IRVING, Texas, Sept. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMS Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: HMSY) today announced its management team is scheduled to participate in the Baird 2020 Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at 2:35 p.m. EDT.



Management will deliver an HMS overview presentation and participate in a virtual fireside chat session. A webcast and copy of the presentation will be available on the Company’s website at http://investor.hms.com/events-and-presentations .

About HMS

HMS advances the healthcare system by helping healthcare organizations reduce costs and improve health outcomes. Through our industry-leading technology, analytics and engagement solutions, we save billions of dollars annually while helping consumers lead healthier lives. HMS provides a broad range of payment accuracy and population health management solutions that help move the healthcare system forward. Visit us at www.hms.com and follow us on Twitter at @HMSHealthcare.



Investor Contact : Media Contact : Robert Borchert Lacey Hautzinger SVP, Investor Relations Sr. Director, External Communications robert.borchert@hms.com lacey.hautzinger@hms.com 469-284-2140 469-284-7240



