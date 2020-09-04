New York, Sept. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Tissue and Hygiene Products Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817827/?utm_source=GNW
5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Tissue Products, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 2.2% CAGR and reach US$22.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Wipes Products segment is readjusted to a revised 2.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $13.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.5% CAGR
The Tissue and Hygiene Products market in the U.S. is estimated at US$13.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$11.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.5% and 1.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.1% CAGR.
Hygiene Products Segment to Record 2.6% CAGR
In the global Hygiene Products segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$19.1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$22.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$8 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 3.3% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 19th edition of our report. The 315-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Tissue and Hygiene Products Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Tissue and Hygiene Products Global Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Tissue and Hygiene Products Global Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Tissue and Hygiene Products Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Tissue Products (Product) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Tissue Products (Product) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Tissue Products (Product) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Wipes Products (Product) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Wipes Products (Product) Historic Market Perspective
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Wipes Products (Product) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Hygiene Products (Product) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Hygiene Products (Product) Region Wise Breakdown of
Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Hygiene Products (Product) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Tissue and Hygiene Products Market Share (in %) by Company:
2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 13: United States Tissue and Hygiene Products Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to
2027
Table 14: Tissue and Hygiene Products Market in the United
States by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 15: United States Tissue and Hygiene Products Market
Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 16: Canadian Tissue and Hygiene Products Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Canadian Tissue and Hygiene Products Historic Market
Review by Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 18: Tissue and Hygiene Products Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
JAPAN
Table 19: Japanese Market for Tissue and Hygiene Products:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 20: Tissue and Hygiene Products Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period
2012-2019
Table 21: Japanese Tissue and Hygiene Products Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 22: Chinese Tissue and Hygiene Products Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 23: Tissue and Hygiene Products Historic Market Analysis
in China in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 24: Chinese Tissue and Hygiene Products Market by
Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Tissue and Hygiene Products Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 25: European Tissue and Hygiene Products Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 26: Tissue and Hygiene Products Market in Europe:
A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 27: European Tissue and Hygiene Products Market Share
Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: European Tissue and Hygiene Products Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027
Table 29: Tissue and Hygiene Products Market in Europe in US$
Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 30: European Tissue and Hygiene Products Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 31: Tissue and Hygiene Products Market in France by
Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 32: French Tissue and Hygiene Products Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 33: French Tissue and Hygiene Products Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 34: Tissue and Hygiene Products Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 35: German Tissue and Hygiene Products Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 36: German Tissue and Hygiene Products Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 37: Italian Tissue and Hygiene Products Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 38: Tissue and Hygiene Products Historic Market Analysis
in Italy in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 39: Italian Tissue and Hygiene Products Market by
Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 40: United Kingdom Market for Tissue and Hygiene
Products: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 41: Tissue and Hygiene Products Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 42: United Kingdom Tissue and Hygiene Products Market
Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 43: Spanish Tissue and Hygiene Products Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: Spanish Tissue and Hygiene Products Historic Market
Review by Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 45: Tissue and Hygiene Products Market in Spain:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
RUSSIA
Table 46: Russian Tissue and Hygiene Products Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 47: Tissue and Hygiene Products Market in Russia by
Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 48: Russian Tissue and Hygiene Products Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 49: Rest of Europe Tissue and Hygiene Products Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027
Table 50: Tissue and Hygiene Products Market in Rest of Europe
in US$ Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 51: Rest of Europe Tissue and Hygiene Products Market
Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 52: Asia-Pacific Tissue and Hygiene Products Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 53: Tissue and Hygiene Products Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 54: Asia-Pacific Tissue and Hygiene Products Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: Tissue and Hygiene Products Market in Asia-Pacific by
Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 56: Asia-Pacific Tissue and Hygiene Products Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 57: Asia-Pacific Tissue and Hygiene Products Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 58: Tissue and Hygiene Products Market in Australia:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 59: Australian Tissue and Hygiene Products Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 60: Australian Tissue and Hygiene Products Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 61: Indian Tissue and Hygiene Products Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 62: Indian Tissue and Hygiene Products Historic Market
Review by Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 63: Tissue and Hygiene Products Market in India:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 64: Tissue and Hygiene Products Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 65: South Korean Tissue and Hygiene Products Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 66: Tissue and Hygiene Products Market Share Distribution
in South Korea by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 67: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Tissue and Hygiene
Products: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 68: Tissue and Hygiene Products Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 69: Rest of Asia-Pacific Tissue and Hygiene Products
Market Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 70: Latin American Tissue and Hygiene Products Market
Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 71: Tissue and Hygiene Products Market in Latin America
in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 72: Latin American Tissue and Hygiene Products Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 73: Latin American Tissue and Hygiene Products Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period
2020-2027
Table 74: Tissue and Hygiene Products Historic Market Analysis
in Latin America in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 75: Latin American Tissue and Hygiene Products Market by
Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 76: Argentinean Tissue and Hygiene Products Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027
Table 77: Tissue and Hygiene Products Market in Argentina in
US$ Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 78: Argentinean Tissue and Hygiene Products Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 79: Tissue and Hygiene Products Market in Brazil by
Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 80: Brazilian Tissue and Hygiene Products Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 81: Brazilian Tissue and Hygiene Products Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MEXICO
Table 82: Tissue and Hygiene Products Market in Mexico: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 83: Mexican Tissue and Hygiene Products Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 84: Mexican Tissue and Hygiene Products Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 85: Rest of Latin America Tissue and Hygiene Products
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product:
2020 to 2027
Table 86: Tissue and Hygiene Products Market in Rest of Latin
America by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 87: Rest of Latin America Tissue and Hygiene Products
Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 88: The Middle East Tissue and Hygiene Products Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 89: Tissue and Hygiene Products Market in the Middle East
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 90: The Middle East Tissue and Hygiene Products Market
Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 91: The Middle East Tissue and Hygiene Products Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 92: The Middle East Tissue and Hygiene Products Historic
Market by Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 93: Tissue and Hygiene Products Market in the Middle
East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for
2012,2020, and 2027
IRAN
Table 94: Iranian Market for Tissue and Hygiene Products:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 95: Tissue and Hygiene Products Market in Iran: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period
2012-2019
Table 96: Iranian Tissue and Hygiene Products Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 97: Israeli Tissue and Hygiene Products Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027
Table 98: Tissue and Hygiene Products Market in Israel in US$
Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 99: Israeli Tissue and Hygiene Products Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 100: Saudi Arabian Tissue and Hygiene Products Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period
2020-2027
Table 101: Tissue and Hygiene Products Historic Market Analysis
in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 102: Saudi Arabian Tissue and Hygiene Products Market by
Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 103: Tissue and Hygiene Products Market in the United
Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 104: United Arab Emirates Tissue and Hygiene Products
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 105: Tissue and Hygiene Products Market Share
Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Product: 2012 VS 2020
VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 106: Tissue and Hygiene Products Market in Rest of Middle
East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 107: Rest of Middle East Tissue and Hygiene Products
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 108: Rest of Middle East Tissue and Hygiene Products
Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 109: African Tissue and Hygiene Products Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 110: Tissue and Hygiene Products Market in Africa by
Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 111: African Tissue and Hygiene Products Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 174
