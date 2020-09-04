New York, Sept. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global IP Multimedia Subsystems (IMS) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817936/?utm_source=GNW

4 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 15.1% over the period 2020-2027. Product, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 14.7% CAGR and reach US$2.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Service segment is readjusted to a revised 15.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $598.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.6% CAGR



The IP Multimedia Subsystems (IMS) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$598.5 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$945.8 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 14.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 13.5% and 13% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.1% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 15th edition of our report. The 178-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Athonet Srl

Cirpack

Cisco Systems, Inc.

CommVerge Solutions

Dialogic Corporation

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Interop Technologies

Italtel Group SpA

Metaswitch Networks Ltd.

Metaswitch Networks Ltd.

NEC Corporation

Nokia Corporation

Oracle Corporation

RadiSys Corporation

Ribbon Communications, Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

WIT Software, S.A.

ZTE Corporation







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817936/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

IP Multimedia Subsystems (IMS) Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: IP Multimedia Subsystems (IMS) Global Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: IP Multimedia Subsystems (IMS) Global Retrospective

Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: IP Multimedia Subsystems (IMS) Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Product (Component) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Product (Component) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Product (Component) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Service (Component) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide

in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Service (Component) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Service (Component) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Mobile Operators (Telecom Operator) Geographic Market

Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Mobile Operators (Telecom Operator) Region Wise

Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012 to

2019



Table 12: Mobile Operators (Telecom Operator) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 13: Fixed Operators (Telecom Operator) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020

to 2027



Table 14: Fixed Operators (Telecom Operator) Market Historic

Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Fixed Operators (Telecom Operator) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US IP Multimedia Subsystems (IMS) Market Share (in %) by

Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 16: United States IP Multimedia Subsystems (IMS) Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Component: 2020 to

2027



Table 17: IP Multimedia Subsystems (IMS) Market in the United

States by Component: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for

2012-2019



Table 18: United States IP Multimedia Subsystems (IMS) Market

Share Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: United States IP Multimedia Subsystems (IMS) Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Telecom Operator:

2020 to 2027



Table 20: IP Multimedia Subsystems (IMS) Market in the United

States by Telecom Operator: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand

for 2012-2019



Table 21: United States IP Multimedia Subsystems (IMS) Market

Share Breakdown by Telecom Operator: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 22: Canadian IP Multimedia Subsystems (IMS) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Component: 2020 to

2027



Table 23: Canadian IP Multimedia Subsystems (IMS) Historic

Market Review by Component in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 24: IP Multimedia Subsystems (IMS) Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 25: Canadian IP Multimedia Subsystems (IMS) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Telecom Operator:

2020 to 2027



Table 26: Canadian IP Multimedia Subsystems (IMS) Historic

Market Review by Telecom Operator in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 27: IP Multimedia Subsystems (IMS) Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Telecom Operator for

2012, 2020, and 2027



JAPAN

Table 28: Japanese Market for IP Multimedia Subsystems (IMS):

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by

Component for the Period 2020-2027



Table 29: IP Multimedia Subsystems (IMS) Market in Japan:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Component for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 30: Japanese IP Multimedia Subsystems (IMS) Market Share

Analysis by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: Japanese Market for IP Multimedia Subsystems (IMS):

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by

Telecom Operator for the Period 2020-2027



Table 32: IP Multimedia Subsystems (IMS) Market in Japan:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Telecom Operator for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 33: Japanese IP Multimedia Subsystems (IMS) Market Share

Analysis by Telecom Operator: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 34: Chinese IP Multimedia Subsystems (IMS) Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Component for the Period 2020-2027



Table 35: IP Multimedia Subsystems (IMS) Historic Market

Analysis in China in US$ Thousand by Component: 2012-2019



Table 36: Chinese IP Multimedia Subsystems (IMS) Market by

Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 37: Chinese IP Multimedia Subsystems (IMS) Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Telecom Operator for the Period

2020-2027



Table 38: IP Multimedia Subsystems (IMS) Historic Market

Analysis in China in US$ Thousand by Telecom Operator:

2012-2019



Table 39: Chinese IP Multimedia Subsystems (IMS) Market by

Telecom Operator: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European IP Multimedia Subsystems (IMS) Market: Competitor

Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 40: European IP Multimedia Subsystems (IMS) Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 41: IP Multimedia Subsystems (IMS) Market in Europe:

A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 42: European IP Multimedia Subsystems (IMS) Market Share

Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 43: European IP Multimedia Subsystems (IMS) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Component: 2020-2027



Table 44: IP Multimedia Subsystems (IMS) Market in Europe in

US$ Thousand by Component: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 45: European IP Multimedia Subsystems (IMS) Market Share

Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 46: European IP Multimedia Subsystems (IMS) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Telecom Operator:

2020-2027



Table 47: IP Multimedia Subsystems (IMS) Market in Europe in

US$ Thousand by Telecom Operator: A Historic Review for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 48: European IP Multimedia Subsystems (IMS) Market Share

Breakdown by Telecom Operator: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 49: IP Multimedia Subsystems (IMS) Market in France by

Component: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 50: French IP Multimedia Subsystems (IMS) Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Component: 2012-2019



Table 51: French IP Multimedia Subsystems (IMS) Market Share

Analysis by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 52: IP Multimedia Subsystems (IMS) Market in France by

Telecom Operator: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 53: French IP Multimedia Subsystems (IMS) Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Telecom Operator: 2012-2019



Table 54: French IP Multimedia Subsystems (IMS) Market Share

Analysis by Telecom Operator: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 55: IP Multimedia Subsystems (IMS) Market in Germany:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Component for the Period 2020-2027



Table 56: German IP Multimedia Subsystems (IMS) Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Component: 2012-2019



Table 57: German IP Multimedia Subsystems (IMS) Market Share

Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: IP Multimedia Subsystems (IMS) Market in Germany:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Telecom Operator for the Period 2020-2027



Table 59: German IP Multimedia Subsystems (IMS) Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Telecom Operator: 2012-2019



Table 60: German IP Multimedia Subsystems (IMS) Market Share

Breakdown by Telecom Operator: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 61: Italian IP Multimedia Subsystems (IMS) Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Component for the Period 2020-2027



Table 62: IP Multimedia Subsystems (IMS) Historic Market

Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand by Component: 2012-2019



Table 63: Italian IP Multimedia Subsystems (IMS) Market by

Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 64: Italian IP Multimedia Subsystems (IMS) Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Telecom Operator for the Period

2020-2027



Table 65: IP Multimedia Subsystems (IMS) Historic Market

Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand by Telecom Operator:

2012-2019



Table 66: Italian IP Multimedia Subsystems (IMS) Market by

Telecom Operator: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 67: United Kingdom Market for IP Multimedia Subsystems

(IMS): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand

by Component for the Period 2020-2027



Table 68: IP Multimedia Subsystems (IMS) Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Component

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 69: United Kingdom IP Multimedia Subsystems (IMS) Market

Share Analysis by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 70: United Kingdom Market for IP Multimedia Subsystems

(IMS): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand

by Telecom Operator for the Period 2020-2027



Table 71: IP Multimedia Subsystems (IMS) Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Telecom

Operator for the Period 2012-2019



Table 72: United Kingdom IP Multimedia Subsystems (IMS) Market

Share Analysis by Telecom Operator: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 73: Rest of Europe IP Multimedia Subsystems (IMS) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Component: 2020-2027



Table 74: IP Multimedia Subsystems (IMS) Market in Rest of

Europe in US$ Thousand by Component: A Historic Review for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 75: Rest of Europe IP Multimedia Subsystems (IMS) Market

Share Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 76: Rest of Europe IP Multimedia Subsystems (IMS) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Telecom Operator:

2020-2027



Table 77: IP Multimedia Subsystems (IMS) Market in Rest of

Europe in US$ Thousand by Telecom Operator: A Historic Review

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 78: Rest of Europe IP Multimedia Subsystems (IMS) Market

Share Breakdown by Telecom Operator: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 79: IP Multimedia Subsystems (IMS) Market in Asia-Pacific

by Component: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 80: Asia-Pacific IP Multimedia Subsystems (IMS) Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Component: 2012-2019



Table 81: Asia-Pacific IP Multimedia Subsystems (IMS) Market

Share Analysis by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 82: IP Multimedia Subsystems (IMS) Market in Asia-Pacific

by Telecom Operator: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 83: Asia-Pacific IP Multimedia Subsystems (IMS) Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Telecom Operator: 2012-2019



Table 84: Asia-Pacific IP Multimedia Subsystems (IMS) Market

Share Analysis by Telecom Operator: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 85: Rest of World IP Multimedia Subsystems (IMS) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Component: 2020 to

2027



Table 86: Rest of World IP Multimedia Subsystems (IMS) Historic

Market Review by Component in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 87: IP Multimedia Subsystems (IMS) Market in Rest of

World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for

2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 88: Rest of World IP Multimedia Subsystems (IMS) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Telecom Operator:

2020 to 2027



Table 89: Rest of World IP Multimedia Subsystems (IMS) Historic

Market Review by Telecom Operator in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 90: IP Multimedia Subsystems (IMS) Market in Rest of

World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Telecom Operator

for 2012, 2020, and 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 49

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817936/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001