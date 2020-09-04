New York, Sept. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Mobile Computing Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817954/?utm_source=GNW
6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Smartphones, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.5% CAGR and reach US$231.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Tablets segment is readjusted to a revised 2.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $107.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.6% CAGR
The Mobile Computing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$107.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$100 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.8% and 2.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.4% CAGR.
Laptops Segment to Record 2.9% CAGR
In the global Laptops segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$104.4 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$124.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$67.7 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 3.6% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 20th edition of our report. The 161-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Mobile Computing Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2028
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Mobile Computing Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Mobile Computing Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027
Table 3: Smartphones (Type) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 4: Smartphones (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 5: Tablets (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in
US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 6: Tablets (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Laptops (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in
US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Laptops (Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage
by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 9: Wearable Devices (Type) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 10: Wearable Devices (Type) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 11: Other Types (Type) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 12: Other Types (Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Mobile Computing Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 13: United States Mobile Computing Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: United States Mobile Computing Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 15: Canadian Mobile Computing Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 16: Mobile Computing Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2020 and 2027
JAPAN
Table 17: Japanese Market for Mobile Computing: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 18: Japanese Mobile Computing Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 19: Chinese Mobile Computing Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 20: Chinese Mobile Computing Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Mobile Computing Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 21: European Mobile Computing Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 22: European Mobile Computing Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 23: European Mobile Computing Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 24: European Mobile Computing Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 25: Mobile Computing Market in France by Type: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 26: French Mobile Computing Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 27: Mobile Computing Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 28: German Mobile Computing Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 29: Italian Mobile Computing Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 30: Italian Mobile Computing Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 31: United Kingdom Market for Mobile Computing: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 32: United Kingdom Mobile Computing Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 33: Spanish Mobile Computing Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 34: Mobile Computing Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2020 and 2027
RUSSIA
Table 35: Russian Mobile Computing Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 36: Russian Mobile Computing Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 37: Rest of Europe Mobile Computing Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 38: Rest of Europe Mobile Computing Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 39: Asia-Pacific Mobile Computing Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 40: Asia-Pacific Mobile Computing Market Share Analysis
by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 41: Mobile Computing Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 42: Asia-Pacific Mobile Computing Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2020 VS 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 43: Mobile Computing Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 44: Australian Mobile Computing Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 45: Indian Mobile Computing Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 46: Mobile Computing Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2020 and 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 47: Mobile Computing Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 48: Mobile Computing Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Type: 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 49: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Mobile Computing:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 50: Rest of Asia-Pacific Mobile Computing Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 51: Latin American Mobile Computing Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 52: Latin American Mobile Computing Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2020 and 2027
Table 53: Latin American Mobile Computing Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 54: Latin American Mobile Computing Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 55: Argentinean Mobile Computing Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 56: Argentinean Mobile Computing Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 57: Mobile Computing Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 58: Brazilian Mobile Computing Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2020 VS 2027
MEXICO
Table 59: Mobile Computing Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 60: Mexican Mobile Computing Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 61: Rest of Latin America Mobile Computing Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 62: Rest of Latin America Mobile Computing Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 63: The Middle East Mobile Computing Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 64: The Middle East Mobile Computing Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2020 and 2027
Table 65: The Middle East Mobile Computing Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 66: Mobile Computing Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2020 and 2027
IRAN
Table 67: Iranian Market for Mobile Computing: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 68: Iranian Mobile Computing Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 69: Israeli Mobile Computing Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 70: Israeli Mobile Computing Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 71: Saudi Arabian Mobile Computing Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 72: Saudi Arabian Mobile Computing Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 73: Mobile Computing Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 74: Mobile Computing Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Type: 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 75: Mobile Computing Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 76: Rest of Middle East Mobile Computing Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 77: African Mobile Computing Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 78: African Mobile Computing Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 53
