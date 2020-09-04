New York, Sept. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Mobile Computing Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817954/?utm_source=GNW

6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Smartphones, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.5% CAGR and reach US$231.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Tablets segment is readjusted to a revised 2.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $107.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.6% CAGR



The Mobile Computing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$107.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$100 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.8% and 2.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.4% CAGR.



Laptops Segment to Record 2.9% CAGR



In the global Laptops segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$104.4 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$124.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$67.7 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 3.6% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 20th edition of our report. The 161-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Acer America Corporation

Amazon.com, Inc.

Apple, Inc.

ASUSTeK Computer, Inc.

Barnes & Noble, Inc.

Dell Technologies, Inc.

Fujitsu Ltd.

Hanwang Technology Co., Ltd

Hasee Computer Co., Ltd.

Hewlett-Packard Development Company LP

HTC Corporation

Nokia Corporation

Samsung Electronics America, Inc.

Sony Mobile Communications AB







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Mobile Computing Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2028

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Mobile Computing Global Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Mobile Computing Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027



Table 3: Smartphones (Type) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 4: Smartphones (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide

Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 5: Tablets (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in

US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 6: Tablets (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Laptops (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in

US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Laptops (Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage

by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 9: Wearable Devices (Type) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 10: Wearable Devices (Type) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 11: Other Types (Type) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 12: Other Types (Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Mobile Computing Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 13: United States Mobile Computing Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: United States Mobile Computing Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 15: Canadian Mobile Computing Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 16: Mobile Computing Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2020 and 2027



JAPAN

Table 17: Japanese Market for Mobile Computing: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 18: Japanese Mobile Computing Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 19: Chinese Mobile Computing Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 20: Chinese Mobile Computing Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Mobile Computing Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 21: European Mobile Computing Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025



Table 22: European Mobile Computing Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 23: European Mobile Computing Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 24: European Mobile Computing Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 25: Mobile Computing Market in France by Type: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 26: French Mobile Computing Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 27: Mobile Computing Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 28: German Mobile Computing Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 29: Italian Mobile Computing Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 30: Italian Mobile Computing Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 31: United Kingdom Market for Mobile Computing: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 32: United Kingdom Mobile Computing Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 33: Spanish Mobile Computing Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 34: Mobile Computing Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2020 and 2027



RUSSIA

Table 35: Russian Mobile Computing Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 36: Russian Mobile Computing Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 37: Rest of Europe Mobile Computing Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 38: Rest of Europe Mobile Computing Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 39: Asia-Pacific Mobile Computing Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 40: Asia-Pacific Mobile Computing Market Share Analysis

by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 41: Mobile Computing Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 42: Asia-Pacific Mobile Computing Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2020 VS 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 43: Mobile Computing Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 44: Australian Mobile Computing Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 45: Indian Mobile Computing Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 46: Mobile Computing Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2020 and 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 47: Mobile Computing Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 48: Mobile Computing Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Type: 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 49: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Mobile Computing:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 50: Rest of Asia-Pacific Mobile Computing Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 51: Latin American Mobile Computing Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 52: Latin American Mobile Computing Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2020 and 2027



Table 53: Latin American Mobile Computing Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 54: Latin American Mobile Computing Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 55: Argentinean Mobile Computing Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 56: Argentinean Mobile Computing Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 57: Mobile Computing Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 58: Brazilian Mobile Computing Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2020 VS 2027



MEXICO

Table 59: Mobile Computing Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 60: Mexican Mobile Computing Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 61: Rest of Latin America Mobile Computing Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 62: Rest of Latin America Mobile Computing Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 63: The Middle East Mobile Computing Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025



Table 64: The Middle East Mobile Computing Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2020 and 2027



Table 65: The Middle East Mobile Computing Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 66: Mobile Computing Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2020 and 2027



IRAN

Table 67: Iranian Market for Mobile Computing: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 68: Iranian Mobile Computing Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 69: Israeli Mobile Computing Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 70: Israeli Mobile Computing Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 71: Saudi Arabian Mobile Computing Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 72: Saudi Arabian Mobile Computing Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 73: Mobile Computing Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 74: Mobile Computing Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Type: 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 75: Mobile Computing Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 76: Rest of Middle East Mobile Computing Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 77: African Mobile Computing Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 78: African Mobile Computing Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 53

