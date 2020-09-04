New York, Sept. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Mobile Payment (Mobile Money) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817937/?utm_source=GNW
6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 37.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. NFC/Smartcard, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 31.4% CAGR and reach US$53 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the SMS segment is readjusted to a revised 34.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $16.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 35.9% CAGR
The Mobile Payment (Mobile Money) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$16.9 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$85 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 35.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 33.4% and 31.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 26.1% CAGR.
Mobile Apps Segment to Record 39.4% CAGR
In the global Mobile Apps segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 39.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$28.2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$288.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$61.6 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 17th edition of our report. The 200-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Mobile Payment (Mobile Money) Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Mobile Payment (Mobile Money) Global Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Mobile Payment (Mobile Money) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027
Table 3: NFC/Smartcard (Transaction Mode) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 4: NFC/Smartcard (Transaction Mode) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 5: SMS (Transaction Mode) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 6: SMS (Transaction Mode) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Mobile Apps (Transaction Mode) Geographic Market
Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Mobile Apps (Transaction Mode) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 9: Person to Person (Nature of Payment) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020
to 2027
Table 10: Person to Person (Nature of Payment) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 11: Person to Business (Nature of Payment) World Market
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 12: Person to Business (Nature of Payment) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Business to Person (Nature of Payment) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020
to 2027
Table 14: Business to Person (Nature of Payment) Market
Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 15: Business to Business (Nature of Payment) Market
Opportunity Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2020 to 2027
Table 16: Business to Business (Nature of Payment) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Mobile Payment (Mobile Money) Market Share (in %) by
Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 17: United States Mobile Payment (Mobile Money) Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Transaction Mode:
2020 to 2027
Table 18: United States Mobile Payment (Mobile Money) Market
Share Breakdown by Transaction Mode: 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: United States Mobile Payment (Mobile Money) Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Nature of Payment:
2020 to 2027
Table 20: United States Mobile Payment (Mobile Money) Market
Share Breakdown by Nature of Payment: 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 21: Canadian Mobile Payment (Mobile Money) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Transaction Mode:
2020 to 2027
Table 22: Mobile Payment (Mobile Money) Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Transaction Mode for
2020 and 2027
Table 23: Canadian Mobile Payment (Mobile Money) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Nature of Payment:
2020 to 2027
Table 24: Mobile Payment (Mobile Money) Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Nature of Payment for
2020 and 2027
JAPAN
Table 25: Japanese Market for Mobile Payment (Mobile Money):
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Transaction Mode for the Period 2020-2027
Table 26: Japanese Mobile Payment (Mobile Money) Market Share
Analysis by Transaction Mode: 2020 VS 2027
Table 27: Japanese Market for Mobile Payment (Mobile Money):
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Nature
of Payment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 28: Japanese Mobile Payment (Mobile Money) Market Share
Analysis by Nature of Payment: 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 29: Chinese Mobile Payment (Mobile Money) Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Transaction Mode for the Period
2020-2027
Table 30: Chinese Mobile Payment (Mobile Money) Market by
Transaction Mode: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and
2027
Table 31: Chinese Mobile Payment (Mobile Money) Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Nature of Payment for the Period
2020-2027
Table 32: Chinese Mobile Payment (Mobile Money) Market by
Nature of Payment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and
2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Mobile Payment (Mobile Money) Market: Competitor
Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 33: European Mobile Payment (Mobile Money) Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 34: European Mobile Payment (Mobile Money) Market Share
Shift by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 35: European Mobile Payment (Mobile Money) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Transaction Mode:
2020-2027
Table 36: European Mobile Payment (Mobile Money) Market Share
Breakdown by Transaction Mode: 2020 VS 2027
Table 37: European Mobile Payment (Mobile Money) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Nature of Payment:
2020-2027
Table 38: European Mobile Payment (Mobile Money) Market Share
Breakdown by Nature of Payment: 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 39: Mobile Payment (Mobile Money) Market in France by
Transaction Mode: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 40: French Mobile Payment (Mobile Money) Market Share
Analysis by Transaction Mode: 2020 VS 2027
Table 41: Mobile Payment (Mobile Money) Market in France by
Nature of Payment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 42: French Mobile Payment (Mobile Money) Market Share
Analysis by Nature of Payment: 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 43: Mobile Payment (Mobile Money) Market in Germany:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Transaction Mode for the Period 2020-2027
Table 44: German Mobile Payment (Mobile Money) Market Share
Breakdown by Transaction Mode: 2020 VS 2027
Table 45: Mobile Payment (Mobile Money) Market in Germany:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Nature of Payment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 46: German Mobile Payment (Mobile Money) Market Share
Breakdown by Nature of Payment: 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 47: Italian Mobile Payment (Mobile Money) Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Transaction Mode for the Period
2020-2027
Table 48: Italian Mobile Payment (Mobile Money) Market by
Transaction Mode: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and
2027
Table 49: Italian Mobile Payment (Mobile Money) Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Nature of Payment for the Period
2020-2027
Table 50: Italian Mobile Payment (Mobile Money) Market by
Nature of Payment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and
2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 51: United Kingdom Market for Mobile Payment (Mobile
Money): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
by Transaction Mode for the Period 2020-2027
Table 52: United Kingdom Mobile Payment (Mobile Money) Market
Share Analysis by Transaction Mode: 2020 VS 2027
Table 53: United Kingdom Market for Mobile Payment (Mobile
Money): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
by Nature of Payment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 54: United Kingdom Mobile Payment (Mobile Money) Market
Share Analysis by Nature of Payment: 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 55: Rest of Europe Mobile Payment (Mobile Money) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Transaction Mode:
2020-2027
Table 56: Rest of Europe Mobile Payment (Mobile Money) Market
Share Breakdown by Transaction Mode: 2020 VS 2027
Table 57: Rest of Europe Mobile Payment (Mobile Money) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Nature of Payment:
2020-2027
Table 58: Rest of Europe Mobile Payment (Mobile Money) Market
Share Breakdown by Nature of Payment: 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 59: Mobile Payment (Mobile Money) Market in Asia-Pacific
by Transaction Mode: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 60: Asia-Pacific Mobile Payment (Mobile Money) Market
Share Analysis by Transaction Mode: 2020 VS 2027
Table 61: Mobile Payment (Mobile Money) Market in Asia-Pacific
by Nature of Payment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 62: Asia-Pacific Mobile Payment (Mobile Money) Market
Share Analysis by Nature of Payment: 2020 VS 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 63: Rest of World Mobile Payment (Mobile Money) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Transaction Mode:
2020 to 2027
Table 64: Mobile Payment (Mobile Money) Market in Rest of
World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Transaction Mode
for 2020 and 2027
Table 65: Rest of World Mobile Payment (Mobile Money) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Nature of Payment:
2020 to 2027
Table 66: Mobile Payment (Mobile Money) Market in Rest of
World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Nature of Payment
for 2020 and 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 98
