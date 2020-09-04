New York, Sept. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Auto Parts And Accessories Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817571/?utm_source=GNW

3 Trillion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Driveline & Powertrain, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.7% CAGR and reach US$775.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Interiors & Exteriors segment is readjusted to a revised 2.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $510.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.5% CAGR



The Auto Parts And Accessories market in the U.S. is estimated at US$510.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$474.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.8% and 2.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.4% CAGR.



Electronics Segment to Record 3.2% CAGR



In the global Electronics segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$227.8 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$276.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$319.5 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 3.9% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 19th edition of our report. The 1392-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd.

Autoliv, Inc.

BASF SE

BorgWarner, Inc.

Calsonic Kansei Corporation

Continental AG

Delphi Technologies

Denso Corporation

Faurecia

Gestamp Automocion S.A.

Hitachi Automotive Systems Ltd.

Hyundai Mobis Co., Ltd.

Hyundai Wia Corporation

JTEKT Corporation

Lear Corporation

Magna International, Inc.

MAHLE GmbH

Marelli (Magneti Marelli CK Holdings Co., Ltd.)

Panasonic Automotive Systems Europe GmbH

Robert Bosch GmbH

Samvardhana Motherson Group

Schaeffler AG (Schaeffler Group)

Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.

ThyssenKrupp AG

Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd.

Toyota Boshoku Corporation

Valeo Group

Yanfeng Automotive Interior Systems

Yazaki Corporation

ZF Friedrichshafen AG







Total Companies Profiled: 856

