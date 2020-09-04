CGG

Société anonyme au capital de 7 113 243 euros
Siège social : 27 avenue Carnot, 91300 Massy
969 202 241 R.C.S. Evry

Information mensuelle relative au nombre total de droits de vote
et d'actions composant le capital social

Article 223-16 Règlement Général de l'Autorité des Marchés Financiers

 

Date d'arrêté des informations

 		 

Nombre total d'actions composant le capital		 

Nombre
de droits de vote théoriques
 

31 août 2020

 		 

711 324 335		 

711 560 616

Pièce jointe