Dublin, Sept. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Electric Lawn Mower Market - Comprehensive Study and Strategic Analysis 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In-depth Analysis and Data-driven Insights on the Impact of COVID-19



The study considers the present scenario of the electric lawn mowers market and its market dynamics for the period 2019-2025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspect of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.



The global electric lawn mowers market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 8% during the period 2019-2025



The global electric lawn mowers market size is likely to cross revenues of over $8 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of over 8% during 2020-2025. The industry is likely to witness an increase in revenue during the period and the YOY growth will not slow down afterward. The increased penetration of robotic lawn mowers globally, coupled with a long repurchase cycle of gas-powered equipment and increased stringency in environmental laws is expected to further boost the demand for electric lawn mowers across the globe during the forecast period.



Robotic lawn mowers are such a variant, which are likely to witness the double-digit YOY growth due to the high demand from Europe and the increased awareness of these devices in developing countries. The increasing popularity of these devices in the residential sector is expected to drive market demand. The increase in per capita income and the number of dual-income households constitute the basis of increasing spending on consumer goods, lawn beautification, yard maintenance, thereby boosting the global lawn mowers market. However, the high cost of branded electric lawn mowers is a major growth inhibitor in APAC countries. There is low penetration in India, Thailand, and Vietnam due to the availability of low-cost mechanical models and preference for manual labor over automated techniques.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the electric lawn mowers market during the forecast period:

Rising Consumer Preference toward Smart Technology

Increased Adoption of Green Landscaping

Growth in the Use of Battery-powered Products

Increased Demand from Golf Courses

Global Electric Lawn Mowers Market Segmentation



This research report includes a detailed segmentation by product, end-user, distribution, blade & drive, and geography.



The demand for electric walk-behind mowers is expected to grow with the increase in the number of lawns, gardens, and yards across the world. Electric walk-behind mowers, which are likely to be an ongoing trend in the forecast period, changing technologies, and the growing use of smart tech, are likely to allow vendors to introduce eco-friendly and creative products, thereby influencing the electric lawn mowers market growth. However, the increasing market for robot-operated devices in Europe is expected to gain more momentum in the coming years, which, in turn, disrupt the adoption rate of electric walk-behind-mowers. Self-propelled, push, and hover lawn mowers are the major types of equipment that are expected to witness exponential growth during the forecast period.



Insights by Geography



The Europe electric lawn mowers market is expected to reach close to $5 billion by 2025. Vendors have introduced new variants of robotic as well as traditional devices with better mowing efficiency and high battery backup. Increased support for innovations in industries across Europe along with the evolution of existing manufacturing operations by advanced computing, sensor technologies, and robotics is expected rod rive the market during the forecast period. Although Western European countries such as Germany and France have always been the major manufacturing hubs and innovation-driven, countries in Central and Eastern Europe are rapidly catching up due to strong infrastructural growth, availability of high-quality skilled and low-cost labor, and enhanced R&D support by various governments in the region.



Insights by Vendors



The global electric lawn mowers market is highly fragmented, with many local and international market players. As consumers expect constant advances and upgrades in garden equipment, the increasingly changing economic environment may have a negative effect on vendors. The current situation pushes vendors to adjust and improve their value proposition to attain a good business presence. While the market is characterized by the presence of diversified international vendors and a few regional vendors as foreign players will expand their market footprint, it would be increasingly difficult for regional vendors to compete with them, particularly in terms of technology and customer base.



Key Questions Answered



1. What is the electric lawn mowers market size and growth rate during the forecast period?

2. What are the factors impacting the growth of the electric lawn mowers market share?

3. How is the growth of the professional landscaping segment influencing the growth of global electric lawn mowers market?

4. Who are the leading vendors in the electric lawn mowers market, and what are their market shares?

5. What is the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the electric lawn mowers market share?



Key Topics Covered



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.1.1 Inclusions

4.1.2 Exclusions

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope Of The Study

4.3.1 Market Segmentation by Product

4.3.2 Market Segmentation by End-user Type

4.3.3 Market Segmentation by Mower Blade Type

4.3.4 Market Segmentation by Drive Type

4.3.5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

4.3.6 Market Segmentation by Geography



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance



7 Introduction

7.1 Overview

7.1 Dynamics of Landscaping Industry

7.1.1 Overview

7.2 Dawn of Robotic Lawn Mower

7.2.1 Overview

7.2.2 Design & Working System

7.3 Alternate Spaces & Community Creation



8 Impact of COVID-19

8.1 Overview

8.2 COVID-19 Impact on Global Trade

8.2.1 Impact on Global Value Chain

8.2.2 Disruptions in Global Supply Chain & Garden Equipment Market



9 Market Opportunities & Trends

9.1 Rising Consumer Preference Toward Smart Technology

9.2 Increased Adoption of Green Landspacing

9.3 Growing Use of Battery-Powered Products



10 Market Growth Enablers

10.1 Increased Demand for Golf Courses

10.2 Growth in Manufacture-Led Programs & Initiatives

10.3 Development of Sustainable Cities



11 Market Restraints

11.1 Shortage of Skilled and Qualified Labors

11.2 Upsurge in Artificial Turf Usage

11.3 Rise of Drought-Tolerant Landscaping Conditions



12 Value Chain Analysis

12.1 Value Chain Overview

12.2 Value Chain Analysis

12.2.1 Raw Material And Component Suppliers

12.2.2 Manufacturers

12.2.3 Distributors/Dealers/Retailers

12.2.4 End-User



13 Market Landscape

13.1 Garden Equipment Market

13.1.1 Market Overview

13.1.2 Market Size & Forecast

13.2 Lawn Mower Market

13.2.1 Market Overview

13.2.2 Market Size & Forecast

13.3 Electric Lawn Mower Market

13.3.1 Historical Data 2016-2018

13.3.2 Market Size & Forecast (Revenue & Unit)

13.4 Five Forces Analysis

13.4.1 Threat Of New Entrants

13.4.2 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

13.4.3 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

13.4.4 Threat Of Substitutes

13.4.5 Competitive Rivalry



14 Product

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine - Revenue

14.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine - Unit Shipment

14.3 Market Overview

14.4 Market Size & Forecast By Product

14.4.1 Revenue

14.4.2 Unit Shipment



15 Electric Walk-Behind Lawn Mowers

15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine - Revenue

15.2 Market Snaphot & Growth Engine - Unit Shipment

15.3 Market Size & Forecast

15.4 Market Size & Forecast By Sub-Products

15.5 Electric Self-Propelled Mower

15.6 Electric Push Mower

15.7 Electric Walk-Behind Hover Lawn Mower



16 Electric Ride-On Lawn Mowers

16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine - Revenue

16.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine - Unit Shipment

16.3 Market Size & Forecast

16.4 Market Size & Forecast By Sub-Products

16.5 Electric Standard Ride-On Lawn Mower

16.6 Electric Zero-Turn Lawn Mower

16.7 Electric Lawn Tractor

16.8 Electric Garden Tractor



17 Robotic Lawn Mowers

17.1 Market Size & Forecast - Revenue & Unit Shipment

17.2 Market Size & Forecast By Geography - Revenue & Unit Shipment



18 End-Users

18.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine - Revenue

18.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine - Unit Shipments

18.3 Market Overview

18.4 Residential Users

18.5 Professional Landscaping Services

18.6 Golf Courses

18.7 Government & Others



19 Blade Type

19.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine - Revenue

19.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine - Unit Shipments

19.3 Market Overview

19.4 Deck/Standard Blades

19.5 Mulching Blades

19.6 Lifting Blades

19.7 Cylinder Blades



20 Drive Type

20.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine - Revenue

20.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine - Unit Shipments

20.3 Market Overview

20.4 RWD

20.5 FWD

20.6 AWD



21 Distribution Channel

21.1 Market Overview

21.2 Manufacture, Production, And Distribution

21.3 Distribution Through Retail Stores

21.4 Distribution Through Online Websites



22 Geography

22.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine - Revenue

22.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine - Unit Shipment

22.4 Geographic Overview



23 North America



24 Europe



25 APAC



26 Latin America



27 Middle East & Africa



28 Competitive Landscape

28.1 Competition Overview

28.2 Market Structure and Mapping of Competition

28.2.1 Herfindahl-Hirschman Index



29 Key Company Profiles

29.1 Deere & Company

29.2 Honda

29.3 Husqvarna

29.4 MTD Products

29.5 Robert Bosch

29.6 Stiga

29.7 Techtronic Industries (TTI)

29.8 The Toro Company



30 Other Prominent Vendors

30.1 Agco

30.2 Alamo Group

30.3 Alfred Karcher

30.4 AL-KO

30.5 Ariens Company

30.6 AS-Motor

30.7 Bad Boy Mowers

30.8 Black + Decker

30.9 Blount International

30.10 Bobcat Company (Doosan Bobcat)

30.11 Briggs & Stratton

30.12 Carraro

30.13 Chervon Group

30.14 Cobra

30.15 Einhell Germany

30.16 Emak Group

30.17 Erkunt Traktor Sanayii

30.18 E.Zicom

30.19 Future Gen Robotics

30.20 Generac Power Systems

30.21 Greenworks Tool

30.22 Grey Technology (GTech)

30.23 Hangzhou Favor Robot Technology

30.24 Hayter Limited

30.25 Hitachi

30.26 Hustler Turf Equipment

30.27 Hyundai

30.28 iRobot

30.29 Linea Tielle

30.30 LG

30.31 Lowe's (Kobalt)

30.32 Makita Corporation

30.33 Mamibot

30.34 McLane Manufacturing

30.35 Mean Green Products

30.36 Milagrow Humantech

30.37 Ningbo NGP Industry

30.38 Positec Tool (Worx)

30.39 Scag Power Equipment (Metalcraft of Mayville)

30.40 Schiller Grounds Care

30.41 Shibaura

30.42 Snow Joe

30.43 Stihl

30.44 Sumec (Yard Force)

30.45 Swisher Acquisition

30.46 Textron

30.47 The Kobi Company

30.48 Turflynx

30.49 Volta

30.50 Weibang

30.51 Wiper Ecorobt by Niko

30.52 Yamabiko Europe (Belrobotics)

30.53 Zhejiang Tianchen Intelligence & Technology

30.54 Zipper Maschinen

30.55 Zucchetti Centro Sistemi (ZCS)



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lkmge9

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900