’s jaw dropping success, the company remains comfortably well ahead of the race. For decades leading up until now, established videoconferencing solutions/brands available in the market were complex, hard-to-use, cumbersome, and expensive needing investment in infrastructure. This strain on IT resources and large numbers of frustrated users were the two prime reasons responsible for the heavy use of audio-only communication as the standard mode for virtual meetings. Pre-pandemic, a whopping90% of companies used audio only videoconferencing and preferred physical meetings and business conferences to videoconferencing. The beginning of the pandemic witnessed Zoom change the dynamics and the rules of the game overnight. The company’s market capitalization rate from a mere US$16.1billion in December 2019 spiked to over US$66.2billion in June 2020, while price per share for the same period rose from US$66.7to over US$241.5. Despite security issues which saw a minor drop in Zoom’s share price in the month of April 2020, companies of all sizes worldwide are lapping up Zoom products ranging from Zoom Rooms, Zoom Meetings & Chat, Zoom Video Webinars to Zoom phone.



So What Did Zoom Do Right that Other Companies Didn’t?



Zoom over the last couple of months has become a household name winning equal popularity in the enterprise, consumer and commercial markets alike. From corporate team meetings, webinars, trade events, online education to hosting weddings, Zoom has made the right connection with all types of consumers. Adoption rates have peaked due to several reasons, the chief being the company’s adroit strategy of offering a free basic version of its service as a way of promotion. Zoom offers free 40-minute conference calls with up to 100 attendees. Leveraging the power of cloud, the company has taught the industry that the simplest path to videoconferencing is also the most financially rewarding. Ease of use is the company’s key selling point. Zoom video can be activated instantly on the company’s cloud and requires no expensive on-premise infrastructure. Participants in the meeting need just click the link to join without app downloads. The company recently announced that business subscribers can now increase the number of video participants in their meetings from 100 to 300without drop in quality, at no additional cost and with no new device, app or infrastructure additions. Leveraging the cloud, the company is delivering reliable video at scale in comparison to other vendors who add or retrofit new video features to a legacy solution that results in a clunky experience ridden with limited reliability, functionality, and quality issues. The cloud architecture of the company includes distributed architecture, multimedia routing, multi-bitrate encoding, and application layer quality of service. A token of the company’s success is the fact that zoom brand is now synonymous with cloud video conferencing. In addition, crisp video, reliable sound quality, ease of scheduling, joining, participating, screen sharing, and easy annotation features have all made Zoom popular. Zoom combines HD video conferencing, online business meetings, webinars& mobile capabilities in one collaborative solution. Zoom with its fairly simple UX and no frill cloud based solution is now changing the rules of the game. The company’s massive conversion rate of this untapped market is evident in the number of app downloaded.



Global Market to Reach US$13.1Billion by 2027. Virtual Events to Emerge as the New Battlefield



The global market for Web and Video Conferencing SaaS is projected to reach a revised size of US$13.1 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 18.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Close on the heels of corporate end-use applications, is professional conferences which is projected to grow at a 17.4% CAGR to reach US$3.4 billion by the end of the analysis period. As digital transformation gains momentum, webinars/live streaming will converge with video conferencing. Events virtualization is a major trend in the market. As the public health crisis continues to affect outdoor entertainment, event, conferences, and exhibitions, event organizers, exhibitors and sponsors are adopting videoconferencing to convert physical events to virtual. Several companies including Sales force are embracing the digital platform for organizing events. Sales force recently announced its decision to virtualized all 2020 events such as Dream force, World Tours, TrailheaDX India, Tableau Conference Europe, and Tableau Conference, and re-imagine physical events by the end of the year. As conventions, corporate events, trade shows fairs and conferences turn into virtual events, new revenue streams are emerging adding to demand growth and intensified competition in the market.





I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 and the Global Recession: Pandemic Provides

Strong Push for Web & Video Conferencing SaaS Market

Risk of Second Wave of COVID-19 Infections Looms Ahead with

Ease of Lockdowns, Leading to Further Adoption of Web & Video

Conferencing in Near Future

Event Management Companies Morph into Offering Video

Conferencing Solutions: Pandemic Accelerates the Event

Planning Industry’s Transition towards Virtual Platforms

Select Major Events and Direct Losses (in US$ Million) due to

Cancelations

Web & Video Conferencing SaaS Market: Current Scenario and Outlook

Developed Regions Enjoy Dominant Market Position

Top Three Competitors Rule the Conferencing App Market in the

US - Market Share for June 2020E

UK Conferencing App Market - Market Share of Leading

Competitors for June 2020E

Leading Competitors in German Conferencing App Market - Market

Share for June 2020E

Developing Countries: Uncovering True Potential

Market Dynamics: Will the Market Sustain Momentum in the Long

Term?

Competitive Landscape

Raft of Lucrative Opportunities for Web & Video Conferencing

Providers amidst COVID-19 Pandemic

Video Conferencing-as-a-Service (VCaaS) Providers Witness

Surging Demand

Largest Revenue Generators in Web & Video Conferencing Market

Place in US$ Million - Skype, LogMeIn, Zoom, CISCO Webex,

TeamViewer, Arkadin, Fuze and BlueJeans

Acquisition Targets: Will a Large Scale ’Buy & Build’ Strategy

Lead to Big Companies Fishing for the Small Ones?

Companies with Revenues between $10 and $50 Million by Number

of Employees (2019)

World Video Conferencing Companies with Revenues < $10 Million

by Number of Employees (2019)

Traditional Players Feel the Heat from New Entrants

Zoom Earns Sterling Reputation amidst COVID-19 Pandemic:

Witnesses Unprecedented Surge in Market Value

Zoom Market Capitalization (in $ Million)

Zoom Funding by Year (in $ Million)

Zoom Total Revenues vs Net Revenues (in $ Million)

Zoom App Daily Downloads in Thousands

Zoom Monthly Active Users in Millions

Zoom Daily Meeting Participants in Millions

Taking Cue from Zoom’s Soaring Popularity, Tech and Telecom

Giants Ramp up New Video Chat Offerings

App Talk: Free-of-Cost Web & Video Conferencing Services Flood

the Market

Global Competitor Market Shares

Globally Dominant Players Market Share Scenario for Web and

Video Conferencing SaaS Market (2020E) - Zoom, GoToWebinar,

Cisco Webex, ON24, Adobe Connect, GoToMeeting and Others

Events Virtualization: Post COVID-19 Migration of Important

Conferences to Virtual Events

Web & Video Conferencing Finds Niche among Event Management

Companies

VR/AR Technologies Enjoy Heavy Windfalls amidst COVID-19-Led

Disruptions

LinkedIn Events and LinkedIn Live: Companies Launch Virtual

Event Platforms to Support Brands amidst COVID-19 Crisis

Live Entertainment Players Resort to Virtual Platforms to Save

Business

COVID-19 Effect on Global Event Activities: Estimated

Percentage Change in Event Revenues for 1H 2020 over 1H 2019

COVID-19 Effect on Global and USA Concerts: Estimated

Percentage Change in Concerts by Events, Fans and Tickets for

1H 2020 over 1H 2019

TV Companies Withhold Rights Payments to Major Sports Events

due to Cancellation of Competitions

Eventbrite Engineers Self-Service Platform Experience to

Reinvigorate Business Activity Post COVID-19 Impact

Top Event Management Software by Usage Percentage (2Q 2020) -

Eventbrite, Cvent, Event Pro Planner, XING, Eventzilla,

RegOnline, Splash and Others

Investors Eye Online Event Management and Booking Platforms to

Tap Opportunity

Brief Profiles of 24 Key Event Management Companies Worldwide -

Cvent, Dmg Events, Eventbrite, Live Nation Entertainment,

LogRhythm, Streamlinevents...

Opportunity Indicators

Tech Conferences/Events (Feb-June 2020): Virtual/Online Event

Conversion Rate in % for Canceled Events

72 Leading Tech Conferences Scheduled between February &

November 2020 Going Virtual: Status Update Post COVID-19

Concerns - Canceled, Postponed or Going Virtual

Cyber Security Events (Mar-June 2020): Virtual Event Conversion

Rate in % for Canceled Events

52 Select Cyber Security Conferences Scheduled between March &

August 2020 Going Virtual: Status Update Post COVID-19

Concerns - Canceled, Postponed or Going Virtual

Open Source Events (Mar-June 2020): Percentage Breakdown of

Events by Current Status - Canceled, Postponed, Virtual, No

Change

Select Open Source Conferences Canceled, 14 Leading Linux and

Open-Source Conferences Scheduled between March & June 2020

Going Virtual: Status Update Post COVID-19 Concerns -

Canceled, Postponed or Going VirtualPostponed or Going

Virtual After COVID-19 Pandemic Scare

Changing Deal-Making Dynamics Nurture Web & Video Conferencing

Trend

Subdued Activity Lead to Rise in Distressed M&A

COVID-19 Effect on Global M&A Activity: Estimated Percentage

Change in M&A Activity by Deal Value for 1H 2020 over 1H 2019

Soaring Revenues for Video Conferencing Players and Expansion

Plans Bring Respite to Subdued M&A Market during COVID-19

Deal-Making through Video Conferencing

M&A Activity in the USA: Publicly Filed Agreements Allowing

Digital Signature for Years 2010 to 2020E

M&A Activity in the USA: Publicly Filed Agreements Excluding

Pandemics from Scope of ’Material Advance Effects" Provisions

for Years 2010 to 2020E

The Outbreak Leads to Spike in Web & Video Conferencing Trend:

Noteworthy Industry Activities

Other Industry Activities in the Web & Video Conferencing Space

Web & Video Conferencing - A Conceptual Overview and

Classification

Web Vs. Video Conferencing: Similarities and Differences

Overview of Infrastructure Systems and Equipment Used



2. FOCUS ON 25 SELECT PLAYERS - ZOOM, BLUEJEANS, CISCO,

GOTOMEETING, SKYPE, MICROSOFT TEAMS, FUZE...

Percentage Mix of 727 Web & Video Conferencing Companies by

Country - USA, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, UK, Japan,

China and Rest of World (2020E)

847 DOMINANT, ACTIVE & NICHE BRANDS and 588 COMPANIES IN THE

GLOBAL MIX

Percentage Mix of Web & Video Conferencing Brands by Country of

Origin - USA, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, UK, Japan, China

and Rest of World (2020E)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Web & Video Conferencing: Integral Part of Enterprise

Communication Mix

Prominent Factors Influencing Market Expansion

Web Conferencing Emerges as an Apt Alternative to Business Travel

Rise of Mobile Workforce & Deskless Workers Triggers New Wave

of Growth

SMB Sector Intensifies Adoption Curve

Video Conferencing Systems: March towards Home Office

Cloud Services: Double Edged Sword for Web & Videoconferencing

Systems Market

Major End-Use Markets for Web & Video Conferencing SaaS Market:

A Review

Global Web & Video Conferencing SaaS Market by End-Use Sector

(2020E): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Corporate,

Education, Healthcare, Professional Conferences and Social &

Non-Commercial

Corporate Sector Remains Primary End-User

Replicating the Real-Life Conferences, Web Conferencing Finds

Itself at the Center of Marketing and Business Communication

Platforms

Workforce Decentralization: Cornerstone for Present & Future

Growth

Remote Work Statistics: Highlights

Robust Opportunities Identified in IT Industry

Banking & Finance Companies Emerge as Major Consumers

Business Installations of Web Conferencing Products/Apps of

Zoom vs Others for 2020 (March-May)

Healthcare Industry Taps into Video Conferencing

Growing Remote Collaboration Needs to Spur Demand in Healthcare

Sector

Healthcare Market: Trend in Healthcare Video Minutes

Consumption (Feb-Apr 2020)

Healthcare Market: COVID-19 Induced Increasing Trend in

Healthcare Peak Video Traffic (Feb-Apr 2020)

Location Agnostic Interactive and Synchronous Learning

Accelerates the Shift Towards Web Conferencing in Education

Sector

Professional Conferences: Niche End-Use Segment

Loss in Social Vigor due to Social Distancing Stimulates Demand

for Conferencing Need in Social & Non-Commercial Vertical

Unique Features & Myriad Benefits Instigate Broad-based

Adoption of Video Conferencing Systems

Ensuring Business Continuity

Enhancing Productivity through Team Collaboration & Faster

Decision Making

Hiring through Video Conferencing

Improving Internet Network Capabilities Aid Wider Adoption of

Web & Video Conferencing Systems

Breakdown of Internet Users (in %) by Region: Q1 2020

Internet Penetration Rate (%) in Select Countries: April 2020

Fixed Broadband Speed (in mbps) in Select Countries: April 2020

Mobile Video Conferencing Endpoints Set the Stage for

Progressive Growth

Capability Matrix for Video Conferencing Endpoints

Opportunity Indicators

Global Market for Smartphones in Billions: 2016-2021E

Smartphone Penetration Rate as Share of Total Population: 2016

-2021E

Share of Mobile Phones of the Total Internet Time: 2014-2021E

Percentage of Time Spent on Mobile Apps by Category for 2020

Global Mobile Internet Market (2020): Percentage Share

Breakdown of Revenues by Data Service Category

5G to Emerge as Game Changer for Mobile Video Conferencing

5G Smartphone Sales in Million Units: 2019-2022

Global Smartphone Subscription Breakdown by Technology: 2019

and 2025

HD Technology Comes to the Fore to Redefine Video Conferencing

Landscape

HD Technology Helps Sustain Demand for Room Systems

Global Room-based Video Conferencing Systems Market (2020):

Percentage Share Breakdown of Revenue by Segment

Product Innovations & Technology Advances Widen Addressable Market

Integration with Disruptive Technologies

A Look at Key Technology Focus Areas

COVID-19 Presents Plush Opportunities for Collaboration Tools

and Digitalization

Resolving Prevailing Challenges & Issues: Critical for Future

Success of Video Conferencing Market

Security Concerns

COVID-19 Scenario Unearths Security Vulnerabilities with Web &

Video Conferencing Apps

Security Gaps with Popular Videoconferencing Options

Threat to Security and Privacy-Increase in Cyberattacks and

Hacking amidst COVID-19 Pandemic

Web & Videoconferencing Software Ranked by Security Protection

Web & Videoconferencing Software Ranked by Privacy Protection

Issues Related to Utilization & Interoperability

Focus on UC Threatens Standalone Video Conferencing Systems

Pricing & Return on Investment (ROI)

Bandwidth Availability



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Web and Video

Conferencing SaaS by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 2: World Historic Review for Web and Video Conferencing

SaaS by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Web and Video

Conferencing SaaS by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Corporate by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 5: World Historic Review for Corporate by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Corporate by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Education by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 8: World Historic Review for Education by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Education by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 11: World Historic Review for Healthcare by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Healthcare by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Professional

Conferences by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 14: World Historic Review for Professional Conferences by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Professional

Conferences by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Social &

Non-Commercial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 17: World Historic Review for Social & Non-Commercial by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Social & Non-Commercial

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Web & Video Conferencing Usage Zooms Ahead with the Onset of

COVID-19 Pandemic; Market Finds Support in Rising Broadband

Speeds

Broadband Download Speed (in mbps) in the USA by Fixed and

Mobile for 2020 (Jan, Mar, May)

US Demographics (2020): Breakdown of Population (in ’000) by

Age Group

Expanding Outreach from Just Being an Enterprise Enabler

Corporate Event Cancellations: Shifting Attention to Video

Conferencing

Robust Gains for Vendors

Security Features Gain Prominence as Video Conferencing Usage Rise

Key Challenges and Long Term Growth Deterrents

12 Dominant Players and 40 Leading Brands in the Fray

333 Active & Niche Companies & 442 Brands

Market Analytics

Table 19: USA Current & Future Analysis for Web and Video

Conferencing SaaS by End-Use - Corporate, Education,

Healthcare, Professional Conferences and Social &

Non-Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 20: USA Historic Review for Web and Video Conferencing

SaaS by End-Use - Corporate, Education, Healthcare,

Professional Conferences and Social & Non-Commercial Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 21: USA 15-Year Perspective for Web and Video

Conferencing SaaS by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Corporate, Education, Healthcare, Professional

Conferences and Social & Non-Commercial for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



CANADA

40 Canadian Companies and 70 Dominant, Active & Niche Brands in

the Mix

Market Analytics

Table 22: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Web and Video

Conferencing SaaS by End-Use - Corporate, Education,

Healthcare, Professional Conferences and Social &

Non-Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 23: Canada Historic Review for Web and Video Conferencing

SaaS by End-Use - Corporate, Education, Healthcare,

Professional Conferences and Social & Non-Commercial Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 24: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Web and Video

Conferencing SaaS by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Corporate, Education, Healthcare, Professional

Conferences and Social & Non-Commercial for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



JAPAN

22 Brands and 11 Active & Niche Companies Operating in Japan

Market Analytics

Table 25: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Web and Video

Conferencing SaaS by End-Use - Corporate, Education,

Healthcare, Professional Conferences and Social &

Non-Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 26: Japan Historic Review for Web and Video Conferencing

SaaS by End-Use - Corporate, Education, Healthcare,

Professional Conferences and Social & Non-Commercial Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 27: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Web and Video

Conferencing SaaS by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Corporate, Education, Healthcare, Professional

Conferences and Social & Non-Commercial for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



CHINA

Market Overview and Growth Drivers

Chinese Demographics (2020): Breakdown of Population (in ’000)

by Age Group

11 Dominant & Active Companies and 23 Brands Operating in China

Market Analytics

Table 28: China Current & Future Analysis for Web and Video

Conferencing SaaS by End-Use - Corporate, Education,

Healthcare, Professional Conferences and Social &

Non-Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 29: China Historic Review for Web and Video Conferencing

SaaS by End-Use - Corporate, Education, Healthcare,

Professional Conferences and Social & Non-Commercial Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 30: China 15-Year Perspective for Web and Video

Conferencing SaaS by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Corporate, Education, Healthcare, Professional

Conferences and Social & Non-Commercial for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Market Overview and Growth Drivers

Broadband Download Speed (in mbps) by Fixed and Mobile for 2020

(Jan, Mar, May) in Key European Regions - Germany, France, UK,

and Italy

Internet Penetration Rate (%) in Europe by Select Countries -

Germany, France, UK and Italy

Market Analytics

Table 31: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Web and Video

Conferencing SaaS by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 32: Europe Historic Review for Web and Video Conferencing

SaaS by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest

of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 33: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Web and Video

Conferencing SaaS by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 34: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Web and Video

Conferencing SaaS by End-Use - Corporate, Education,

Healthcare, Professional Conferences and Social &

Non-Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 35: Europe Historic Review for Web and Video Conferencing

SaaS by End-Use - Corporate, Education, Healthcare,

Professional Conferences and Social & Non-Commercial Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 36: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Web and Video

Conferencing SaaS by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Corporate, Education, Healthcare, Professional

Conferences and Social & Non-Commercial for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



FRANCE

45 French Players in the Mix; 58 Active Brands

Market Analytics

Table 37: France Current & Future Analysis for Web and Video

Conferencing SaaS by End-Use - Corporate, Education,

Healthcare, Professional Conferences and Social &

Non-Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 38: France Historic Review for Web and Video Conferencing

SaaS by End-Use - Corporate, Education, Healthcare,

Professional Conferences and Social & Non-Commercial Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 39: France 15-Year Perspective for Web and Video

Conferencing SaaS by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Corporate, Education, Healthcare, Professional

Conferences and Social & Non-Commercial for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



GERMANY

59 Competing German Players and 84 Active & Niche Brands

Market Analytics

Table 40: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Web and Video

Conferencing SaaS by End-Use - Corporate, Education,

Healthcare, Professional Conferences and Social &

Non-Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 41: Germany Historic Review for Web and Video

Conferencing SaaS by End-Use - Corporate, Education,

Healthcare, Professional Conferences and Social &

Non-Commercial Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 42: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Web and Video

Conferencing SaaS by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Corporate, Education, Healthcare, Professional

Conferences and Social & Non-Commercial for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



ITALY

17 Brands and 12 Companies Operating in Italy

Market Analytics

Table 43: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Web and Video

Conferencing SaaS by End-Use - Corporate, Education,

Healthcare, Professional Conferences and Social &

Non-Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 44: Italy Historic Review for Web and Video Conferencing

SaaS by End-Use - Corporate, Education, Healthcare,

Professional Conferences and Social & Non-Commercial Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 45: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Web and Video

Conferencing SaaS by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Corporate, Education, Healthcare, Professional

Conferences and Social & Non-Commercial for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

50 UK Companies and 69 Active & Niche Brands in the Fray

Market Analytics

Table 46: UK Current & Future Analysis for Web and Video

Conferencing SaaS by End-Use - Corporate, Education,

Healthcare, Professional Conferences and Social &

Non-Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 47: UK Historic Review for Web and Video Conferencing

SaaS by End-Use - Corporate, Education, Healthcare,

Professional Conferences and Social & Non-Commercial Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 48: UK 15-Year Perspective for Web and Video Conferencing

SaaS by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Corporate, Education, Healthcare, Professional Conferences and

Social & Non-Commercial for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Market Overview and Growth Drivers

Broadband Download Speed (in mbps) by Fixed and Mobile for 2020

(Jan, Mar, May) in Key Rest of Europe Regions - Spain, Russia,

Switzerland, Sweden, Denmark, Netherlands, Turkey, Romania

and Austria

Internet Penetration Rate (%) in Rest of Europe by Select

Countries - Spain, Russia, Switzerland, Sweden, Denmark,

Netherlands, Turkey, Romania, and Austria

11 Competing Companies and 18 Brands in Rest of Europe

Market Analytics

Table 49: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Web and

Video Conferencing SaaS by End-Use - Corporate, Education,

Healthcare, Professional Conferences and Social &

Non-Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 50: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Web and Video

Conferencing SaaS by End-Use - Corporate, Education,

Healthcare, Professional Conferences and Social &

Non-Commercial Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 51: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Web and Video

Conferencing SaaS by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Corporate, Education, Healthcare, Professional

Conferences and Social & Non-Commercial for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Market Overview and Growth Drivers

Broadband Download Speed (in mbps) by Fixed and Mobile for 2020

(Jan, Mar, May) in Key Asia-Pacific Regions - Japan, China,

Australia, India, Singapore and South Korea

Internet Penetration Rate (%) in Asia-Pacific by Select

Countries - Japan, China, Australia, India, Singapore and

South Korea

Market Analytics

Table 52: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Web and

Video Conferencing SaaS by Geographic Region - Australia,

India, Singapore, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 53: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Web and Video

Conferencing SaaS by Geographic Region - Australia, India,

Singapore, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 54: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Web and Video

Conferencing SaaS by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Australia, India, Singapore, South Korea and

Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 55: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Web and

Video Conferencing SaaS by End-Use - Corporate, Education,

Healthcare, Professional Conferences and Social &

Non-Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 56: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Web and Video

Conferencing SaaS by End-Use - Corporate, Education,

Healthcare, Professional Conferences and Social &

Non-Commercial Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 57: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Web and Video

Conferencing SaaS by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Corporate, Education, Healthcare, Professional

Conferences and Social & Non-Commercial for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



AUSTRALIA

Market Overview and Growth Drivers

Australian Demographics (2020): Breakdown of Population

(in ’000) by Age Group

Market Analytics

Table 58: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Web and Video

Conferencing SaaS by End-Use - Corporate, Education,

Healthcare, Professional Conferences and Social &

Non-Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 59: Australia Historic Review for Web and Video

Conferencing SaaS by End-Use - Corporate, Education,

Healthcare, Professional Conferences and Social &

Non-Commercial Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 60: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Web and Video

Conferencing SaaS by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Corporate, Education, Healthcare, Professional

Conferences and Social & Non-Commercial for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



INDIA

Market Overview: Unleashing the Potential of Digital Intervention

Indian Demographics (2020): Breakdown of Population (in ’000)

by Age Group

Unprecedented Wave of Work-from-Home Leads to Explosive Growth

of Web & Video Conferencing during COVID-19

Security and Privacy Concerns Boost Development of Zoom

Alternatives in India

Reliance JioMeet: An Innovative Native Video Conferencing Platform

Soniks Consulting Develops WebKonf Meetings Online Video

Conferencing Platform

Select Conferencing Providers and Startups Vie for Zoom?s

Enormous Share

Market Analytics

Table 61: India Current & Future Analysis for Web and Video

Conferencing SaaS by End-Use - Corporate, Education,

Healthcare, Professional Conferences and Social &

Non-Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 62: India Historic Review for Web and Video Conferencing

SaaS by End-Use - Corporate, Education, Healthcare,

Professional Conferences and Social & Non-Commercial Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 63: India 15-Year Perspective for Web and Video

Conferencing SaaS by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Corporate, Education, Healthcare, Professional

Conferences and Social & Non-Commercial for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



SINGAPORE

Table 64: Singapore Current & Future Analysis for Web and Video

Conferencing SaaS by End-Use - Corporate, Education,

Healthcare, Professional Conferences and Social &

Non-Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 65: Singapore Historic Review for Web and Video

Conferencing SaaS by End-Use - Corporate, Education,

Healthcare, Professional Conferences and Social &

Non-Commercial Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 66: Singapore 15-Year Perspective for Web and Video

Conferencing SaaS by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Corporate, Education, Healthcare, Professional

Conferences and Social & Non-Commercial for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



SOUTH KOREA

4 Competing Active & Niche Brands in South Korea

Market Analytics

Table 67: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Web and

Video Conferencing SaaS by End-Use - Corporate, Education,

Healthcare, Professional Conferences and Social &

Non-Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 68: South Korea Historic Review for Web and Video

Conferencing SaaS by End-Use - Corporate, Education,

Healthcare, Professional Conferences and Social &

Non-Commercial Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 69: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Web and Video

Conferencing SaaS by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Corporate, Education, Healthcare, Professional

Conferences and Social & Non-Commercial for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Market Overview and Growth Drivers

Broadband Download Speed (in mbps) by Fixed and Mobile for 2020

(Jan, Mar, May) in Rest of Asia-Pacific Regions - Hong Kong,

Thailand, Taiwan, New Zealand, Bangladesh, Pakistan,

Indonesia, Malaysia and Philippines

Internet Penetration Rate (%) in Rest of Asia-Pacific by Select

Countries - Hong Kong, Taiwan, New Zealand, Bangladesh,



