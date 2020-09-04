New York, Sept. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Recreational, Outdoor, and Fitness GPS Devices Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05721267/?utm_source=GNW

2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.4% over the period 2020-2027.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $364.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11% CAGR



The Recreational, Outdoor, and Fitness GPS Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$364.3 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$461.9 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10% and 9.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.3% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 19th edition of our report. The 121-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Apple Inc.

Bryton Inc.

Garmin International Inc.

HOLUX Technology Inc.

Lowrance Electronics

Magellan Navigation Inc.

Mio Technology Corporation

MiTAC International Corporation

Navman Technology NZ Ltd.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Satmap Systems Ltd.

TomTom N.V.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05721267/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Positioning System (GPS): An Introductory Prelude

Recent Market Activity

GPS Technology - Expanding Opportunities in Recreation, Outdoor &

Fitness Verticals

Spectacular Growth on the Cards for Recreational, Outdoor &

Fitness GPS Devices

Upward Trajectory in the CE Sector Creates Fertile Environment

Rising Interest in Sophisticated Lifestyle Gadgets Maintains

Growth Momentum

Developed Regions Rapidly Evolve as Primary Consumers of GPS

Devices

Potential Opportunities Prevail in Developing Regions

Global Competitor Market Shares

Recreational, Outdoor, and Fitness GPS Devices Competitor

Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Apple, Inc. (USA)

Bryton, Inc. (Taiwan)

Bushnell Corporation (USA)

Garmin International, Inc. (USA)

HOLUX Technology, Inc. (Taiwan)

Lowrance Electronics (USA)

MiTAC International Corporation (Taiwan)

Magellan Navigation, Inc. (USA)

Mio Technology Corporation (Taiwan)

Navman (New Zealand)

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea)

Satmap Systems Ltd. (UK)

TomTom N.V. (The Netherlands)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Recreational & Fitness Products Spearhead Market Growth

GPS Wristwatches: Mainstay for Fitness GPS Businesses

Product Innovations Spur Momentum in GPS Watches Vertical

Outdoor Sports GPS Devices Rise in Demand

Rising Interest in Golf Offers Lucrative Prospects

GPS-Integrated Cycle Computers - A Growing Market

GPS Devices to Draw Future Growth from Non-Professional Segment

Handheld GPS Devices Continue to Rise in Demand

GPS Based Analytics - An Upcoming Potential Market

HUDs Garner Growing Interest

Augmented Reality Finds Place in GPS Devices

GPS Evolves into USP for Digital Cameras & Mobile Handsets

Smartphone Apps - A Threat & Boon for GPS Device Makers

GPS Leaders Jump onto Smartphone GPS Bandwagon

Navigation Software Enabled Smartphones & Tablets Upstage PND

Market

Favorable Demographic & Socio-Economic Trends Augur Well

Rapid Growth in Urban Households

Burgeoning Middle Class Population

Rising Living Standards

Stable Economic Scenario

Privacy Concerns - A Key Challenge to Growth



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Recreational, Outdoor, and Fitness GPS Devices Global

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by

Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Recreational, Outdoor, and Fitness GPS Devices Global

Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by

Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Recreational, Outdoor, and Fitness GPS Devices Market

Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

Market Analytics

Table 4: United States Recreational, Outdoor, and Fitness GPS

Devices Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand: 2020

to 2027



Table 5: Recreational, Outdoor, and Fitness GPS Devices Market

in the United States: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for

2012-2019



CANADA

Table 6: Canadian Recreational, Outdoor, and Fitness GPS

Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand: 2020 to

2027



Table 7: Canadian Recreational, Outdoor, and Fitness GPS

Devices Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



JAPAN

Table 8: Japanese Market for Recreational, Outdoor, and Fitness

GPS Devices: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Thousand for the Period 2020-2027



Table 9: Recreational, Outdoor, and Fitness GPS Devices Market

in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2012-2019



CHINA

Table 10: Chinese Recreational, Outdoor, and Fitness GPS

Devices Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand for the Period

2020-2027



Table 11: Recreational, Outdoor, and Fitness GPS Devices

Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

Market Analytics

Table 12: European Recreational, Outdoor, and Fitness GPS

Devices Market Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by

Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 13: Recreational, Outdoor, and Fitness GPS Devices Market

in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by

Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019



Table 14: European Recreational, Outdoor, and Fitness GPS

Devices Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



FRANCE

Table 15: Recreational, Outdoor, and Fitness GPS Devices Market

in France: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 16: French Recreational, Outdoor, and Fitness GPS Devices

Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



GERMANY

Table 17: Recreational, Outdoor, and Fitness GPS Devices Market

in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Thousand for the Period 2020-2027



Table 18: German Recreational, Outdoor, and Fitness GPS Devices

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



ITALY

Table 19: Italian Recreational, Outdoor, and Fitness GPS

Devices Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand for the Period

2020-2027



Table 20: Recreational, Outdoor, and Fitness GPS Devices

Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 21: United Kingdom Market for Recreational, Outdoor, and

Fitness GPS Devices: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in

US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027



Table 22: Recreational, Outdoor, and Fitness GPS Devices Market

in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand

for the Period 2012-2019



REST OF EUROPE

Table 23: Rest of Europe Recreational, Outdoor, and Fitness GPS

Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand:

2020-2027



Table 24: Recreational, Outdoor, and Fitness GPS Devices Market

in Rest of Europe in US$ Thousand: A Historic Review for the

Period 2012-2019



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 25: Recreational, Outdoor, and Fitness GPS Devices Market

in Asia-Pacific: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 26: Asia-Pacific Recreational, Outdoor, and Fitness GPS

Devices Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



REST OF WORLD

Table 27: Rest of World Recreational, Outdoor, and Fitness GPS

Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand: 2020 to

2027



Table 28: Rest of World Recreational, Outdoor, and Fitness GPS

Devices Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 59

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05721267/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001