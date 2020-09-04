NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Sept. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gateway Investor Relations, a 20-year-old leading strategic financial communications and capital markets advisory firm, will host its 9th Annual Gateway Conference on September 9th and 10th, 2020.
On September 9th at 2:30 p.m. Eastern time, Gateway will host a panel that brings together some of the early leaders in the fast-growing electric vehicle (EV) and mobility industries. Discussion will center around the different approaches being taken to address current obstacles to widespread EV adoption, as well as the future direction of personal mobility.
The panel will be moderated by Gateway executives Matt Glover, senior managing director and the head of the firm’s technology practice, as well as Tom Colton, director and the head of the firm’s EV practice. Confirmed industry participants include:
Registration will be reserved for Gateway Conference participants. Gateway’s invitation-only conference provides investors and analysts a unique opportunity to gain valuable insights during two days of presentations and one-on-one meetings with senior management. To request an invitation, please visit gatewayir.com/conference/ or email conference@gatewayir.com. The preliminary schedule of presenting companies is available here.
About The Gateway Conference
For the past eight years, the Gateway Conference has engaged the management teams of more than 700 public and private growth companies as well as thousands of institutional investors, sell-side analysts and sponsoring investment bankers. Past attendees have valued the event for its direct access to high-quality companies and investors. Follow the Gateway Conference on Twitter and join the conversation using the #GatewayIRConference hashtag. For more information, visit gatewayir.com/conference.
About Gateway Investor Relations
Gateway is a leading strategic financial communications and capital markets advisory firm. For more than 20 years, Gateway has delivered superior performance in strategic consulting, corporate messaging and positioning, investor awareness, and analyst and financial press coverage. Gateway executives have extensive experience in capital markets and financial communications, and represent clients in a wide range of industries, including technology, consumer, industrials, financial services, and business services. To learn more, please visit gatewayir.com. Make sure to follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Contact:
Tom Colton or Matt Glover
Gateway Investor Relations
4685 MacArthur Court, Suite 400
Newport Beach, CA 92660
1-949-574-3860
TMT@gatewayir.com
Gateway Group
Newport Beach, California, UNITED STATES
Gateway-Logo-Horizontal-with-Tagline.pngLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: