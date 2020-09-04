Dublin, Sept. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US Cocaine Addiction Market and Competitive Landscape - 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides comprehensive insights into Cocaine Addiction pipeline products, Cocaine Addiction epidemiology, Cocaine Addiction market valuations and forecast, Cocaine Addiction drugs sales and competitive landscape in the US.
The research is classified into seven sections - Cocaine Addiction treatment options, pipeline products, market analysis comprising of epidemiology, key products marketed, market valuations and forecast, drugs sales and market shares.
Research Scope
Benefits of this Research
Key Topics Covered
1) Cocaine Addiction Treatments
2) Cocaine Addiction Pipeline
3) US Cocaine Addiction Epidemiology
4) Marketed Drugs for Cocaine Addiction in US
5) US Cocaine Addiction Market Size and Forecast
6) US Cocaine Addiction Products Sales and Forecast
7) US Cocaine Addiction Market Competitive Landscape
8) Methodology
List of Tables
1. Cocaine Addiction Phase 3 Clinical Trials, 2020
2. Cocaine Addiction Phase 2 Clinical Trials, 2020
3. Cocaine Addiction Phase 1 Clinical Trials, 2020
4. Cocaine Addiction Epidemiology, US, 2016-2025
5. Marketed Drugs for Cocaine Addiction, US, 2019
6. Cocaine Addiction Market Size and Forecast ($), US, 2016-2025
7. Cocaine Addiction Product Sales ($), US, 2016-2025
List of Figures
1. Cocaine Addiction Epidemiology, US, 2016-2025
2. Cocaine Addiction Market Size and Forecast ($), US, 2016-2025
3. Cocaine Addiction Products Market Share (%), US, 2019
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8cvtxg
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: