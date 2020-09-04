New York, Sept. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Service Oriented Architecture Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817929/?utm_source=GNW

6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 15.8% over the period 2020-2027.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 15.2% CAGR



The Service Oriented Architecture market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 15.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 14.1% and 13.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.6% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 17th edition of our report. The 179-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

360logica Software Testing Company

CA Technologies

CA Technologies

Crosscheck Networks, Inc.

Fiorano Software, Inc.

Fujitsu Ltd.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (HPE)

IBM Corporation

Informatica Corporation

ManagedMethods, Inc.

Mendix, Inc.

Nastel Technologies, Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Pegasystems, Inc.

Perficient, Inc.

Red Hat, Inc.

Software AG

Tibco Software, Inc.

WSO2, Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817929/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Service Oriented Architecture Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Service Oriented Architecture Global Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Service Oriented Architecture Global Retrospective

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Service Oriented Architecture Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

Market Analytics

Table 4: United States Service Oriented Architecture Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Service Oriented Architecture Market in the United

States: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



CANADA

Table 6: Canadian Service Oriented Architecture Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 7: Canadian Service Oriented Architecture Historic Market

Review in US$ Million: 2012-2019



JAPAN

Table 8: Japanese Market for Service Oriented Architecture:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 9: Service Oriented Architecture Market in Japan:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2012-2019



CHINA

Table 10: Chinese Service Oriented Architecture Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 11: Service Oriented Architecture Historic Market

Analysis in China in US$ Million: 2012-2019



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

Market Analytics

Table 12: European Service Oriented Architecture Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 13: Service Oriented Architecture Market in Europe:

A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 14: European Service Oriented Architecture Market Share

Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 15: Service Oriented Architecture Market in France:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 16: French Service Oriented Architecture Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million: 2012-2019



GERMANY

Table 17: Service Oriented Architecture Market in Germany:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 18: German Service Oriented Architecture Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million: 2012-2019



ITALY

Table 19: Italian Service Oriented Architecture Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 20: Service Oriented Architecture Historic Market

Analysis in Italy in US$ Million: 2012-2019



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 21: United Kingdom Market for Service Oriented

Architecture: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 22: Service Oriented Architecture Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the Period

2012-2019



REST OF EUROPE

Table 23: Rest of Europe Service Oriented Architecture Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 24: Service Oriented Architecture Market in Rest of

Europe in US$ Million: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 25: Service Oriented Architecture Market in Asia-Pacific:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 26: Asia-Pacific Service Oriented Architecture Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million: 2012-2019



REST OF WORLD

Table 27: Rest of World Service Oriented Architecture Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 28: Rest of World Service Oriented Architecture Historic

Market Review in US$ Million: 2012-2019



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 117

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817929/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001