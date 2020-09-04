CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CE Brands Inc. (TSXV:CEBI.P, “CEBI”), announces that, due to COVID-19, it has extended the date for the filing of its unaudited interim financial statements (the “Financial Statements”), management’s discussion and analysis (the “MD&A”), and certifications of interim filings (the “Certifications”, and collectively with the Financial Statements and MD&A, the “Interim Filings”) for the three months ended May 31, 2020, and now intends to complete the Interim Filings on or before September 30, 2020.



Pursuant to National Instrument 51-102 Continuous Disclosure Obligations, CEBI was required to file the Interim Filings by August 31, 2020. Relying on ASC Blanket Order 51-519 (and similar exemptions provided for by the Canadian Securities Administrators in other provinces of Canada) affording CEBI an additional 45 days from the August 31, 2020, deadline, CEBI is required to complete the Interim Filings on or before October 15, 2020.

Except as disclosed in the news releases dated March 13, 2020, and April 2, 2020, there have been no material business developments since CEBI filed its audited annual financial statements for the year ended February 29, 2020.

CEBI acknowledges that management and other insiders are subject to an insider trading black-out policy, that reflects the principles in section 9 of National Policy 11-207 Failure to File Cease Trade Orders and Revocations in Multiple Jurisdictions.

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. In general, forward-looking information refers to disclosure about future conditions, courses of action, and events. The use of any of the words “anticipates”, “expects”, “intends”, “will”, “would”, and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information. More particularly and without limitation, this press release contains forward looking information concerning proposed timing of the Interim Filings. The forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by CEBI, including expectations and assumptions concerning the ability of CEBI to complete the Interim Filings during the COVID-19 pandemic. Although CEBI believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because CEBI can give no assurance that they will prove to be accurate. By its nature, forward-looking information is subject to various risks and uncertainties, which could cause the actual results and expectations to differ materially from the anticipated results or expectations expressed in this press release. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward-looking information, which is given as of the date of this press release, and to not use such forward-looking information for anything other than its intended purpose. CEBI undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities legislation.

