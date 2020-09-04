Company Announcement
Copenhagen, 4 September 2020
No. 16/2020
ISS A/S (ISS.CO, ISS DC, ISSDY), a leading workplace experience and facility management company, has received notification pursuant to article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation of transactions in ISS A/S’ shares made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in ISS A/S and/or their closely associated persons.
Group CEO Jacob Aarup-Andersen has purchased 15,000 shares in ISS A/S (as described in attached notification) and now holds a total of 79,000 shares in the company.
For investor enquiries
Martin Kjær Hansen, Head of Group Investor Relations, +45 20 27 15 25
Louisa Grue Baruch, Senior Investor Relations Manager, +45 20 62 26 62
For media enquiries
Maja Korshin, PR & Media Senior Manager, +45 20 69 65 50
ISS A/S, ISIN DK0060542181, ISIN US4651472056
ISS Global A/S, ISIN XS2013618421, ISIN XS1330300341, ISIN XS1145526825, ISIN XS1673102734
ISS Finance B.V., ISIN XS2199343513
