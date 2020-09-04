KANSAS CITY, Mo., Sept. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Semiretired from the company he founded in 1989 and with too much time on his hands, Kansas City advertising executive Pasquale Trozzolo went searching for new creative outlets. He picked up a book of poetry and a new pursuit was born. When the pandemic struck, he started to share what he calls “Virus Poems.”

Now, Trozzolo’s debut poetry chapbook, “Before the Distance,” is available for presale ahead of its Dec. 1 release date. All proceeds during the presale period will be donated to JDRF.

The poems examine a longing for whatever normal once was, and feature themes of escapism, friendship, yearning and sorrow. They ask the questions we’re too scared to ask ourselves and return to the same question: Why?

“This unbelievable journey all started because my granddaughter Sophia’s high school graduation was postponed. I wrote her a poem, ‘Graduation,’ bound it with a few others and gave it to her as a gift,” Trozzolo said. “It was a hit with family but I never thought it would go so far. Now I’m already working on a second book.”

Since March, his work has been featured around the world, appearing in Sunspot Literary Journal, The Pangolin Review, The Dewdrop, From Whispers to Roars, Ariel’s Dream Journal and City Lifestyle.

You can learn more and preorder the book at: https://thepoetrybox.com/bookstore/before-distance.

About the Author

Pasquale Trozzolo is an entrepreneur and founder of Trozzolo Communications Group, one of the leading advertising and public relations firms in the Midwest. In addition to building his business, he also spent time as a racecar driver and grad school professor. Now with too much time on his hands, he continues to complicate his life by living out as many retirement clichés as possible, in alphabetical order. He’s up to the P’s. Before the pandemic Trozzolo shared his poems with only a handful of close friends. Since sheltering at home, he has begun to share what he calls Virus Poems, and he is now a published poetry author.

About Trozzolo Communications Group

Trozzolo Communications Group is an award-winning, independent marketing communications agency specializing in advertising, branding, public relations and digital. Headquartered in downtown Kansas City, Trozzolo Communications Group employs 65 associates. The agency was founded in 1989 and consistently ranks as one of the region’s top advertising agencies and top public relations firms. For more information, visit trozzolo.com and follow TCG on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

