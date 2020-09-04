AB Ignitis Grupė, (hereinafter – Ignitis Grupė or „the Company”) identification code 301844044, registered office placed at Žvejų str. 14, Vilnius, Republic of Lithuania. The total nominal value of issued bonds 900 000 000 EUR; ISIN codes XS1646530565; XS1853999313; XS2177349912.

The Company informs that on 4 September 2020 the renewal of Company’s dividend policy has entered into force after the resolution No. 960 of Government of the Republic of Lithuania (hereinafter – Government) “On the amendments to the Resolution No. 20 of the Government of the Republic of Lithuania “On the dividends of company shares held by the State and profit contributions from state enterprises” of 14 January 1997” as well as resolution No. 963 of the Government “On dividends paid by AB Ignitis grupė” (both were adopted on 2 September 2020) came into effect.

As announced on 3 September 2020 ( link ), under the new dividend policy, the Company will pay EUR 85 million in dividends for the financial year 2020. For each subsequent financial year, allocate at least 3 percent more than the amount paid for the previous financial year.

The renewed Dividend policy of the Company can be seen in the attached document.

For more information please contact:

Artūras Ketlerius

Head of Public Relations at Ignitis Group

arturas.ketlerius@ignitis.lt

