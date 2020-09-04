New York, Sept. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Luxury Goods Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817957/?utm_source=GNW

2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Luxury Watches & Jewelry, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 2.7% CAGR and reach US$129.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Apparel & Leather Goods segment is readjusted to a revised 1.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $94.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4% CAGR



The Luxury Goods market in the U.S. is estimated at US$94.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$79 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.4% and 1.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 0.8% CAGR.



Personal Care Products & Cosmetics Segment to Record 1.6% CAGR



In the global Personal Care Products & Cosmetics segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 1.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$39.4 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$43.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$54.3 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 2.3% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 18th edition of our report. The 292-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Benetton Group Srl

Bulgari SpA

Burberry Group PLC

Chanel SA

Coach, Inc.

Diesel SpA

Dolce & Gabbana Srl

Elizabeth Arden, Inc.

Estee Lauder, Inc.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd.

Giorgio Armani SpA

Guccio Gucci SpA

Guerlain SA

Hermes International SA

LVMH Moet Hennessy

Louis Vuitton

Louis Vuitton Prada SpA

PVH Corporation

Salvatore Ferragamo SpA

Shiseido Co., Ltd.

Tiffany & Co.

VF Corporation







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Luxury Goods Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2019 & 2028

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Luxury Goods Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Luxury Goods Global Retrospective Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Luxury Goods Market Share Shift across Key Geographies

Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Luxury Watches & Jewelry (Product Type) World Market

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Luxury Watches & Jewelry (Product Type) Historic

Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Luxury Watches & Jewelry (Product Type) Market Share

Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 7: Apparel & Leather Goods (Product Type) Potential

Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Apparel & Leather Goods (Product Type) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Apparel & Leather Goods (Product Type) Market Sales

Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Personal Care Products & Cosmetics (Product Type)

Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Personal Care Products & Cosmetics (Product Type)

Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million:

2012 to 2019



Table 12: Personal Care Products & Cosmetics (Product Type)

Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012

VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Fragrances & Perfumes (Product Type) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020

to 2027



Table 14: Fragrances & Perfumes (Product Type) Market Historic

Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Fragrances & Perfumes (Product Type) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Wines & Spirits (Product Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Wines & Spirits (Product Type) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 18: Wines & Spirits (Product Type) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Luxury Goods Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 19: United States Luxury Goods Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Luxury Goods Market in the United States by Product

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 21: United States Luxury Goods Market Share Breakdown by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 22: Canadian Luxury Goods Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 23: Canadian Luxury Goods Historic Market Review by

Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 24: Luxury Goods Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



JAPAN

Table 25: Japanese Market for Luxury Goods: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 26: Luxury Goods Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 27: Japanese Luxury Goods Market Share Analysis by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 28: Chinese Luxury Goods Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 29: Luxury Goods Historic Market Analysis in China in US$

Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 30: Chinese Luxury Goods Market by Product Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Luxury Goods Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario

(in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 31: European Luxury Goods Market Demand Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 32: Luxury Goods Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 33: European Luxury Goods Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 34: European Luxury Goods Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027



Table 35: Luxury Goods Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 36: European Luxury Goods Market Share Breakdown by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 37: Luxury Goods Market in France by Product Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 38: French Luxury Goods Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 39: French Luxury Goods Market Share Analysis by Product

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 40: Luxury Goods Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 41: German Luxury Goods Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 42: German Luxury Goods Market Share Breakdown by Product

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 43: Italian Luxury Goods Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 44: Luxury Goods Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$

Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 45: Italian Luxury Goods Market by Product Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 46: United Kingdom Market for Luxury Goods: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 47: Luxury Goods Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 48: United Kingdom Luxury Goods Market Share Analysis by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 49: Spanish Luxury Goods Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 50: Spanish Luxury Goods Historic Market Review by

Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 51: Luxury Goods Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



RUSSIA

Table 52: Russian Luxury Goods Market Estimates and Projections

in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 53: Luxury Goods Market in Russia by Product Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 54: Russian Luxury Goods Market Share Breakdown by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 55: Rest of Europe Luxury Goods Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027



Table 56: Luxury Goods Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million

by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 57: Rest of Europe Luxury Goods Market Share Breakdown by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 58: Asia-Pacific Luxury Goods Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 59: Luxury Goods Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 60: Asia-Pacific Luxury Goods Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: Luxury Goods Market in Asia-Pacific by Product Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 62: Asia-Pacific Luxury Goods Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 63: Asia-Pacific Luxury Goods Market Share Analysis by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 64: Luxury Goods Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 65: Australian Luxury Goods Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 66: Australian Luxury Goods Market Share Breakdown by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 67: Indian Luxury Goods Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 68: Indian Luxury Goods Historic Market Review by Product

Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 69: Luxury Goods Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 70: Luxury Goods Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 71: South Korean Luxury Goods Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 72: Luxury Goods Market Share Distribution in South Korea

by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 73: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Luxury Goods: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 74: Luxury Goods Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 75: Rest of Asia-Pacific Luxury Goods Market Share

Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 76: Latin American Luxury Goods Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 77: Luxury Goods Market in Latin America in US$ Million

by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period

2012-2019



Table 78: Latin American Luxury Goods Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 79: Latin American Luxury Goods Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 80: Luxury Goods Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 81: Latin American Luxury Goods Market by Product Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 82: Argentinean Luxury Goods Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027



Table 83: Luxury Goods Market in Argentina in US$ Million by

Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 84: Argentinean Luxury Goods Market Share Breakdown by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 85: Luxury Goods Market in Brazil by Product Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 86: Brazilian Luxury Goods Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 87: Brazilian Luxury Goods Market Share Analysis by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MEXICO

Table 88: Luxury Goods Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 89: Mexican Luxury Goods Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 90: Mexican Luxury Goods Market Share Breakdown by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 91: Rest of Latin America Luxury Goods Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: Luxury Goods Market in Rest of Latin America by

Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 93: Rest of Latin America Luxury Goods Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 94: The Middle East Luxury Goods Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 95: Luxury Goods Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 96: The Middle East Luxury Goods Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 97: The Middle East Luxury Goods Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 98: The Middle East Luxury Goods Historic Market by

Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 99: Luxury Goods Market in the Middle East: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012,2020, and

2027



IRAN

Table 100: Iranian Market for Luxury Goods: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 101: Luxury Goods Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 102: Iranian Luxury Goods Market Share Analysis by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 103: Israeli Luxury Goods Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027



Table 104: Luxury Goods Market in Israel in US$ Million by

Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 105: Israeli Luxury Goods Market Share Breakdown by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 106: Saudi Arabian Luxury Goods Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 107: Luxury Goods Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 108: Saudi Arabian Luxury Goods Market by Product Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 109: Luxury Goods Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 110: United Arab Emirates Luxury Goods Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 111: Luxury Goods Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 112: Luxury Goods Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product

Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 113: Rest of Middle East Luxury Goods Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 114: Rest of Middle East Luxury Goods Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 115: African Luxury Goods Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 116: Luxury Goods Market in Africa by Product Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 117: African Luxury Goods Market Share Breakdown by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 145

