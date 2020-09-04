Attached is the updated Information Memorandum (“IM”) regarding the upcoming offering of new shares in Icelandair Group. The IM was initially published on 18 August 2020. A summary of main changes and additions is listed below:
Icelandair Group will publish a Prospectus within the next few days which, among other outlines the timeline, execution and terms of the offering. A shareholders’ meeting will be held on 9 September 2020 at 4 PM at Hilton Reykjavik Nordica where it will be proposed to grant the Company’s Board of Directors authorization to increase the Company’s share capital by up to ISK 23 billion, and issue warrants with subscription rights for up to 5.75 billion shares.
Contact information:
Investors: Iris Hulda Thorisdottir, Director Investor Relations. E-mail: iris@icelandairgroup.is
Media: Asdis Petursdottir, Director Communications. E-mail: asdis@icelandair.is
