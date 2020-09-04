New York, Sept. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Smart Labels Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817629/?utm_source=GNW

6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 17.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Paper & Paperboard, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 18.4% CAGR and reach US$10.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Foam Plastics segment is readjusted to a revised 15.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 16.6% CAGR



The Smart Labels market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 16.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 15.5% and 14.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.6% CAGR.



Plastics & Other Technologies Segment to Record 17.6% CAGR



In the global Plastics & Other Technologies segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 17.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.6 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 16th edition of our report. The 199-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Alien Technology

Avery Dennison Corporation

CCL Industries, Inc.

Checkpointt System Inc.

Graphic Label, Inc.

Invacare Corporation

SATO Holdings Corporation

SMARTRAC NV

Thinfilm

Zebra Technologies Corporation







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Smart Labels: An Introduction

A Prelude to Smart Labels Market

North America Share of Smart Labels Market

Europe Share of Smart Labels Market

Asia-Pacific Share of Smart Labels Market

LAMEA Share of Smart Labels Market

Market Overview on Smart Labels

Smart Labels Market Insights in the Healthcare Sector

Global Competitor Market Shares

Market Shares by Region

Market Shares by Key Players

Smart Labels Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2019 & 2028

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Factors Driving the Market

Increasing Adoption of Smart Labels in the Retail Market is

Boosting the Market Growth



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Smart Labels Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Smart Labels Market Share Shift across Key Geographies

Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027



Table 3: Paper & Paperboard (Technology) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 4: Paper & Paperboard (Technology) Market Share Breakdown

of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 5: Foam Plastics (Technology) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 6: Foam Plastics (Technology) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Plastics & Other Technologies (Technology) Geographic

Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Plastics & Other Technologies (Technology) Market

Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS

2027



Table 9: Flexible (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 10: Flexible (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 11: Rigid (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 12: Rigid (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by

Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Foam (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 14: Foam (End-Use) Global Market Share Distribution by

Region/Country for 2020 and 2027



Table 15: Food & Beverages (Application) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 16: Food & Beverages (Application) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 17: Consumer Usable (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 18: Consumer Usable (Application) Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies: 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Electronics (Application) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 20: Electronics (Application) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 21: Personal Care (Application) Demand Potential

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 22: Personal Care (Application) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 23: Medicines (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 24: Medicines (Application) Distribution of Global Sales

by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: Other Applications (Application) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 26: Other Applications (Application) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2020 and 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Smart Labels Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 27: Smart Labels Market in US$ Million in the United

States by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 28: United States Smart Labels Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2020 VS 2027



Table 29: United States Smart Labels Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 30: Smart Labels Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: United States Smart Labels Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Smart Labels Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by Application: 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 33: Smart Labels Market Analysis in Canada in US$ Million

by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 34: Canadian Smart Labels Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2020 VS 2027



Table 35: Canadian Smart Labels Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 36: Canadian Smart Labels Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



Table 37: Canadian Smart Labels Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Canadian Smart Labels Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 39: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Smart Labels

Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 40: Japanese Smart Labels Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Technology: 2020 VS 2027



Table 41: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Smart

Labels in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 42: Smart Labels Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use:

2020 VS 2027



Table 43: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Smart

Labels in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Smart Labels Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 45: Smart Labels Market Estimates and Forecasts in China

in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 46: Smart Labels Market in China: Percentage Share

Analysis by Technology for 2020 and 2027



Table 47: Chinese Demand for Smart Labels in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 48: Chinese Smart Labels Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



Table 49: Chinese Demand for Smart Labels in US$ Million by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 50: Chinese Smart Labels Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Smart Labels Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario

(in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 51: European Smart Labels Market Demand Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025



Table 52: European Smart Labels Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 53: European Smart Labels Market Assessment in US$

Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 54: Smart Labels Market in Europe: Percentage Breakdown

of Sales by Technology for 2020 and 2027



Table 55: European Smart Labels Addressable Market Opportunity

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 56: European Smart Labels Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



Table 57: European Smart Labels Addressable Market Opportunity

in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 58: European Smart Labels Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 59: French Smart Labels Market Estimates and Projections

in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 60: French Smart Labels Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: Smart Labels Quantitative Demand Analysis in France

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 62: French Smart Labels Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year

Perspective by End-Use for 2020 and 2027



Table 63: Smart Labels Quantitative Demand Analysis in France

in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 64: French Smart Labels Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year

Perspective by Application for 2020 and 2027



GERMANY

Table 65: German Smart Labels Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 66: German Smart Labels Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2020 VS 2027



Table 67: Smart Labels Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 68: Smart Labels Market Share Distribution in Germany by

End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



Table 69: Smart Labels Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 70: Smart Labels Market Share Distribution in Germany by

Application: 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 71: Smart Labels Market Estimates and Forecasts in Italy

in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 72: Smart Labels Market in Italy: Percentage Share

Analysis by Technology for 2020 and 2027



Table 73: Italian Demand for Smart Labels in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 74: Italian Smart Labels Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



Table 75: Italian Demand for Smart Labels in US$ Million by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 76: Italian Smart Labels Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 77: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Smart

Labels Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 78: United Kingdom Smart Labels Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Technology: 2020 VS 2027



Table 79: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Smart Labels in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 80: Smart Labels Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom

by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



Table 81: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Smart Labels in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 82: Smart Labels Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom

by Application: 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 83: Rest of Europe Smart Labels Market Assessment in US$

Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 84: Smart Labels Market in Rest of Europe: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2020 and 2027



Table 85: Rest of Europe Smart Labels Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 86: Rest of Europe Smart Labels Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



Table 87: Rest of Europe Smart Labels Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 88: Rest of Europe Smart Labels Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 89: Asia-Pacific Smart Labels Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 90: Asia-Pacific Smart Labels Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Technology: 2020 VS 2027



Table 91: Smart Labels Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 92: Asia-Pacific Smart Labels Market Share Analysis:

A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2020 and 2027



Table 93: Smart Labels Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 94: Asia-Pacific Smart Labels Market Share Analysis:

A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2020 and 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 95: Smart Labels Market Analysis in Rest of World in US$

Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 96: Rest of World Smart Labels Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2020 VS 2027



Table 97: Rest of World Smart Labels Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 98: Rest of World Smart Labels Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



Table 99: Rest of World Smart Labels Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 100: Rest of World Smart Labels Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 61

