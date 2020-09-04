New York, Sept. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cloud Security Gateways Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05864473/?utm_source=GNW
5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 22.6% over the period 2020-2027.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $176.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 22.1% CAGR
The Cloud Security Gateways market in the U.S. is estimated at US$176.4 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$428.4 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 22.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 20.2% and 19.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 15.8% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 19th edition of our report. The 108-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Cloud Security Gateways (CSGs): An Introductory Prelude
Recent Market Activity
Critical Importance of Cloud in Modern IT Infrastructure:
Cornerstone for Present & Future Growth of CSG Market
As Cost Benefits Spur Adoption of the Cloud, Security & Privacy
Rise in Parallel Importance
IT Departments Worldwide Make Way for the Disruptive Entry of
the Cloud
Security Issues Gain Significance as Enterprises Ride the
Cloud-Driven Wave of Transformation
Mix of High Adoption & Inherent Security Issues Provide the
Business Case for Cloud Security Gateways
Favorable Macro Factors Lend Traction to Cloud Security Demand
Developed Regions: Primary Revenue Contributors
Developing Regions Exhibit Faster Growth
Global Competitor Market Shares
Cloud Security Gateways Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
AT&T, Inc. (USA)
Bitglass (USA)
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (Israel)
CipherCloud (USA)
Cisco Systems, Inc. (USA)
Forcepoint LLC (USA)
Fortinet, Inc. (USA)
Global Velocity, Inc. (USA)
Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd (China)
ManagedMethods, Inc. (USA)
McAfee, Inc. (USA)
Microsoft Corporation (USA)
Netskope (USA)
Oracle Corporation (USA)
Palo Alto Networks (USA)
Proofpoint, Inc. (USA)
Sophos Plc (UK)
Symantec Corporation (USA)
Thales eSecurity, Inc. (USA)
Trend Micro, Inc. (Japan)
Trustwave Holdings, Inc. (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Inadequate Security Cover Provided by CSPs Encourages
Optimistic Outlook for Cloud Security Gateways
Unchecked Government Surveillance & Increased Data Movement
into the Cloud Throws the Focus on Cloud Data Security
The Need to Transition Confidently to the Cloud Spurs Adoption
among Enterprises
Need to Secure Sensitive SaaS Apps Fuels Demand
Cloud Encryption Gateways: The Preferred Choice for Data in
Transit
Rising Adoption of Enterprise Mobility Magnifies Demand for
Cloud App Gateways
BYOD Sets the Platform for Enterprise Mobility
Key Factors Encouraging BYOD Trend among Enterprises Ranked by
Importance Attached by Enterprises
Select Mobile Apps Used in BYOD Environments
Cost Benefits Spur the Popularity of Cloud Delivered CASB Services
Proposed Development of Vendor Neutral Cloud API Standards to
Spur Growth
Threat of ?Shadow Cloud? Galvanizes Enterprises into Action,
Deploying CASBs to Safeguard Against Data Leakage
Multi-Cloud Strategy Fuels Growth of CASBs
Integration of Identity as a Service (IDaaS) with CASBs: A Key
Trend
SMBs: A Lucrative Consumer Cluster with the Potential to Spur
Future Growth
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Cloud Security Gateways Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Cloud Security Gateways Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
Market Analytics
Table 3: United States Cloud Security Gateways Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
CANADA
Table 4: Canadian Cloud Security Gateways Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
JAPAN
Table 5: Japanese Market for Cloud Security Gateways: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
CHINA
Table 6: Chinese Cloud Security Gateways Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
Market Analytics
Table 7: European Cloud Security Gateways Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 8: European Cloud Security Gateways Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 9: Cloud Security Gateways Market in France: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027
GERMANY
Table 10: Cloud Security Gateways Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2020-2027
ITALY
Table 11: Italian Cloud Security Gateways Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 12: United Kingdom Market for Cloud Security Gateways:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2020-2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 13: Rest of Europe Cloud Security Gateways Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 14: Cloud Security Gateways Market in Asia-Pacific:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 15: Rest of World Cloud Security Gateways Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 60
