Company announcement No. 37

Vejle, September 4th. 2020

Waturu Holding A/S will hire a new CFO no later than December 1, 2020, as we have unfortunately received a resignation from the current CFO Michael Nørgaard.



Michael Nørgaard will continue in the role until no later than 30.11.2020.



A process has been initiated to find an experienced candidate with an international profile who can act as CFO on group level.



We thank Michael Nørgaard for his efforts and wish him good luck in the future.

About Waturu Holding A/S

Waturu Holding A/S is a Vejle based Greentech company, which develops innovative water technology for heating or treating water, with the focus on ensuring bacteria-free water and reducing water and energy consumption for heating hot water in properties and thus ensuring CO2 savings. Waturu Holding A/S is a major shareholder in the medical company Watgen Medical A/S and in the technology company Aquaturu A/S.

