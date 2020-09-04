New York, Sept. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Mobile Email Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817958/?utm_source=GNW
6 Billion Users by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.4% over the period 2020-2027.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at 643.6 Million Users, While China is Forecast to Grow at 2.3% CAGR

The Mobile Email market in the U.S. is estimated at 643.6 Million Users in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 464.1 Million Users by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 2.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.3% and 2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.6% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 15th edition of our report. The 138-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

  • AOL (Verizon Communications)
  • Gmail (Google)
  • iCloud Mail (Apple Inc.)
  • Outlook.com (Microsoft)
  • ProtonMail
  • Tutanota
  • United Internet AG
  • Yahoo! Mail.




I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Mobile Email Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2019 & 2028
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Mobile Email Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in
Million Users by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 2: Mobile Email Market Share Shift across Key Geographies
Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Mobile Email Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 3: United States Mobile Email Market Estimates and
Projections in Million Users: 2020 to 2027

CANADA
Table 4: Canadian Mobile Email Market Estimates and Forecasts
in Million Users: 2020 to 2027

JAPAN
Table 5: Japanese Market for Mobile Email: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in Million Users for the Period
2020-2027

CHINA
Table 6: Chinese Mobile Email Market Growth Prospects in
Million Users for the Period 2020-2027

EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Mobile Email Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario
(in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 7: European Mobile Email Market Demand Scenario in
Million Users by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 8: European Mobile Email Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027

FRANCE
Table 9: Mobile Email Market in France: Estimates and
Projections in Million Users for the Period 2020-2027

GERMANY
Table 10: Mobile Email Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in Million Users for the Period 2020-2027

ITALY
Table 11: Italian Mobile Email Market Growth Prospects in
Million Users for the Period 2020-2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Table 12: United Kingdom Market for Mobile Email: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in Million Users for the Period
2020-2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 13: Rest of Europe Mobile Email Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Million Users: 2020-2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 14: Mobile Email Market in Asia-Pacific: Estimates and
Projections in Million Users for the Period 2020-2027

REST OF WORLD
Table 15: Rest of World Mobile Email Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Million Users: 2020 to 2027

IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 90
