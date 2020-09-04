New York, Sept. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Recreational, Outdoor, and Fitness GPS Devices Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05721267/?utm_source=GNW
2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.4% over the period 2020-2027.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $364.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11% CAGR
The Recreational, Outdoor, and Fitness GPS Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$364.3 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$461.9 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10% and 9.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.3% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 19th edition of our report. The 121-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05721267/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Positioning System (GPS): An Introductory Prelude
Recent Market Activity
GPS Technology - Expanding Opportunities in Recreation, Outdoor &
Fitness Verticals
Spectacular Growth on the Cards for Recreational, Outdoor &
Fitness GPS Devices
Upward Trajectory in the CE Sector Creates Fertile Environment
Rising Interest in Sophisticated Lifestyle Gadgets Maintains
Growth Momentum
Developed Regions Rapidly Evolve as Primary Consumers of GPS
Devices
Potential Opportunities Prevail in Developing Regions
Global Competitor Market Shares
Recreational, Outdoor, and Fitness GPS Devices Competitor
Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Apple, Inc. (USA)
Bryton, Inc. (Taiwan)
Bushnell Corporation (USA)
Garmin International, Inc. (USA)
HOLUX Technology, Inc. (Taiwan)
Lowrance Electronics (USA)
MiTAC International Corporation (Taiwan)
Magellan Navigation, Inc. (USA)
Mio Technology Corporation (Taiwan)
Navman (New Zealand)
Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea)
Satmap Systems Ltd. (UK)
TomTom N.V. (The Netherlands)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Recreational & Fitness Products Spearhead Market Growth
GPS Wristwatches: Mainstay for Fitness GPS Businesses
Product Innovations Spur Momentum in GPS Watches Vertical
Outdoor Sports GPS Devices Rise in Demand
Rising Interest in Golf Offers Lucrative Prospects
GPS-Integrated Cycle Computers - A Growing Market
GPS Devices to Draw Future Growth from Non-Professional Segment
Handheld GPS Devices Continue to Rise in Demand
GPS Based Analytics - An Upcoming Potential Market
HUDs Garner Growing Interest
Augmented Reality Finds Place in GPS Devices
GPS Evolves into USP for Digital Cameras & Mobile Handsets
Smartphone Apps - A Threat & Boon for GPS Device Makers
GPS Leaders Jump onto Smartphone GPS Bandwagon
Navigation Software Enabled Smartphones & Tablets Upstage PND
Market
Favorable Demographic & Socio-Economic Trends Augur Well
Rapid Growth in Urban Households
Burgeoning Middle Class Population
Rising Living Standards
Stable Economic Scenario
Privacy Concerns - A Key Challenge to Growth
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Recreational, Outdoor, and Fitness GPS Devices Global
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Recreational, Outdoor, and Fitness GPS Devices Global
Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Recreational, Outdoor, and Fitness GPS Devices Market
Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
Market Analytics
Table 4: United States Recreational, Outdoor, and Fitness GPS
Devices Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand: 2020
to 2027
Table 5: Recreational, Outdoor, and Fitness GPS Devices Market
in the United States: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for
2012-2019
CANADA
Table 6: Canadian Recreational, Outdoor, and Fitness GPS
Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand: 2020 to
2027
Table 7: Canadian Recreational, Outdoor, and Fitness GPS
Devices Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
JAPAN
Table 8: Japanese Market for Recreational, Outdoor, and Fitness
GPS Devices: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand for the Period 2020-2027
Table 9: Recreational, Outdoor, and Fitness GPS Devices Market
in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2012-2019
CHINA
Table 10: Chinese Recreational, Outdoor, and Fitness GPS
Devices Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 11: Recreational, Outdoor, and Fitness GPS Devices
Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
Market Analytics
Table 12: European Recreational, Outdoor, and Fitness GPS
Devices Market Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 13: Recreational, Outdoor, and Fitness GPS Devices Market
in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019
Table 14: European Recreational, Outdoor, and Fitness GPS
Devices Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
FRANCE
Table 15: Recreational, Outdoor, and Fitness GPS Devices Market
in France: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 16: French Recreational, Outdoor, and Fitness GPS Devices
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
GERMANY
Table 17: Recreational, Outdoor, and Fitness GPS Devices Market
in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand for the Period 2020-2027
Table 18: German Recreational, Outdoor, and Fitness GPS Devices
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
ITALY
Table 19: Italian Recreational, Outdoor, and Fitness GPS
Devices Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 20: Recreational, Outdoor, and Fitness GPS Devices
Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 21: United Kingdom Market for Recreational, Outdoor, and
Fitness GPS Devices: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in
US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027
Table 22: Recreational, Outdoor, and Fitness GPS Devices Market
in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand
for the Period 2012-2019
REST OF EUROPE
Table 23: Rest of Europe Recreational, Outdoor, and Fitness GPS
Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand:
2020-2027
Table 24: Recreational, Outdoor, and Fitness GPS Devices Market
in Rest of Europe in US$ Thousand: A Historic Review for the
Period 2012-2019
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 25: Recreational, Outdoor, and Fitness GPS Devices Market
in Asia-Pacific: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 26: Asia-Pacific Recreational, Outdoor, and Fitness GPS
Devices Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
REST OF WORLD
Table 27: Rest of World Recreational, Outdoor, and Fitness GPS
Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand: 2020 to
2027
Table 28: Rest of World Recreational, Outdoor, and Fitness GPS
Devices Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 59
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05721267/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: