New York, Sept. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Luxury Goods Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817957/?utm_source=GNW
2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Luxury Watches & Jewelry, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 2.7% CAGR and reach US$129.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Apparel & Leather Goods segment is readjusted to a revised 1.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $94.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4% CAGR
The Luxury Goods market in the U.S. is estimated at US$94.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$79 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.4% and 1.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 0.8% CAGR.
Personal Care Products & Cosmetics Segment to Record 1.6% CAGR
In the global Personal Care Products & Cosmetics segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 1.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$39.4 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$43.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$54.3 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 2.3% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 18th edition of our report. The 292-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817957/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Luxury Goods Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2019 & 2028
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Luxury Goods Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Luxury Goods Global Retrospective Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Luxury Goods Market Share Shift across Key Geographies
Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Luxury Watches & Jewelry (Product Type) World Market
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Luxury Watches & Jewelry (Product Type) Historic
Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Luxury Watches & Jewelry (Product Type) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 7: Apparel & Leather Goods (Product Type) Potential
Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Apparel & Leather Goods (Product Type) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Apparel & Leather Goods (Product Type) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Personal Care Products & Cosmetics (Product Type)
Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Personal Care Products & Cosmetics (Product Type)
Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million:
2012 to 2019
Table 12: Personal Care Products & Cosmetics (Product Type)
Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012
VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Fragrances & Perfumes (Product Type) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020
to 2027
Table 14: Fragrances & Perfumes (Product Type) Market Historic
Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Fragrances & Perfumes (Product Type) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Wines & Spirits (Product Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Wines & Spirits (Product Type) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 18: Wines & Spirits (Product Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Luxury Goods Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 19: United States Luxury Goods Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: Luxury Goods Market in the United States by Product
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 21: United States Luxury Goods Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 22: Canadian Luxury Goods Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 23: Canadian Luxury Goods Historic Market Review by
Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 24: Luxury Goods Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
JAPAN
Table 25: Japanese Market for Luxury Goods: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 26: Luxury Goods Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 27: Japanese Luxury Goods Market Share Analysis by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 28: Chinese Luxury Goods Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 29: Luxury Goods Historic Market Analysis in China in US$
Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 30: Chinese Luxury Goods Market by Product Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Luxury Goods Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario
(in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 31: European Luxury Goods Market Demand Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 32: Luxury Goods Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 33: European Luxury Goods Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 34: European Luxury Goods Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027
Table 35: Luxury Goods Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 36: European Luxury Goods Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 37: Luxury Goods Market in France by Product Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 38: French Luxury Goods Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 39: French Luxury Goods Market Share Analysis by Product
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 40: Luxury Goods Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 41: German Luxury Goods Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 42: German Luxury Goods Market Share Breakdown by Product
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 43: Italian Luxury Goods Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 44: Luxury Goods Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$
Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 45: Italian Luxury Goods Market by Product Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 46: United Kingdom Market for Luxury Goods: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 47: Luxury Goods Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 48: United Kingdom Luxury Goods Market Share Analysis by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 49: Spanish Luxury Goods Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 50: Spanish Luxury Goods Historic Market Review by
Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 51: Luxury Goods Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
RUSSIA
Table 52: Russian Luxury Goods Market Estimates and Projections
in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 53: Luxury Goods Market in Russia by Product Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 54: Russian Luxury Goods Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 55: Rest of Europe Luxury Goods Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027
Table 56: Luxury Goods Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million
by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 57: Rest of Europe Luxury Goods Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 58: Asia-Pacific Luxury Goods Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 59: Luxury Goods Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 60: Asia-Pacific Luxury Goods Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 61: Luxury Goods Market in Asia-Pacific by Product Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 62: Asia-Pacific Luxury Goods Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 63: Asia-Pacific Luxury Goods Market Share Analysis by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 64: Luxury Goods Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 65: Australian Luxury Goods Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 66: Australian Luxury Goods Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 67: Indian Luxury Goods Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 68: Indian Luxury Goods Historic Market Review by Product
Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 69: Luxury Goods Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 70: Luxury Goods Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 71: South Korean Luxury Goods Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 72: Luxury Goods Market Share Distribution in South Korea
by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 73: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Luxury Goods: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 74: Luxury Goods Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 75: Rest of Asia-Pacific Luxury Goods Market Share
Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 76: Latin American Luxury Goods Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 77: Luxury Goods Market in Latin America in US$ Million
by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period
2012-2019
Table 78: Latin American Luxury Goods Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 79: Latin American Luxury Goods Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 80: Luxury Goods Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 81: Latin American Luxury Goods Market by Product Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 82: Argentinean Luxury Goods Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027
Table 83: Luxury Goods Market in Argentina in US$ Million by
Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 84: Argentinean Luxury Goods Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 85: Luxury Goods Market in Brazil by Product Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 86: Brazilian Luxury Goods Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 87: Brazilian Luxury Goods Market Share Analysis by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MEXICO
Table 88: Luxury Goods Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 89: Mexican Luxury Goods Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 90: Mexican Luxury Goods Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 91: Rest of Latin America Luxury Goods Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 92: Luxury Goods Market in Rest of Latin America by
Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 93: Rest of Latin America Luxury Goods Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 94: The Middle East Luxury Goods Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 95: Luxury Goods Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 96: The Middle East Luxury Goods Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 97: The Middle East Luxury Goods Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 98: The Middle East Luxury Goods Historic Market by
Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 99: Luxury Goods Market in the Middle East: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012,2020, and
2027
IRAN
Table 100: Iranian Market for Luxury Goods: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 101: Luxury Goods Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 102: Iranian Luxury Goods Market Share Analysis by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 103: Israeli Luxury Goods Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027
Table 104: Luxury Goods Market in Israel in US$ Million by
Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 105: Israeli Luxury Goods Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 106: Saudi Arabian Luxury Goods Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 107: Luxury Goods Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 108: Saudi Arabian Luxury Goods Market by Product Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 109: Luxury Goods Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 110: United Arab Emirates Luxury Goods Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 111: Luxury Goods Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 112: Luxury Goods Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product
Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 113: Rest of Middle East Luxury Goods Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 114: Rest of Middle East Luxury Goods Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 115: African Luxury Goods Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 116: Luxury Goods Market in Africa by Product Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 117: African Luxury Goods Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 145
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817957/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: