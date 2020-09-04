New York, Sept. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online Games) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818010/?utm_source=GNW
9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$55.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6% over the period 2020-2027.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $10 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.1% CAGR
The MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online Games) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$10 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$11.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.3% and 5.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.8% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 16th edition of our report. The 219-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818010/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online Games) Competitor Market
Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online Games) Global
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online Games) Global
Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2012-2019
Table 3: MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online Games) Market Share
Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
Market Analytics
Table 4: United States MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online
Games) Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million: 2020 to
2027
Table 5: MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online Games) Market in
the United States: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2012-2019
CANADA
Table 6: Canadian MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online Games)
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 7: Canadian MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online Games)
Historic Market Review in US$ Million: 2012-2019
JAPAN
Table 8: Japanese Market for MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online
Games): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 9: MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online Games) Market in
Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the Period
2012-2019
CHINA
Table 10: Chinese MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online Games)
Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 11: MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online Games) Historic
Market Analysis in China in US$ Million: 2012-2019
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
Market Analytics
Table 12: European MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online Games)
Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 13: MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online Games) Market in
Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by
Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019
Table 14: European MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online Games)
Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 15: MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online Games) Market in
France: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 16: French MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online Games)
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million: 2012-2019
GERMANY
Table 17: MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online Games) Market in
Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 18: German MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online Games)
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million: 2012-2019
ITALY
Table 19: Italian MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online Games)
Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 20: MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online Games) Historic
Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million: 2012-2019
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 21: United Kingdom Market for MMOG (Massively Multiplayer
Online Games): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 22: MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online Games) Market in
the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million for
the Period 2012-2019
SPAIN
Table 23: Spanish MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online Games)
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 24: Spanish MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online Games)
Historic Market Review in US$ Million: 2012-2019
RUSSIA
Table 25: Russian MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online Games)
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online Games) Market in
Russia: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
REST OF EUROPE
Table 27: Rest of Europe MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online
Games) Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 28: MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online Games) Market in
Rest of Europe in US$ Million: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 29: Asia-Pacific MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online
Games) Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 30: MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online Games) Market in
Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by
Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019
Table 31: Asia-Pacific MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online
Games) Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 32: MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online Games) Market in
Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 33: Australian MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online Games)
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million: 2012-2019
INDIA
Table 34: Indian MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online Games)
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 35: Indian MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online Games)
Historic Market Review in US$ Million: 2012-2019
SOUTH KOREA
Table 36: MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online Games) Market in
South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 37: South Korean MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online
Games) Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million: 2012-2019
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 38: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for MMOG (Massively
Multiplayer Online Games): Annual Sales Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 39: MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online Games) Market in
Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million
for the Period 2012-2019
LATIN AMERICA
Table 40: Latin American MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online
Games) Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million:
2020-2027
Table 41: MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online Games) Market in
Latin America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic
Perspective for the Period 2012-2019
Table 42: Latin American MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online
Games) Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country:
2012, 2020, and 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 43: Argentinean MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online Games)
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 44: MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online Games) Market in
Argentina in US$ Million: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
BRAZIL
Table 45: MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online Games) Market in
Brazil: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 46: Brazilian MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online Games)
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million: 2012-2019
MEXICO
Table 47: MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online Games) Market in
Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 48: Mexican MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online Games)
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million: 2012-2019
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 49: Rest of Latin America MMOG (Massively Multiplayer
Online Games) Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million:
2020 to 2027
Table 50: MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online Games) Market in
Rest of Latin America: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2012-2019
MIDDLE EAST
Table 51: The Middle East MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online
Games) Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 52: MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online Games) Market in
the Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 53: The Middle East MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online
Games) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,
and 2027
IRAN
Table 54: Iranian Market for MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online
Games): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 55: MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online Games) Market in
Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the Period
2012-2019
ISRAEL
Table 56: Israeli MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online Games)
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 57: MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online Games) Market in
Israel in US$ Million: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 58: Saudi Arabian MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online
Games) Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 59: MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online Games) Historic
Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million: 2012-2019
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 60: MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online Games) Market in
the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future
Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 61: United Arab Emirates MMOG (Massively Multiplayer
Online Games) Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million:
2012-2019
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 62: MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online Games) Market in
Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis
in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 63: Rest of Middle East MMOG (Massively Multiplayer
Online Games) Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million:
2012-2019
AFRICA
Table 64: African MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online Games)
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 65: MMOG (Massively Multiplayer Online Games) Market in
Africa: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 123
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818010/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: