8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Hydropower, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.8% CAGR and reach US$84.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Clean Coal segment is readjusted to a revised 5.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $83.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.4% CAGR
The Clean Energy Technologies market in the U.S. is estimated at US$83.9 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$79.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.5% and 5.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.6% CAGR.
Wind Segment to Record 6.8% CAGR
In the global Wind segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$82.2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$131.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$52.4 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 17th edition of our report. The 370-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Clean Energy Technologies Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Clean Energy Technologies Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Clean Energy Technologies Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027
Table 3: Hydropower (Technology) World Market by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 4: Hydropower (Technology) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 5: Clean Coal (Technology) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 6: Clean Coal (Technology) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Wind (Technology) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide
in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Wind (Technology) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 9: Solar (Technology) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 10: Solar (Technology) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 11: Other Technologies (Technology) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 12: Other Technologies (Technology) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Clean Energy Technologies Market Share (in %) by Company:
2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 13: Clean Energy Technologies Market in US$ Million in
the United States by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 14: United States Clean Energy Technologies Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 15: Clean Energy Technologies Market Analysis in Canada
in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 16: Canadian Clean Energy Technologies Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 17: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Clean Energy
Technologies Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 18: Japanese Clean Energy Technologies Market Percentage
Share Distribution by Technology: 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 19: Clean Energy Technologies Market Estimates and
Forecasts in China in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 20: Clean Energy Technologies Market in China: Percentage
Share Analysis by Technology for 2020 and 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Clean Energy Technologies Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 21: European Clean Energy Technologies Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 22: European Clean Energy Technologies Market Share Shift
by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 23: European Clean Energy Technologies Market Assessment
in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 24: Clean Energy Technologies Market in Europe:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2020 and 2027
FRANCE
Table 25: French Clean Energy Technologies Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 26: French Clean Energy Technologies Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 27: German Clean Energy Technologies Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 28: German Clean Energy Technologies Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 29: Clean Energy Technologies Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Italy in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 30: Clean Energy Technologies Market in Italy: Percentage
Share Analysis by Technology for 2020 and 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 31: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Clean
Energy Technologies Market in US$ Million by Technology:
2020-2027
Table 32: United Kingdom Clean Energy Technologies Market
Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 33: Rest of Europe Clean Energy Technologies Market
Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 34: Clean Energy Technologies Market in Rest of Europe:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2020 and 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 35: Asia-Pacific Clean Energy Technologies Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Technology:
2020-2027
Table 36: Asia-Pacific Clean Energy Technologies Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2020 VS 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 37: Clean Energy Technologies Market Analysis in Rest of
World in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 38: Rest of World Clean Energy Technologies Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 298
