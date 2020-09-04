New York, Sept. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Mobile Payment (Mobile Money) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817937/?utm_source=GNW

6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 37.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. NFC/Smartcard, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 31.4% CAGR and reach US$53 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the SMS segment is readjusted to a revised 34.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $16.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 35.9% CAGR



The Mobile Payment (Mobile Money) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$16.9 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$85 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 35.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 33.4% and 31.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 26.1% CAGR.



Mobile Apps Segment to Record 39.4% CAGR



In the global Mobile Apps segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 39.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$28.2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$288.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$61.6 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 17th edition of our report. The 200-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Bharti Airtel Ltd.

Comviva Technologies Limited

FIS

Gemalto NV

Google LLC

MasterCard International, Inc.

Orange SA

PayPal, Inc.

Vodafone Group PLC







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Mobile Payment (Mobile Money) Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Mobile Payment (Mobile Money) Global Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Mobile Payment (Mobile Money) Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027



Table 3: NFC/Smartcard (Transaction Mode) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 4: NFC/Smartcard (Transaction Mode) Market Share

Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 5: SMS (Transaction Mode) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 6: SMS (Transaction Mode) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Mobile Apps (Transaction Mode) Geographic Market

Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Mobile Apps (Transaction Mode) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 9: Person to Person (Nature of Payment) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020

to 2027



Table 10: Person to Person (Nature of Payment) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 11: Person to Business (Nature of Payment) World Market

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 12: Person to Business (Nature of Payment) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Business to Person (Nature of Payment) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020

to 2027



Table 14: Business to Person (Nature of Payment) Market

Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 15: Business to Business (Nature of Payment) Market

Opportunity Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 16: Business to Business (Nature of Payment) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Mobile Payment (Mobile Money) Market Share (in %) by

Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 17: United States Mobile Payment (Mobile Money) Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Transaction Mode:

2020 to 2027



Table 18: United States Mobile Payment (Mobile Money) Market

Share Breakdown by Transaction Mode: 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: United States Mobile Payment (Mobile Money) Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Nature of Payment:

2020 to 2027



Table 20: United States Mobile Payment (Mobile Money) Market

Share Breakdown by Nature of Payment: 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 21: Canadian Mobile Payment (Mobile Money) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Transaction Mode:

2020 to 2027



Table 22: Mobile Payment (Mobile Money) Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Transaction Mode for

2020 and 2027



Table 23: Canadian Mobile Payment (Mobile Money) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Nature of Payment:

2020 to 2027



Table 24: Mobile Payment (Mobile Money) Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Nature of Payment for

2020 and 2027



JAPAN

Table 25: Japanese Market for Mobile Payment (Mobile Money):

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Transaction Mode for the Period 2020-2027



Table 26: Japanese Mobile Payment (Mobile Money) Market Share

Analysis by Transaction Mode: 2020 VS 2027



Table 27: Japanese Market for Mobile Payment (Mobile Money):

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Nature

of Payment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 28: Japanese Mobile Payment (Mobile Money) Market Share

Analysis by Nature of Payment: 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 29: Chinese Mobile Payment (Mobile Money) Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Transaction Mode for the Period

2020-2027



Table 30: Chinese Mobile Payment (Mobile Money) Market by

Transaction Mode: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and

2027



Table 31: Chinese Mobile Payment (Mobile Money) Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Nature of Payment for the Period

2020-2027



Table 32: Chinese Mobile Payment (Mobile Money) Market by

Nature of Payment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and

2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Mobile Payment (Mobile Money) Market: Competitor

Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 33: European Mobile Payment (Mobile Money) Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025



Table 34: European Mobile Payment (Mobile Money) Market Share

Shift by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 35: European Mobile Payment (Mobile Money) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Transaction Mode:

2020-2027



Table 36: European Mobile Payment (Mobile Money) Market Share

Breakdown by Transaction Mode: 2020 VS 2027



Table 37: European Mobile Payment (Mobile Money) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Nature of Payment:

2020-2027



Table 38: European Mobile Payment (Mobile Money) Market Share

Breakdown by Nature of Payment: 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 39: Mobile Payment (Mobile Money) Market in France by

Transaction Mode: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 40: French Mobile Payment (Mobile Money) Market Share

Analysis by Transaction Mode: 2020 VS 2027



Table 41: Mobile Payment (Mobile Money) Market in France by

Nature of Payment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 42: French Mobile Payment (Mobile Money) Market Share

Analysis by Nature of Payment: 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 43: Mobile Payment (Mobile Money) Market in Germany:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Transaction Mode for the Period 2020-2027



Table 44: German Mobile Payment (Mobile Money) Market Share

Breakdown by Transaction Mode: 2020 VS 2027



Table 45: Mobile Payment (Mobile Money) Market in Germany:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Nature of Payment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 46: German Mobile Payment (Mobile Money) Market Share

Breakdown by Nature of Payment: 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 47: Italian Mobile Payment (Mobile Money) Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Transaction Mode for the Period

2020-2027



Table 48: Italian Mobile Payment (Mobile Money) Market by

Transaction Mode: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and

2027



Table 49: Italian Mobile Payment (Mobile Money) Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Nature of Payment for the Period

2020-2027



Table 50: Italian Mobile Payment (Mobile Money) Market by

Nature of Payment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and

2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 51: United Kingdom Market for Mobile Payment (Mobile

Money): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

by Transaction Mode for the Period 2020-2027



Table 52: United Kingdom Mobile Payment (Mobile Money) Market

Share Analysis by Transaction Mode: 2020 VS 2027



Table 53: United Kingdom Market for Mobile Payment (Mobile

Money): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

by Nature of Payment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 54: United Kingdom Mobile Payment (Mobile Money) Market

Share Analysis by Nature of Payment: 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 55: Rest of Europe Mobile Payment (Mobile Money) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Transaction Mode:

2020-2027



Table 56: Rest of Europe Mobile Payment (Mobile Money) Market

Share Breakdown by Transaction Mode: 2020 VS 2027



Table 57: Rest of Europe Mobile Payment (Mobile Money) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Nature of Payment:

2020-2027



Table 58: Rest of Europe Mobile Payment (Mobile Money) Market

Share Breakdown by Nature of Payment: 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 59: Mobile Payment (Mobile Money) Market in Asia-Pacific

by Transaction Mode: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 60: Asia-Pacific Mobile Payment (Mobile Money) Market

Share Analysis by Transaction Mode: 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: Mobile Payment (Mobile Money) Market in Asia-Pacific

by Nature of Payment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 62: Asia-Pacific Mobile Payment (Mobile Money) Market

Share Analysis by Nature of Payment: 2020 VS 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 63: Rest of World Mobile Payment (Mobile Money) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Transaction Mode:

2020 to 2027



Table 64: Mobile Payment (Mobile Money) Market in Rest of

World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Transaction Mode

for 2020 and 2027



Table 65: Rest of World Mobile Payment (Mobile Money) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Nature of Payment:

2020 to 2027



Table 66: Mobile Payment (Mobile Money) Market in Rest of

World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Nature of Payment

for 2020 and 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 98

