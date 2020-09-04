New York, Sept. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cloud Security Gateways Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05864473/?utm_source=GNW

5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 22.6% over the period 2020-2027.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $176.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 22.1% CAGR



The Cloud Security Gateways market in the U.S. is estimated at US$176.4 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$428.4 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 22.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 20.2% and 19.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 15.8% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 19th edition of our report. The 108-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

AT&T, Inc.

Bitglass

Check Point Software

CipherCloud

Cisco Systems Inc.

Forcepoint LLC

Fortinet Inc.

Global Velocity Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

ManagedMethods Inc.

McAfee Inc.

Microsoft Corp.

Netskope

Oracle Corporation

Palo Alto Networks

Proofpoint Inc.

Sophos Plc

Symantec Corporation

Thales eSecurity Inc.

Trustwave Holdings







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Cloud Security Gateways (CSGs): An Introductory Prelude

Recent Market Activity

Critical Importance of Cloud in Modern IT Infrastructure:

Cornerstone for Present & Future Growth of CSG Market

As Cost Benefits Spur Adoption of the Cloud, Security & Privacy

Rise in Parallel Importance

IT Departments Worldwide Make Way for the Disruptive Entry of

the Cloud

Security Issues Gain Significance as Enterprises Ride the

Cloud-Driven Wave of Transformation

Mix of High Adoption & Inherent Security Issues Provide the

Business Case for Cloud Security Gateways

Favorable Macro Factors Lend Traction to Cloud Security Demand

Developed Regions: Primary Revenue Contributors

Developing Regions Exhibit Faster Growth

Global Competitor Market Shares

Cloud Security Gateways Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Inadequate Security Cover Provided by CSPs Encourages

Optimistic Outlook for Cloud Security Gateways

Unchecked Government Surveillance & Increased Data Movement

into the Cloud Throws the Focus on Cloud Data Security

The Need to Transition Confidently to the Cloud Spurs Adoption

among Enterprises

Need to Secure Sensitive SaaS Apps Fuels Demand

Cloud Encryption Gateways: The Preferred Choice for Data in

Transit

Rising Adoption of Enterprise Mobility Magnifies Demand for

Cloud App Gateways

BYOD Sets the Platform for Enterprise Mobility

Key Factors Encouraging BYOD Trend among Enterprises Ranked by

Importance Attached by Enterprises

Select Mobile Apps Used in BYOD Environments

Cost Benefits Spur the Popularity of Cloud Delivered CASB Services

Proposed Development of Vendor Neutral Cloud API Standards to

Spur Growth

Threat of ?Shadow Cloud? Galvanizes Enterprises into Action,

Deploying CASBs to Safeguard Against Data Leakage

Multi-Cloud Strategy Fuels Growth of CASBs

Integration of Identity as a Service (IDaaS) with CASBs: A Key

Trend

SMBs: A Lucrative Consumer Cluster with the Potential to Spur

Future Growth



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Cloud Security Gateways Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Cloud Security Gateways Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

Market Analytics

Table 3: United States Cloud Security Gateways Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



CANADA

Table 4: Canadian Cloud Security Gateways Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



JAPAN

Table 5: Japanese Market for Cloud Security Gateways: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2020-2027



CHINA

Table 6: Chinese Cloud Security Gateways Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

Market Analytics

Table 7: European Cloud Security Gateways Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025



Table 8: European Cloud Security Gateways Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 9: Cloud Security Gateways Market in France: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027



GERMANY

Table 10: Cloud Security Gateways Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2020-2027



ITALY

Table 11: Italian Cloud Security Gateways Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 12: United Kingdom Market for Cloud Security Gateways:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2020-2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 13: Rest of Europe Cloud Security Gateways Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 14: Cloud Security Gateways Market in Asia-Pacific:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2020-2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 15: Rest of World Cloud Security Gateways Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 60

