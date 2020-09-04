Worldline announces the closing of the acquisition of GoPay, strengthening its online payments capabilities in Eastern Europe

Bezons, September 4, 2020 – Worldline [Euronext: WLN], the European leader in payment and transaction services, announces today the completion of the acquisition of a 53% majority stake in GoPay, the leading online collecting payment services provider for small and medium sized businesses (SMB) in the Czech Republic.

Having generated c. €7 million revenue in 2019 and OMDA of c. € 2 million, GoPay currently employs 45 employees and manages online payments for c. 10,000 e-shops in the Czech Republic, with presence in Slovakia, Poland and Hungary.

GoPay’s value proposition is based on a high quality payment collecting engine, fit for the needs of small businesses and offering an extensive range of local payment means.

With this acquisition, Worldline:

Seizes a rare opportunity to develop its online collecting activity in the fast-growing Eastern Europe market;

Enhances its local expertise in digital go-to-market; and

Strengthens its market position in the Czech Republic and its partnership with Komercni Banka.

With its double-digit revenue growth track record and solid profitability, GoPay is expected to contribute to reinforce the financial profile of Worldline’s Merchant Services division.

The founder and current manager of GoPay, Pavel Schwarz, will continue to be fully involved in the daily operations of the company and will be instrumental in both product development and in achieving the ambitious business plan and synergies going forward.

Gilles Grapinet, Chairman and CEO of Worldline said:

“I am very happy to welcome GoPay in the Worldline Group, which will significantly expand our online payment capabilities in the fast growing Eastern European markets and strengthen our existing relationship with Komercni Banca.”

Pavel Schwarz, founder and CEO of GoPay said:

“Together with the GoPay team, we are proud to be part of the Worldline family. This will enable us to enlarge our footprint in the region even faster and further develop our products and services. I strongly believe our customers will benefit from this new partnership.”

In 2022, Worldline has a right to acquire the remaining 47% of GoPay share capital.





