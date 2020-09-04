New York, Sept. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Digital Banking Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817925/?utm_source=GNW
Developments in mobile app ecosystem, secure payment gateways and other digital banking tools are pushing up adoption of mobile banking. Underpinning the digital revolution, a large number of banks will begin offering retail banking services through smart phones, tablets, PCs and smart watches by the year 2022. Convenience has and will remain the key force driving the change in consumer banking habits. Digital banking refers to the end-to-end digitization of a bank and all its activities, functions and programs, right from product development through to customer service. Digital banking not only involves digitizing the services and products of a bank at front
but also entails automating the banking processes at the back-end and connecting the front-end and back-end silos with proper middleware. Digital banking therefore emphasizes a complete transformation to a digital environment, including front-end and back-end and everything in between, at both bank customer as well as employee level. In the digital bank ecosystem, web based platforms functioning along with process automation tools and cross institutional service embedded with APIs, strive to deliver complete line of banking solutions and carry out online transactions in a seamless and cohesive manner. To ensure a comprehensive workflow and to improve and enhance the customer’s experience, the digital bank environment embraces all the new technologies including big data, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Natural Language Processing (NLP) and analytics. Digital banking offers numerous benefits to banking entities as well as banking customers. Key benefits offered by digital banking include cost savings, increased accuracy, business efficiency, greater agility, improved competitiveness, and enhanced security.
Supportive government initiatives and policies and emergence of new and innovative technologies on an ongoing basis constitute other major drivers for the market. A growing number of banking & financial service firms are moving towards digital platforms to offer their services acknowledging the high penetration rate of internet and Internet-connected devices such as smart phones. The rapidly increasing speed, bandwidth, storage capacity and on-demand computing capabilities offered by the Internet is fueling banking entities to shift towards online business models, emphasizing transactions and payments through debit and credit cards and third party providers such as PayPal. With mobile Internet services providing access to various online portals and banking apps on-the-go, customers are now able to access online banking portals and make instantaneous transactions through online banking and debit/credit card credentials. At the same time, intense pressure on banking firms to minimize operating costs in order to stay competitive is also having a major bearing on uptake of digital banking solutions. Digital banking continues to gain traction among banking firms by enabling them to keep systems up-to-date, offer modified services at minimal costs and an improved customer experience. Banking entities are also leaning towards digital solutions amid rapidly rising demand for non-transactional services due to the ease of operation and cost-effectiveness of such services.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
An Introduction to Digital Banking
Digital Banking: Current Market Scenario and Outlook
Analysis by Technology Type
Cloud-Based Solutions: Largest & Fastest Growing Technology Type
Baas & BaaP Emerge to Drive Next Wave of Growth in Digital Banking
White Label Banking: Niche Segment
Chatbots Seek Prominent Role
Competitive Scenario
Major Players in the Digital Banking Market
Recent Market Activity
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Appway AG (Switzerland)
Backbase (Netherlands)
EdgeVerve Systems Limited (India)
Fidor Solutions AG (Germany)
Fiserv, Inc. (USA)
NETinfo PLC (Cyprus)
NF Innova (Austria)
Oracle Corporation (USA)
SAP AG (Germany)
Tata Consultancy Services Limited (India)
Technisys (USA)
Temenos Group AG (Switzerland)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
In This Age of Digitalization, Digital Banking Acquires
Significance
Global Digital Transformation Opportunity (In US$ Billion) for
the Years 2019, 2021 and 2023
The Healthy Internet Economy Creates Fertile Ground for Digital
Banking Market
Global Internet Users in Billion for the Years 2014 through 2020
Increasing Use of Smartphones Encourages Adoption of Digital
Banking
Smartphone Users as % of Global Population for the Period 2018-
2022
Rapid 4G LTE Penetration Provides the Platform for Future Growth
Developments in Mobile Wallet & Payment Apps Bode Well
Global Efforts to Go Cashless Instigates Broad-based Opportunities
Global Non-Cash Transactions in Billion by Geographic Region
for the Years 2016 and 2020
The Rise of Customer Self-Service Tilts Digital Banking
Technologies into the Mass Adoption Stage
Rapid Growth in eCommerce and mCommerce Spurs Consumer Appetite
for Digital Banking
Global B2C E-Commerce Sales in US$ Trillion for the Years 2017,
2019, 2021 and 2023
Global E-Commerce Market as a % of Retail Sales for the Period
2017-2023
Leading Retail E-Commerce Countries Worldwide: Ranked by Sales
(in $ Billion) for the Year 2019
Global Retail M-Commerce Market: Sales in $ Trillion for the
Years 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023
AI & ML Come to the Fore to Reinforce Digital Banking Ecosystem
Millennials: Key Demographic Steering Adoption of Digital Banking
Growing Focus on Environmental Sustainability to Benefit
Digital Banking
Developments in Internet Security: Primary Compulsion for
Market Expansion
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Digital Banking by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Digital Banking by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 3: World Current & Future Analysis for Retail Banking by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Retail Banking by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 5: World Current & Future Analysis for Corporate Banking
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Corporate Banking by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Investment Banking
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Investment Banking by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 9: World Current & Future Analysis for Payments by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Payments by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2020 & 2027
Table 11: World Current & Future Analysis for Processing
Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through
2027
Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Processing Services by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Customer &
Channel Management by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for Customer & Channel
Management by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 15: World Current & Future Analysis for Risk Management
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 16: World 7-Year Perspective for Risk Management by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 17: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Solutions
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 18: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Solutions by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Cloud-Based by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 20: World 7-Year Perspective for Cloud-Based by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 21: World Current & Future Analysis for BaaS by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 22: World 7-Year Perspective for BaaS by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2020 & 2027
Table 23: World Current & Future Analysis for BaaP by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 24: World 7-Year Perspective for BaaP by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2020 & 2027
Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for White Label
Banking by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through
2027
Table 26: World 7-Year Perspective for White Label Banking by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 27: World Current & Future Analysis for Chatbots by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 28: World 7-Year Perspective for Chatbots by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
The United States: Major Market for Digital Banking Technologies
Market Analytics
Table 29: USA Current & Future Analysis for Digital Banking by
Type - Retail Banking, Corporate Banking and Investment Banking -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 30: USA 7-Year Perspective for Digital Banking by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Retail Banking,
Corporate Banking and Investment Banking for the Years 2020 &
2027
Table 31: USA Current & Future Analysis for Digital Banking by
Solution - Payments, Processing Services, Customer & Channel
Management, Risk Management and Other Solutions - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 32: USA 7-Year Perspective for Digital Banking by
Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Payments,
Processing Services, Customer & Channel Management, Risk
Management and Other Solutions for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 33: USA Current & Future Analysis for Digital Banking by
Technology - Cloud-Based, BaaS, BaaP, White Label Banking and
Chatbots - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 34: USA 7-Year Perspective for Digital Banking by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Cloud-Based, BaaS, BaaP, White Label Banking and Chatbots for
the Years 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Table 35: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Digital Banking
by Type - Retail Banking, Corporate Banking and Investment
Banking - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 36: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Digital Banking by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Retail Banking,
Corporate Banking and Investment Banking for the Years 2020 &
2027
Table 37: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Digital Banking
by Solution - Payments, Processing Services, Customer & Channel
Management, Risk Management and Other Solutions - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 38: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Digital Banking by
Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Payments,
Processing Services, Customer & Channel Management, Risk
Management and Other Solutions for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 39: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Digital Banking
by Technology - Cloud-Based, BaaS, BaaP, White Label Banking
and Chatbots - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 40: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Digital Banking by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Cloud-Based, BaaS, BaaP, White Label Banking and Chatbots for
the Years 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 41: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Digital Banking
by Type - Retail Banking, Corporate Banking and Investment
Banking - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 42: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Digital Banking by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Retail Banking,
Corporate Banking and Investment Banking for the Years 2020 &
2027
Table 43: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Digital Banking
by Solution - Payments, Processing Services, Customer & Channel
Management, Risk Management and Other Solutions - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 44: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Digital Banking by
Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Payments,
Processing Services, Customer & Channel Management, Risk
Management and Other Solutions for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 45: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Digital Banking
by Technology - Cloud-Based, BaaS, BaaP, White Label Banking
and Chatbots - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 46: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Digital Banking by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Cloud-Based, BaaS, BaaP, White Label Banking and Chatbots for
the Years 2020 & 2027
CHINA
Table 47: China Current & Future Analysis for Digital Banking
by Type - Retail Banking, Corporate Banking and Investment
Banking - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 48: China 7-Year Perspective for Digital Banking by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Retail Banking,
Corporate Banking and Investment Banking for the Years 2020 &
2027
Table 49: China Current & Future Analysis for Digital Banking
by Solution - Payments, Processing Services, Customer & Channel
Management, Risk Management and Other Solutions - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 50: China 7-Year Perspective for Digital Banking by
Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Payments,
Processing Services, Customer & Channel Management, Risk
Management and Other Solutions for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 51: China Current & Future Analysis for Digital Banking
by Technology - Cloud-Based, BaaS, BaaP, White Label Banking
and Chatbots - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 52: China 7-Year Perspective for Digital Banking by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Cloud-Based, BaaS, BaaP, White Label Banking and Chatbots for
the Years 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Table 53: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Digital Banking
by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 54: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Digital Banking by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2020 & 2027
Table 55: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Digital Banking
by Type - Retail Banking, Corporate Banking and Investment
Banking - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 56: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Digital Banking by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Retail Banking,
Corporate Banking and Investment Banking for the Years 2020 &
2027
Table 57: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Digital Banking
by Solution - Payments, Processing Services, Customer & Channel
Management, Risk Management and Other Solutions - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 58: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Digital Banking by
Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Payments,
Processing Services, Customer & Channel Management, Risk
Management and Other Solutions for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 59: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Digital Banking
by Technology - Cloud-Based, BaaS, BaaP, White Label Banking
and Chatbots - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 60: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Digital Banking by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Cloud-Based, BaaS, BaaP, White Label Banking and Chatbots for
the Years 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 61: France Current & Future Analysis for Digital Banking
by Type - Retail Banking, Corporate Banking and Investment
Banking - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 62: France 7-Year Perspective for Digital Banking by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Retail Banking,
Corporate Banking and Investment Banking for the Years 2020 &
2027
Table 63: France Current & Future Analysis for Digital Banking
by Solution - Payments, Processing Services, Customer & Channel
Management, Risk Management and Other Solutions - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 64: France 7-Year Perspective for Digital Banking by
Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Payments,
Processing Services, Customer & Channel Management, Risk
Management and Other Solutions for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 65: France Current & Future Analysis for Digital Banking
by Technology - Cloud-Based, BaaS, BaaP, White Label Banking
and Chatbots - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 66: France 7-Year Perspective for Digital Banking by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Cloud-Based, BaaS, BaaP, White Label Banking and Chatbots for
the Years 2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 67: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Digital Banking
by Type - Retail Banking, Corporate Banking and Investment
Banking - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 68: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Digital Banking by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Retail Banking,
Corporate Banking and Investment Banking for the Years 2020 &
2027
Table 69: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Digital Banking
by Solution - Payments, Processing Services, Customer & Channel
Management, Risk Management and Other Solutions - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 70: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Digital Banking by
Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Payments,
Processing Services, Customer & Channel Management, Risk
Management and Other Solutions for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 71: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Digital Banking
by Technology - Cloud-Based, BaaS, BaaP, White Label Banking
and Chatbots - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 72: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Digital Banking by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Cloud-Based, BaaS, BaaP, White Label Banking and Chatbots for
the Years 2020 & 2027
ITALY
Table 73: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Digital Banking
by Type - Retail Banking, Corporate Banking and Investment
Banking - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 74: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Digital Banking by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Retail Banking,
Corporate Banking and Investment Banking for the Years 2020 &
2027
Table 75: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Digital Banking
by Solution - Payments, Processing Services, Customer & Channel
Management, Risk Management and Other Solutions - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 76: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Digital Banking by
Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Payments,
Processing Services, Customer & Channel Management, Risk
Management and Other Solutions for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 77: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Digital Banking
by Technology - Cloud-Based, BaaS, BaaP, White Label Banking
and Chatbots - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 78: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Digital Banking by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Cloud-Based, BaaS, BaaP, White Label Banking and Chatbots for
the Years 2020 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 79: UK Current & Future Analysis for Digital Banking by
Type - Retail Banking, Corporate Banking and Investment Banking -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 80: UK 7-Year Perspective for Digital Banking by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Retail Banking,
Corporate Banking and Investment Banking for the Years 2020 &
2027
Table 81: UK Current & Future Analysis for Digital Banking by
Solution - Payments, Processing Services, Customer & Channel
Management, Risk Management and Other Solutions - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 82: UK 7-Year Perspective for Digital Banking by Solution -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Payments, Processing
Services, Customer & Channel Management, Risk Management and
Other Solutions for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 83: UK Current & Future Analysis for Digital Banking by
Technology - Cloud-Based, BaaS, BaaP, White Label Banking and
Chatbots - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 84: UK 7-Year Perspective for Digital Banking by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Cloud-Based, BaaS, BaaP, White Label Banking and Chatbots for
the Years 2020 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 85: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Digital
Banking by Type - Retail Banking, Corporate Banking and
Investment Banking - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 86: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Digital Banking
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Retail
Banking, Corporate Banking and Investment Banking for the Years
2020 & 2027
Table 87: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Digital
Banking by Solution - Payments, Processing Services, Customer &
Channel Management, Risk Management and Other Solutions -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 88: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Digital Banking
by Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Payments,
Processing Services, Customer & Channel Management, Risk
Management and Other Solutions for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 89: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Digital
Banking by Technology - Cloud-Based, BaaS, BaaP, White Label
Banking and Chatbots - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 90: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Digital Banking
by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Cloud-Based, BaaS, BaaP, White Label Banking and Chatbots for
the Years 2020 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 91: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Digital
Banking by Type - Retail Banking, Corporate Banking and
Investment Banking - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 92: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Digital Banking
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Retail
Banking, Corporate Banking and Investment Banking for the Years
2020 & 2027
Table 93: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Digital
Banking by Solution - Payments, Processing Services, Customer &
Channel Management, Risk Management and Other Solutions -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 94: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Digital Banking
by Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Payments,
Processing Services, Customer & Channel Management, Risk
Management and Other Solutions for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 95: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Digital
Banking by Technology - Cloud-Based, BaaS, BaaP, White Label
Banking and Chatbots - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 96: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Digital Banking
by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Cloud-Based, BaaS, BaaP, White Label Banking and Chatbots for
the Years 2020 & 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 97: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Digital
Banking by Type - Retail Banking, Corporate Banking and
Investment Banking - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 98: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Digital Banking
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Retail
Banking, Corporate Banking and Investment Banking for the Years
2020 & 2027
Table 99: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Digital
Banking by Solution - Payments, Processing Services, Customer &
Channel Management, Risk Management and Other Solutions -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 100: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Digital Banking
by Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Payments,
Processing Services, Customer & Channel Management, Risk
Management and Other Solutions for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 101: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Digital
Banking by Technology - Cloud-Based, BaaS, BaaP, White Label
Banking and Chatbots - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 102: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Digital Banking
by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Cloud-Based, BaaS, BaaP, White Label Banking and Chatbots for
the Years 2020 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 59
