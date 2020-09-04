Nørresundby, Denmark, 4 September 2020
Announcement no. 35/2020
In accordance with section 30 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, notification is hereby given that RTX A/S has been informed by Investeringsforeningen Fundamental Invest that, as per 4 September 2020, Investeringsforeningen holds a total number of shares in RTX A/S corresponding to 5.33% of the total share capital and voting rights.
