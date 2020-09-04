AB Ignitis Grupė, (hereinafter – Ignitis Grupė or „the Company”) identification code 301844044, registered office placed at Žvejų str. 14, Vilnius, Republic of Lithuania. The total nominal value of issued bonds 900 000 000 EUR; ISIN codes XS1646530565; XS1853999313; XS2177349912.

The Company informs that on4 September 2020 the decision of the Board to to apply to the Ministry of Finance for the decision of the sole shareholder regarding the payment of dividends for a period shorter than the financial year came into force.

As announced on 3 September 2020 ( link ), the Board of the Company decided to propose to the Ministry of Finance to make a decision on interim dividends of EUR 42 million for the six-month period which ended on 30 June 2020.

It is planned that the Ministry of Finance will decide on the payment of interim dividends by 15 September 2020.

For more information please contact:

Artūras Ketlerius

Head of Public Relations at Ignitis Group

arturas.ketlerius@ignitis.lt