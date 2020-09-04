New York, Sept. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Mobile Email Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817958/?utm_source=GNW

6 Billion Users by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.4% over the period 2020-2027.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at 643.6 Million Users, While China is Forecast to Grow at 2.3% CAGR



The Mobile Email market in the U.S. is estimated at 643.6 Million Users in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 464.1 Million Users by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 2.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.3% and 2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.6% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 15th edition of our report. The 138-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

AOL (Verizon Communications)

Gmail (Google)

iCloud Mail (Apple Inc.)

Outlook.com (Microsoft)

ProtonMail

Tutanota

United Internet AG

Yahoo! Mail.







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Mobile Email Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2019 & 2028

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Mobile Email Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in

Million Users by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Mobile Email Market Share Shift across Key Geographies

Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Mobile Email Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 3: United States Mobile Email Market Estimates and

Projections in Million Users: 2020 to 2027



CANADA

Table 4: Canadian Mobile Email Market Estimates and Forecasts

in Million Users: 2020 to 2027



JAPAN

Table 5: Japanese Market for Mobile Email: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in Million Users for the Period

2020-2027



CHINA

Table 6: Chinese Mobile Email Market Growth Prospects in

Million Users for the Period 2020-2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Mobile Email Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario

(in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 7: European Mobile Email Market Demand Scenario in

Million Users by Region/Country: 2018-2025



Table 8: European Mobile Email Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 9: Mobile Email Market in France: Estimates and

Projections in Million Users for the Period 2020-2027



GERMANY

Table 10: Mobile Email Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in Million Users for the Period 2020-2027



ITALY

Table 11: Italian Mobile Email Market Growth Prospects in

Million Users for the Period 2020-2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 12: United Kingdom Market for Mobile Email: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in Million Users for the Period

2020-2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 13: Rest of Europe Mobile Email Market Estimates and

Forecasts in Million Users: 2020-2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 14: Mobile Email Market in Asia-Pacific: Estimates and

Projections in Million Users for the Period 2020-2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 15: Rest of World Mobile Email Market Estimates and

Forecasts in Million Users: 2020 to 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 90

