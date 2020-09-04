New York, Sept. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Digital Banking Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817925/?utm_source=GNW

Developments in mobile app ecosystem, secure payment gateways and other digital banking tools are pushing up adoption of mobile banking. Underpinning the digital revolution, a large number of banks will begin offering retail banking services through smart phones, tablets, PCs and smart watches by the year 2022. Convenience has and will remain the key force driving the change in consumer banking habits. Digital banking refers to the end-to-end digitization of a bank and all its activities, functions and programs, right from product development through to customer service. Digital banking not only involves digitizing the services and products of a bank at front

but also entails automating the banking processes at the back-end and connecting the front-end and back-end silos with proper middleware. Digital banking therefore emphasizes a complete transformation to a digital environment, including front-end and back-end and everything in between, at both bank customer as well as employee level. In the digital bank ecosystem, web based platforms functioning along with process automation tools and cross institutional service embedded with APIs, strive to deliver complete line of banking solutions and carry out online transactions in a seamless and cohesive manner. To ensure a comprehensive workflow and to improve and enhance the customer’s experience, the digital bank environment embraces all the new technologies including big data, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Natural Language Processing (NLP) and analytics. Digital banking offers numerous benefits to banking entities as well as banking customers. Key benefits offered by digital banking include cost savings, increased accuracy, business efficiency, greater agility, improved competitiveness, and enhanced security.



Supportive government initiatives and policies and emergence of new and innovative technologies on an ongoing basis constitute other major drivers for the market. A growing number of banking & financial service firms are moving towards digital platforms to offer their services acknowledging the high penetration rate of internet and Internet-connected devices such as smart phones. The rapidly increasing speed, bandwidth, storage capacity and on-demand computing capabilities offered by the Internet is fueling banking entities to shift towards online business models, emphasizing transactions and payments through debit and credit cards and third party providers such as PayPal. With mobile Internet services providing access to various online portals and banking apps on-the-go, customers are now able to access online banking portals and make instantaneous transactions through online banking and debit/credit card credentials. At the same time, intense pressure on banking firms to minimize operating costs in order to stay competitive is also having a major bearing on uptake of digital banking solutions. Digital banking continues to gain traction among banking firms by enabling them to keep systems up-to-date, offer modified services at minimal costs and an improved customer experience. Banking entities are also leaning towards digital solutions amid rapidly rising demand for non-transactional services due to the ease of operation and cost-effectiveness of such services.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817925/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

An Introduction to Digital Banking

Digital Banking: Current Market Scenario and Outlook

Analysis by Technology Type

Cloud-Based Solutions: Largest & Fastest Growing Technology Type

Baas & BaaP Emerge to Drive Next Wave of Growth in Digital Banking

White Label Banking: Niche Segment

Chatbots Seek Prominent Role

Competitive Scenario

Major Players in the Digital Banking Market

Recent Market Activity

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Appway AG (Switzerland)

Backbase (Netherlands)

EdgeVerve Systems Limited (India)

Fidor Solutions AG (Germany)

Fiserv, Inc. (USA)

NETinfo PLC (Cyprus)

NF Innova (Austria)

Oracle Corporation (USA)

SAP AG (Germany)

Tata Consultancy Services Limited (India)

Technisys (USA)

Temenos Group AG (Switzerland)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

In This Age of Digitalization, Digital Banking Acquires

Significance

Global Digital Transformation Opportunity (In US$ Billion) for

the Years 2019, 2021 and 2023

The Healthy Internet Economy Creates Fertile Ground for Digital

Banking Market

Global Internet Users in Billion for the Years 2014 through 2020

Increasing Use of Smartphones Encourages Adoption of Digital

Banking

Smartphone Users as % of Global Population for the Period 2018-

2022

Rapid 4G LTE Penetration Provides the Platform for Future Growth

Developments in Mobile Wallet & Payment Apps Bode Well

Global Efforts to Go Cashless Instigates Broad-based Opportunities

Global Non-Cash Transactions in Billion by Geographic Region

for the Years 2016 and 2020

The Rise of Customer Self-Service Tilts Digital Banking

Technologies into the Mass Adoption Stage

Rapid Growth in eCommerce and mCommerce Spurs Consumer Appetite

for Digital Banking

Global B2C E-Commerce Sales in US$ Trillion for the Years 2017,

2019, 2021 and 2023

Global E-Commerce Market as a % of Retail Sales for the Period

2017-2023

Leading Retail E-Commerce Countries Worldwide: Ranked by Sales

(in $ Billion) for the Year 2019

Global Retail M-Commerce Market: Sales in $ Trillion for the

Years 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023

AI & ML Come to the Fore to Reinforce Digital Banking Ecosystem

Millennials: Key Demographic Steering Adoption of Digital Banking

Growing Focus on Environmental Sustainability to Benefit

Digital Banking

Developments in Internet Security: Primary Compulsion for

Market Expansion



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Digital Banking by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Digital Banking by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 3: World Current & Future Analysis for Retail Banking by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Retail Banking by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 5: World Current & Future Analysis for Corporate Banking

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Corporate Banking by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Investment Banking

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Investment Banking by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 9: World Current & Future Analysis for Payments by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Payments by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 11: World Current & Future Analysis for Processing

Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through

2027



Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Processing Services by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Customer &

Channel Management by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for Customer & Channel

Management by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 15: World Current & Future Analysis for Risk Management

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 16: World 7-Year Perspective for Risk Management by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 17: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Solutions

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 18: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Solutions by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Cloud-Based by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 20: World 7-Year Perspective for Cloud-Based by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 21: World Current & Future Analysis for BaaS by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 22: World 7-Year Perspective for BaaS by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 23: World Current & Future Analysis for BaaP by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 24: World 7-Year Perspective for BaaP by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for White Label

Banking by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through

2027



Table 26: World 7-Year Perspective for White Label Banking by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 27: World Current & Future Analysis for Chatbots by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 28: World 7-Year Perspective for Chatbots by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

The United States: Major Market for Digital Banking Technologies

Market Analytics

Table 29: USA Current & Future Analysis for Digital Banking by

Type - Retail Banking, Corporate Banking and Investment Banking -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 30: USA 7-Year Perspective for Digital Banking by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Retail Banking,

Corporate Banking and Investment Banking for the Years 2020 &

2027



Table 31: USA Current & Future Analysis for Digital Banking by

Solution - Payments, Processing Services, Customer & Channel

Management, Risk Management and Other Solutions - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 32: USA 7-Year Perspective for Digital Banking by

Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Payments,

Processing Services, Customer & Channel Management, Risk

Management and Other Solutions for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 33: USA Current & Future Analysis for Digital Banking by

Technology - Cloud-Based, BaaS, BaaP, White Label Banking and

Chatbots - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 34: USA 7-Year Perspective for Digital Banking by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Cloud-Based, BaaS, BaaP, White Label Banking and Chatbots for

the Years 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 35: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Digital Banking

by Type - Retail Banking, Corporate Banking and Investment

Banking - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 36: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Digital Banking by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Retail Banking,

Corporate Banking and Investment Banking for the Years 2020 &

2027



Table 37: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Digital Banking

by Solution - Payments, Processing Services, Customer & Channel

Management, Risk Management and Other Solutions - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 38: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Digital Banking by

Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Payments,

Processing Services, Customer & Channel Management, Risk

Management and Other Solutions for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 39: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Digital Banking

by Technology - Cloud-Based, BaaS, BaaP, White Label Banking

and Chatbots - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 40: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Digital Banking by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Cloud-Based, BaaS, BaaP, White Label Banking and Chatbots for

the Years 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 41: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Digital Banking

by Type - Retail Banking, Corporate Banking and Investment

Banking - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 42: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Digital Banking by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Retail Banking,

Corporate Banking and Investment Banking for the Years 2020 &

2027



Table 43: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Digital Banking

by Solution - Payments, Processing Services, Customer & Channel

Management, Risk Management and Other Solutions - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 44: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Digital Banking by

Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Payments,

Processing Services, Customer & Channel Management, Risk

Management and Other Solutions for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 45: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Digital Banking

by Technology - Cloud-Based, BaaS, BaaP, White Label Banking

and Chatbots - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 46: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Digital Banking by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Cloud-Based, BaaS, BaaP, White Label Banking and Chatbots for

the Years 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Table 47: China Current & Future Analysis for Digital Banking

by Type - Retail Banking, Corporate Banking and Investment

Banking - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 48: China 7-Year Perspective for Digital Banking by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Retail Banking,

Corporate Banking and Investment Banking for the Years 2020 &

2027



Table 49: China Current & Future Analysis for Digital Banking

by Solution - Payments, Processing Services, Customer & Channel

Management, Risk Management and Other Solutions - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 50: China 7-Year Perspective for Digital Banking by

Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Payments,

Processing Services, Customer & Channel Management, Risk

Management and Other Solutions for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 51: China Current & Future Analysis for Digital Banking

by Technology - Cloud-Based, BaaS, BaaP, White Label Banking

and Chatbots - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 52: China 7-Year Perspective for Digital Banking by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Cloud-Based, BaaS, BaaP, White Label Banking and Chatbots for

the Years 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Table 53: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Digital Banking

by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 54: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Digital Banking by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 55: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Digital Banking

by Type - Retail Banking, Corporate Banking and Investment

Banking - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 56: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Digital Banking by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Retail Banking,

Corporate Banking and Investment Banking for the Years 2020 &

2027



Table 57: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Digital Banking

by Solution - Payments, Processing Services, Customer & Channel

Management, Risk Management and Other Solutions - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 58: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Digital Banking by

Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Payments,

Processing Services, Customer & Channel Management, Risk

Management and Other Solutions for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 59: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Digital Banking

by Technology - Cloud-Based, BaaS, BaaP, White Label Banking

and Chatbots - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 60: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Digital Banking by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Cloud-Based, BaaS, BaaP, White Label Banking and Chatbots for

the Years 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 61: France Current & Future Analysis for Digital Banking

by Type - Retail Banking, Corporate Banking and Investment

Banking - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 62: France 7-Year Perspective for Digital Banking by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Retail Banking,

Corporate Banking and Investment Banking for the Years 2020 &

2027



Table 63: France Current & Future Analysis for Digital Banking

by Solution - Payments, Processing Services, Customer & Channel

Management, Risk Management and Other Solutions - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 64: France 7-Year Perspective for Digital Banking by

Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Payments,

Processing Services, Customer & Channel Management, Risk

Management and Other Solutions for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 65: France Current & Future Analysis for Digital Banking

by Technology - Cloud-Based, BaaS, BaaP, White Label Banking

and Chatbots - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 66: France 7-Year Perspective for Digital Banking by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Cloud-Based, BaaS, BaaP, White Label Banking and Chatbots for

the Years 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 67: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Digital Banking

by Type - Retail Banking, Corporate Banking and Investment

Banking - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 68: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Digital Banking by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Retail Banking,

Corporate Banking and Investment Banking for the Years 2020 &

2027



Table 69: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Digital Banking

by Solution - Payments, Processing Services, Customer & Channel

Management, Risk Management and Other Solutions - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 70: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Digital Banking by

Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Payments,

Processing Services, Customer & Channel Management, Risk

Management and Other Solutions for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 71: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Digital Banking

by Technology - Cloud-Based, BaaS, BaaP, White Label Banking

and Chatbots - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 72: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Digital Banking by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Cloud-Based, BaaS, BaaP, White Label Banking and Chatbots for

the Years 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 73: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Digital Banking

by Type - Retail Banking, Corporate Banking and Investment

Banking - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 74: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Digital Banking by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Retail Banking,

Corporate Banking and Investment Banking for the Years 2020 &

2027



Table 75: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Digital Banking

by Solution - Payments, Processing Services, Customer & Channel

Management, Risk Management and Other Solutions - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 76: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Digital Banking by

Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Payments,

Processing Services, Customer & Channel Management, Risk

Management and Other Solutions for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 77: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Digital Banking

by Technology - Cloud-Based, BaaS, BaaP, White Label Banking

and Chatbots - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 78: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Digital Banking by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Cloud-Based, BaaS, BaaP, White Label Banking and Chatbots for

the Years 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 79: UK Current & Future Analysis for Digital Banking by

Type - Retail Banking, Corporate Banking and Investment Banking -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 80: UK 7-Year Perspective for Digital Banking by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Retail Banking,

Corporate Banking and Investment Banking for the Years 2020 &

2027



Table 81: UK Current & Future Analysis for Digital Banking by

Solution - Payments, Processing Services, Customer & Channel

Management, Risk Management and Other Solutions - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 82: UK 7-Year Perspective for Digital Banking by Solution -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Payments, Processing

Services, Customer & Channel Management, Risk Management and

Other Solutions for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 83: UK Current & Future Analysis for Digital Banking by

Technology - Cloud-Based, BaaS, BaaP, White Label Banking and

Chatbots - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 84: UK 7-Year Perspective for Digital Banking by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Cloud-Based, BaaS, BaaP, White Label Banking and Chatbots for

the Years 2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 85: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Digital

Banking by Type - Retail Banking, Corporate Banking and

Investment Banking - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 86: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Digital Banking

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Retail

Banking, Corporate Banking and Investment Banking for the Years

2020 & 2027



Table 87: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Digital

Banking by Solution - Payments, Processing Services, Customer &

Channel Management, Risk Management and Other Solutions -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 88: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Digital Banking

by Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Payments,

Processing Services, Customer & Channel Management, Risk

Management and Other Solutions for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 89: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Digital

Banking by Technology - Cloud-Based, BaaS, BaaP, White Label

Banking and Chatbots - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 90: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Digital Banking

by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Cloud-Based, BaaS, BaaP, White Label Banking and Chatbots for

the Years 2020 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 91: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Digital

Banking by Type - Retail Banking, Corporate Banking and

Investment Banking - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 92: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Digital Banking

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Retail

Banking, Corporate Banking and Investment Banking for the Years

2020 & 2027



Table 93: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Digital

Banking by Solution - Payments, Processing Services, Customer &

Channel Management, Risk Management and Other Solutions -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 94: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Digital Banking

by Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Payments,

Processing Services, Customer & Channel Management, Risk

Management and Other Solutions for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 95: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Digital

Banking by Technology - Cloud-Based, BaaS, BaaP, White Label

Banking and Chatbots - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 96: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Digital Banking

by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Cloud-Based, BaaS, BaaP, White Label Banking and Chatbots for

the Years 2020 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 97: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Digital

Banking by Type - Retail Banking, Corporate Banking and

Investment Banking - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 98: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Digital Banking

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Retail

Banking, Corporate Banking and Investment Banking for the Years

2020 & 2027



Table 99: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Digital

Banking by Solution - Payments, Processing Services, Customer &

Channel Management, Risk Management and Other Solutions -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 100: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Digital Banking

by Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Payments,

Processing Services, Customer & Channel Management, Risk

Management and Other Solutions for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 101: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Digital

Banking by Technology - Cloud-Based, BaaS, BaaP, White Label

Banking and Chatbots - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 102: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Digital Banking

by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Cloud-Based, BaaS, BaaP, White Label Banking and Chatbots for

the Years 2020 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 59

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817925/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001