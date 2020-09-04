New York, Sept. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Child Day Care Services Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817948/?utm_source=GNW
8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% over the period 2020-2027.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $48.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.3% CAGR

The Child Day Care Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$48.7 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$47.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1% and 2.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.7% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 19th edition of our report. The 120-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

  • Bright Horizons Family Solutions
  • Goodstart Early Learning Ltd.
  • JP Holdings Inc.
  • KinderCare Education LLC
  • KU Children’s Services
  • Learning Care Group Inc.
  • Nobel Learning Communities, Inc.
  • PLASP
  • Primrose School Franchising Company




Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817948/?utm_source=GNW

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Child Day Care Services Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Child Day Care Services Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 2: Child Day Care Services Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 3: Child Day Care Services Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
Market Analytics
Table 4: United States Child Day Care Services Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Table 5: Child Day Care Services Market in the United States:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019

CANADA
Table 6: Canadian Child Day Care Services Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Table 7: Canadian Child Day Care Services Historic Market
Review in US$ Million: 2012-2019

JAPAN
Table 8: Japanese Market for Child Day Care Services: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027

Table 9: Child Day Care Services Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2012-2019

CHINA
Table 10: Chinese Child Day Care Services Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027

Table 11: Child Day Care Services Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Million: 2012-2019

EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
Market Analytics
Table 12: European Child Day Care Services Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 13: Child Day Care Services Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019

Table 14: European Child Day Care Services Market Share Shift
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

FRANCE
Table 15: Child Day Care Services Market in France: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027

Table 16: French Child Day Care Services Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million: 2012-2019

GERMANY
Table 17: Child Day Care Services Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027

Table 18: German Child Day Care Services Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million: 2012-2019

ITALY
Table 19: Italian Child Day Care Services Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027

Table 20: Child Day Care Services Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Million: 2012-2019

UNITED KINGDOM
Table 21: United Kingdom Market for Child Day Care Services:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027

Table 22: Child Day Care Services Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2012-2019

SPAIN
Table 23: Spanish Child Day Care Services Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Table 24: Spanish Child Day Care Services Historic Market
Review in US$ Million: 2012-2019

RUSSIA
Table 25: Russian Child Day Care Services Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Table 26: Child Day Care Services Market in Russia: A Historic
Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019

REST OF EUROPE
Table 27: Rest of Europe Child Day Care Services Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020-2027

Table 28: Child Day Care Services Market in Rest of Europe in
US$ Million: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 29: Asia-Pacific Child Day Care Services Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 30: Child Day Care Services Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for
the Period 2012-2019

Table 31: Asia-Pacific Child Day Care Services Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

AUSTRALIA
Table 32: Child Day Care Services Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027

Table 33: Australian Child Day Care Services Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million: 2012-2019

INDIA
Table 34: Indian Child Day Care Services Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Table 35: Indian Child Day Care Services Historic Market Review
in US$ Million: 2012-2019

SOUTH KOREA
Table 36: Child Day Care Services Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027

Table 37: South Korean Child Day Care Services Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million: 2012-2019

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 38: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Child Day Care
Services: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
for the Period 2020-2027

Table 39: Child Day Care Services Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the
Period 2012-2019

LATIN AMERICA
Table 40: Latin American Child Day Care Services Market Trends
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027

Table 41: Child Day Care Services Market in Latin America in
US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019

Table 42: Latin American Child Day Care Services Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,
and 2027

ARGENTINA
Table 43: Argentinean Child Day Care Services Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020-2027

Table 44: Child Day Care Services Market in Argentina in US$
Million: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

BRAZIL
Table 45: Child Day Care Services Market in Brazil: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027

Table 46: Brazilian Child Day Care Services Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million: 2012-2019

MEXICO
Table 47: Child Day Care Services Market in Mexico: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027

Table 48: Mexican Child Day Care Services Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million: 2012-2019

REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 49: Rest of Latin America Child Day Care Services Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Table 50: Child Day Care Services Market in Rest of Latin
America: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019

MIDDLE EAST
Table 51: The Middle East Child Day Care Services Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027

Table 52: Child Day Care Services Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019

Table 53: The Middle East Child Day Care Services Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027

IRAN
Table 54: Iranian Market for Child Day Care Services: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027

Table 55: Child Day Care Services Market in Iran: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2012-2019

ISRAEL
Table 56: Israeli Child Day Care Services Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020-2027

Table 57: Child Day Care Services Market in Israel in US$
Million: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

SAUDI ARABIA
Table 58: Saudi Arabian Child Day Care Services Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027

Table 59: Child Day Care Services Historic Market Analysis in
Saudi Arabia in US$ Million: 2012-2019

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 60: Child Day Care Services Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million for the Period 2020-2027

Table 61: United Arab Emirates Child Day Care Services Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million: 2012-2019

REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 62: Child Day Care Services Market in Rest of Middle
East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
for the Period 2020-2027

Table 63: Rest of Middle East Child Day Care Services Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million: 2012-2019

AFRICA
Table 64: African Child Day Care Services Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Table 65: Child Day Care Services Market in Africa: A Historic
Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019

IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 24
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817948/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001