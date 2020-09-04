New York, Sept. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Insulin Delivery Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817999/?utm_source=GNW

3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Pumps, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.3% CAGR and reach US$2.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Pens segment is readjusted to a revised 5.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.1% CAGR



The Insulin Delivery Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.9 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3% and 4.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.3% CAGR.



Pen needles Segment to Record 4.4% CAGR



In the global Pen needles segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.5 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.3% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 20th edition of our report. The 220-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Eli Lilly and Company

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Insulet Corporation

Medtronic, Inc.

Novo Nordisk A/S

Wockhardt Ltd.

Ypsomed AG







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817999/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Insulin Delivery Systems Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028

Rising Prevalence of Diabetes Among Growing Global Population

Pushes Up Demand for Insulin Delivery Devices

Diabetes Prevalence Worldwide: Total Number of Diabetics (In

Million) by Region for the Years 2020, 2030, 2040 and 2045

Sedentary Lifestyle and Ageing Population Augment Growth Prospects

Driven By Increasing Longevity, Ageing Population Augments

Demand in the Market: Global Population of 65+ Individuals (In

000s) by Region for the Years 2015, 2020 & 2025

Favorable Reimbursement Scenario Drives Opportunities in

Developed Nations

Growing Diabetes Epidemic in Asia-Pacific to Boost Adoption of

Insulin Pens

Opportunity Indicator: Total Number of Undiagnosed Diabetes

Cases (In Million) in Southeast Asia for the Years 2019 and

2035

A Review of Insulin Delivery Devices

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rise in Global Healthcare Spending on Diabetes Bodes Well for

Market Growth

Global Healthcare Spending on Diabetes Treatment for the Years

2019, 2025, 2030, 2035 & 2040

Increasing Awareness about Diabetes Care Sheds Focus on Insulin

Delivery Systems

Constantly Expanding R&D Activities and New Pioneering

Treatments Influence Growth

Technological Advancements and Product Innovations Crucial to

Future Growth

Advent of Smart Insulin Pens

Emergence of Patch Pumps for Insulin Delivery

Next-Generation Artificial Pancreas Device Systems Automates

Insulin Delivery

Emergence of Oral Insulin as an Alternative Insulin Delivery

Method Presents Significant Challenges

High Cost of Insulin Hampers Growth Prospects

Risks Associated with Reuse of Insulin Pen Needles



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Insulin Delivery Systems Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Insulin Delivery Systems Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Insulin Delivery Systems Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Pumps (Product) World Market by Region/Country in US$

Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Pumps (Product) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Pumps (Product) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide

Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Pens (Product) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in

US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Pens (Product) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Pens (Product) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Pen needles (Product) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Pen needles (Product) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Pen needles (Product) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Syringes (Product) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Syringes (Product) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Syringes (Product) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Other Products (Product) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Other Products (Product) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 18: Other Products (Product) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Insulin Delivery Systems Market Share (in %) by Company:

2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 19: United States Insulin Delivery Systems Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to

2027



Table 20: Insulin Delivery Systems Market in the United States

by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 21: United States Insulin Delivery Systems Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 22: Canadian Insulin Delivery Systems Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 23: Canadian Insulin Delivery Systems Historic Market

Review by Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 24: Insulin Delivery Systems Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027



JAPAN

Table 25: Japanese Market for Insulin Delivery Systems: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 26: Insulin Delivery Systems Market in Japan: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period

2012-2019



Table 27: Japanese Insulin Delivery Systems Market Share

Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 28: Chinese Insulin Delivery Systems Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 29: Insulin Delivery Systems Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 30: Chinese Insulin Delivery Systems Market by Product:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Insulin Delivery Systems Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 31: European Insulin Delivery Systems Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 32: Insulin Delivery Systems Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 33: European Insulin Delivery Systems Market Share Shift

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 34: European Insulin Delivery Systems Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027



Table 35: Insulin Delivery Systems Market in Europe in US$

Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 36: European Insulin Delivery Systems Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 37: Insulin Delivery Systems Market in France by Product:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 38: French Insulin Delivery Systems Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 39: French Insulin Delivery Systems Market Share Analysis

by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 40: Insulin Delivery Systems Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 41: German Insulin Delivery Systems Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 42: German Insulin Delivery Systems Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 43: Italian Insulin Delivery Systems Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 44: Insulin Delivery Systems Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 45: Italian Insulin Delivery Systems Market by Product:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 46: United Kingdom Market for Insulin Delivery Systems:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 47: Insulin Delivery Systems Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 48: United Kingdom Insulin Delivery Systems Market Share

Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 49: Spanish Insulin Delivery Systems Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 50: Spanish Insulin Delivery Systems Historic Market

Review by Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 51: Insulin Delivery Systems Market in Spain: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027



RUSSIA

Table 52: Russian Insulin Delivery Systems Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 53: Insulin Delivery Systems Market in Russia by Product:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 54: Russian Insulin Delivery Systems Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 55: Rest of Europe Insulin Delivery Systems Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027



Table 56: Insulin Delivery Systems Market in Rest of Europe in

US$ Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 57: Rest of Europe Insulin Delivery Systems Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 58: Asia-Pacific Insulin Delivery Systems Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 59: Insulin Delivery Systems Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 60: Asia-Pacific Insulin Delivery Systems Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: Insulin Delivery Systems Market in Asia-Pacific by

Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 62: Asia-Pacific Insulin Delivery Systems Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 63: Asia-Pacific Insulin Delivery Systems Market Share

Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 64: Insulin Delivery Systems Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 65: Australian Insulin Delivery Systems Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 66: Australian Insulin Delivery Systems Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 67: Indian Insulin Delivery Systems Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 68: Indian Insulin Delivery Systems Historic Market

Review by Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 69: Insulin Delivery Systems Market in India: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 70: Insulin Delivery Systems Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 71: South Korean Insulin Delivery Systems Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 72: Insulin Delivery Systems Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 73: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Insulin Delivery

Systems: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 74: Insulin Delivery Systems Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 75: Rest of Asia-Pacific Insulin Delivery Systems Market

Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 76: Latin American Insulin Delivery Systems Market Trends

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 77: Insulin Delivery Systems Market in Latin America in

US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 78: Latin American Insulin Delivery Systems Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 79: Latin American Insulin Delivery Systems Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 80: Insulin Delivery Systems Historic Market Analysis in

Latin America in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 81: Latin American Insulin Delivery Systems Market by

Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 82: Argentinean Insulin Delivery Systems Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027



Table 83: Insulin Delivery Systems Market in Argentina in US$

Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 84: Argentinean Insulin Delivery Systems Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 85: Insulin Delivery Systems Market in Brazil by Product:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 86: Brazilian Insulin Delivery Systems Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 87: Brazilian Insulin Delivery Systems Market Share

Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MEXICO

Table 88: Insulin Delivery Systems Market in Mexico: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 89: Mexican Insulin Delivery Systems Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 90: Mexican Insulin Delivery Systems Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 91: Rest of Latin America Insulin Delivery Systems Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to

2027



Table 92: Insulin Delivery Systems Market in Rest of Latin

America by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 93: Rest of Latin America Insulin Delivery Systems Market

Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 94: The Middle East Insulin Delivery Systems Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 95: Insulin Delivery Systems Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 96: The Middle East Insulin Delivery Systems Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 97: The Middle East Insulin Delivery Systems Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 98: The Middle East Insulin Delivery Systems Historic

Market by Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 99: Insulin Delivery Systems Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012,2020,

and 2027



IRAN

Table 100: Iranian Market for Insulin Delivery Systems: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 101: Insulin Delivery Systems Market in Iran: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period

2012-2019



Table 102: Iranian Insulin Delivery Systems Market Share

Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 103: Israeli Insulin Delivery Systems Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027



Table 104: Insulin Delivery Systems Market in Israel in US$

Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 105: Israeli Insulin Delivery Systems Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 106: Saudi Arabian Insulin Delivery Systems Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 107: Insulin Delivery Systems Historic Market Analysis in

Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 108: Saudi Arabian Insulin Delivery Systems Market by

Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 109: Insulin Delivery Systems Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 110: United Arab Emirates Insulin Delivery Systems

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 111: Insulin Delivery Systems Market Share Distribution

in United Arab Emirates by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 112: Insulin Delivery Systems Market in Rest of Middle

East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 113: Rest of Middle East Insulin Delivery Systems

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 114: Rest of Middle East Insulin Delivery Systems Market

Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 115: African Insulin Delivery Systems Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 116: Insulin Delivery Systems Market in Africa by

Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 117: African Insulin Delivery Systems Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 73

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817999/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001