Dublin, Sept. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electrostatic Disinfectant Sprayer Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In-depth Analysis and Data-driven Insights on the Impact of COVID-19



The study considers the present scenario of the electrostatic disinfectant sprayer market and its market dynamics for the period 2019-2025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspect of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.



The global electrostatic disinfectant sprayer market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of approx. 14% during the period 2019-2025



The global electrostatic disinfectant sprayer market size is likely to cross $1.9 billion by 2025. The industry depends on the demand for hygiene and disinfection equipment in end-user industries. The growth in the number of infectious diseases, coupled with concerns for public safety and the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, has propelled the demand for disinfectant equipment in a wide range of end-user segments. Several healthcare agencies and government bodies are strengthening their regulations to ensure public safety and decrease the spread of infectious diseases.



Several organizations and NGOs have collaborated to reduce healthcare-associated infections by planning, assessing, and implementing infection control measures and policies. Therefore, these measures, along with stringency in safety regulations by government bodies, have propelled the growth of the electrostatic disinfectant sprayer market. Further, several emerging countries have introduced initiatives and measures for healthcare development. Major countries such as India, China, the UAE, and South Africa have put constant efforts to maintain sanitation and hygiene. Therefore, with an increase in health and hygiene measures, the demand for electrostatic spray disinfection system has witnessed an uptrend in APAC and Middle East & Africa regions. The increasing awareness of disinfectants is further expected to propel the growth of disinfectant sprayer systems during the forecast period.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the electrostatic disinfectant sprayer market during the forecast period:

Growing Innovations in Solar Powered Sprayers

Increasing Sale Volumes in Online Channels

Increasing Advertisement Campaigns on Health and Hygiene

Availability of Smaller Sized Sprayers for Handy Applications

Global Electrostatic Disinfectant Sprayer Market Segmentation



The global electrostatic disinfectant sprayer market research report includes a detailed segmentation by product type, power source, application, and geography. The demand for backpack electrostatic disinfectant sprayers is gaining traction owing to their portable design and ease of application with high efficiency. The sale volume in the post-COVID-19 outbreak has increased in several end-user industries such as hospitality, education centers, and restaurants. The majority of healthcare and hospitality spaces have been installed with in-house facilities to fumigate regularly to reduce the spread of infection.



Government and welfare associations across the world are increasing their frequency in conducting health awareness programs both via online and offline mediums. Hence, the demand for a safe environment for the global population is expected to act as a primary key driver for the adoption of handheld sprayers in residential and small to medium scale offices. Although the growth rate for handheld fumigation equipment remained moderate worldwide, the demand has increased exponentially in the residential sector, especially in urban cities post-COVID-19 lockdown.



Wireless disinfection sprayers are preferred for indoor applications, and corded sprays are used for large-scale disinfection in manufacturing and industrial units. In the post-COVID-19 outbreak, the demand for commercial sanitizing equipment has propelled the market share for wired disinfectant sprayers significantly across the world. One of the major factors that drive the demand for corded disinfectant equipment at a consistent growth rate is performance and reliability.



Globally, the impact of pandemic spread of the coronavirus and the increasing number of infectious diseases in the human population are expected to propel the demand for disinfectants in several end-user segments. Manufacturing and hospitality end-users are following stringent safety protocols to ensure the safety of employees and customers. Although the demand for disinfectant sprayers has traditionally remained moderate, the post-COVID-19 pandemic unlocks the market and preference for electrostatic sprayer systems in several end-user applications. Educational centers, travel and transport offices, healthcare centers and hospitals, sports and recreational facilities, industrial and commercial spaces, food services, and hospitality sectors are the major end-use applications.



Insights by Geography



In terms of production and consumption, the North American region is one of the largest markets in the electrostatic disinfectant sprayer market. Growing concerns related to healthcare-acquired infections, which impact healthcare facilities significantly, are expected to drive the disinfectant sale during the forecast period. The recent coronavirus outbreak has primarily emphasized the need for efficient healthcare facility disinfection and cleanliness. Therefore, the growth potential in the market is expected to upsurge significantly during the forecast period, owing to government regulations and measures by healthcare authorities in the region.



Insights by Vendors



The global electrostatic disinfectant sprayer market share is highly concentrated in North America, APAC, and partly in Europe regions. EMist, EvaClean, the Clorox Company, and Victory Innovations are major the electrostatic disinfectant sprayer manufacturers. The competition among the major players is intense. Manufacturers are increasing product efficiency with the rapidly changing technological environment. In the present scenario, where the spread of infectious diseases is growing at a rapid pace, vendors are altering and refining their design and efficiency to achieve a strong market presence. The market has a high-level threat of low-quality and inexpensive products, which nearly match the branded ones in terms of their designs. On the global level, key vendors in the electrostatic disinfectant sprayer market compete among themselves with price and design being the prime factors to provide a competitive edge.



Prominent Vendors

EMist

EvaClean

The Clorox Company

Victory Innovations Co.

Other Prominent Vendors

Jereh C-Create Technology Co. Ltd.

Veritiv Corporation

Curtis Dyna-Fog

ByoPlanet International

Electrostatic Spraying Systems Inc.

Chapin

Key Questions Answered



1. What is the global electrostatic disinfectant sprayer market size and growth rate during the forecast period?

2. What are the factors impacting the growth of the electrostatic disinfectant sprayer market share?

3. How is the growth of the healthcare units segment influencing the growth of the surface disinfectant market?

4. Who are the leading electrostatic disinfectant companies, and what are their market shares?

5. What is the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the electrostatic disinfectant sprayer market share?



Key Topics Covered



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.1.1 Inclusions

4.1.2 Exclusions

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of The Study

4.3.1 Market Segmentation by Product Type

4.3.2 Market Segmentation by Power Source

4.3.3 Market Segmentation by Application

4.3.4 Market Segmentation by Geography



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance



7 Introduction

7.1 Overview

7.2 Electrostatic Sprayer Principle

7.3 Need for Disinfection

7.4 Impact of COVID-19



8 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.1 Growing Innovations in Solar-Powered Sprayers

8.2 Increasing Sales Volumes in Online Channels

8.3 Increasing Ad Campaigns on Health and Hygiene



9 Market Growth Enablers

9.1 Availability of Small Sprayers for Handy Applications

9.2 Globally Increasing HAIs

9.3 Government Regulations



10 Market Restraints

10.1 Low Customer Base For Electrostatic Sprayers

10.2 Higher Implementation of All-In-One Cleaners

10.3 Lack of Product Differentiation



11 Market Landscape

11.1 Market Overview

11.2 Market Size & Forecast

11.3 Five Forces Analysis



12 Product

12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

12.2 Market Overview

12.3 Backpack

12.4 Handheld

12.6 Roller Cart



13 Power Source

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

13.2 Market Overview

13.3 Cordless

13.4 Corded



14 Application

14.1 Market Snapshot and Growth Engine

14.2 Market Overview

14.3 Healthcare Units

14.4 Hospitality

14.5 Travel and Transport Offices

14.6 Industrial and Commercial Offices

14.7 Education Centers

14.8 Food Service

14.9 Sports and Others



15 Geography

15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

15.2 Geographic Overview



16 North America



17 Europe



18 APAC



19 Middle East and Africa



20 Latin America



21 Competitive Landscape



22 Key Company Profiles

22.1 Emist

22.2 Evaclean

22.3 The Cloroxpro Company

22.4 Victory Innovations Co.



23 Other Prominent Vendors

23.1 Jereh C-Create Technology Co. Ltd.

23.2 Veritiv Corporation

23.3 Curtis Dyna-Fog

23.4 Byoplanet

23.5 Electrostatic Spraying Systems Inc.

23.6 Chapin



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c0k513

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900