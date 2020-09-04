Sveriges Riksbank

Bid procedure details Covered Bonds, 2020-09-10

  

Maturity dateLoanISIN codeCouponVolume, SEK million
2024-09-18
5534
SE00122304151.00 %1,000 +/- 500
2024-12-18
579
SE00121936211.00 %1,000 +/- 500
2024-12-031589SE00116433861.50 %1,000 +/- 500
2024-09-18194SE00121422061.00 %1,000 +/- 500
2024-12-182412SE00126218521.00 %400 +/- 250
2024-09-18517SE00102981901.50 %400 +/- 250
2024-06-12145SE00124813491.00 %400 +/- 250


Settlement date 2020-09-14

Bids have to be entered by 10.00 on SEP 10, 2020


Highest permitted bid volume:  

1,000 SEK million in issue 5534

1,000 SEK million in issue 579

1,000 SEK million in issue 1589

1,000 SEK million in issue 194

400 SEK million in issue 2412

400 SEK million in issue 517

400 SEK million in issue 145


Maximum volume 5 billion SEK in total


Lowest permitted bid volume: 50 SEK million

Bids only through counterparties approved by the Riksbank

RESULT OF AUCTION WILL BE PUBLISHED NO LATER THAN 10.15 (CEST)

ON SEP 10, 2020.

 

For more information, please contact:

Trading desk at the Riksbank

+ 46 8 696 6970

General and special terms and conditions can be retrieved at http://www.riksbank.se